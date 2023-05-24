The WHO rules give us the right to present an 8 day notice of claim and the wrongdoers have the right of reply.

Tedros is late, so we went to his bosses the World Health Assembly and executive board during the 76th WHA. They now have 8 days to reply to serious charges.

6 Days remain. They are doomed to FAIL.

#TerminateTedros #SueTheWHO #ExitTheWHO

WHO DG Tedros and the W.H.O. “ethics oversight” are still in HIDING from the criminal charges filed by Interest of Justice on September 30, 2022!

We don’t think they want to answer to The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!!

Donate NOW to Sue The WHO!

Are the Staff of the World Health Organization (and the UN organization itself) RESPONSIBLE for violating the WHO ethics rules that say:

“WHO staff members are expected to:  Observe national and local laws at all times

Lets look at WHO ethics rules a bit closer:

“WHO has the right and duty to waive the immunity of staff (and experts on mission), without prejudice to the interests of WHO, in instances where it is determined that the immunity would impede the course of justice, and such immunity can be waived without prejudice to the interests of WHO”

Be it known:

The mass use of Covid-19 vaccines by the WHO, FDA and all regulatory bodies VIOLATEs Costa Rica’s Biomedical Research law 9234

Law 9234 is mandatory compliance upon all entities and STATES (FDA, DOD, EMA, Pfizer, etc) that are directly or indirectly involved in biomedical research in the Republic and the Superiors (WHO-FDA-EMA - International Vax Regulators, etc)

This highly useful and newly created (2015) national law MANDATES THE PHARMA SPONSORS (Pfizer, AstraZenica et al) PROVIDE INSURANCE FOR ALL INJURIES

(Boom! Yes you heard it right)

PFIZER AND ALL SPONSORS MUST HAVE INSURANCE FOR “VACCINE” EXPERIMENT INJURIES

IOJ is suing to help humanity get the insurance they deserve.

Its not a vaccine injury claim.

Its a claim that the CR ethics oversight is in breach of function (more on this coming in a few days - its very interesting) and facilitating to third parties (WHO, Pfizer, FDA, et al) breaches of the biomedical research laws of Costa Rica and this hurts people worldwide who need protection of their right to be free of medical and scientific experimentation.

Costa Rica Medical Morality Code Article 10 codifies Nuremberg Code and applies to FDA and WHO staff. PERIOD.

This grants jurisdiction to prosecute all players worldwide involved in the experimental research directly or indirectly. Bill Gates? Albert Bourla? Who’s involved? All known and unknown human experimenters in the Mengele Mafia are liable.

The purpose of the law is to protect all peoples rights while subjected to biomedical research

and it also prevents:

Serious Undue Experimentation:

Donate NOW to Sue The WHO!

Donate now - we can win this! The WHO is guilty!

Article 79: Serious Undue Medical Experimentation:

unproven novel covid-19 non vaccine prototype investigational interventions outside a clinical trial Deception Disinformation Manipulation Coercion Threat Other illicit means



Article 79: Serious Undue Scientific Experimentation:

Psychological unproven interventions (by way of other illicit means of censorship, mass military grade psy ops, behavioral nudging experimentation to coerce people into biomedical research without informed consent) Deception Disinformation Manipulation Coercion Threat Other illicit means



IOJ is preparing an explainer of how this step by step strategy and tactic of building a record to sue with is the only way to exit the WHO and how CR law and international law as a hodgepodge in the Costa Rican unique court system is a viable solution to achieve a long lasting global remedy for many issues, including the experimentation, censorship and government lies.

We will go over the HUGE CASE, your rights, the laws and legal strategy in great detail as this quest for actual remedy in the current legal system using SUPERIOR law unfolds.

For now, just know there is a DOOMSDAY CLOCK COUNTDOWN

We have the court, record, expert witnesses and laws to win. We PROMISE you dear tribe, IOJ will ABSOLUTELY be able to prove and prosecute Nuremberg Code Violations.

Together with the help of our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon as expert witness, we fully intend to Sue The WHO and crush their dreams of global domination and genomic eugenic research.

Donate NOW to Sue The WHO!

IOJ are working day and night to issue the will of the people as a monkey-wrench in the gears of the tyrannical machine!

We lawfully denounce the WHO experiments on humanity!

IOJ demands the World “Health” Organization is immediately discredited, declared in serious breach of international obligations, in breach of function, prosecuted and PROHIBITED in all nations, for international security purposes and to preserve public order

IOJ is willing to legally fight for humanities freedom and accountability!

Donate NOW to Sue The WHO!

Please share IOJ's 'Sue The WHO' donation drive far and wide as we work more than double-time to take down WHO DG Tedros and FORCE WHA DISCUSSIONS to get him FIRED & TERMINATED DURING THE 76TH WHA.

Share

Leave a comment

Donate NOW to Sue The WHO!

Sign The Legal Notice And Demand Below, And Sue The WHO!