WHO to address the International Court of Justice on climate change and health

The World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to deliver oral statements to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the intersection of climate change and global health and the urgent need for global action, from 15.00 to 15.30 CET on Friday, 13 December.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Derek Walton, WHO Legal Counsel, will address the Court in the context of its public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change. In his statement, Dr Tedros will focus on the health implications of climate change, while Mr Walton will address related law and governance aspects.

The climate crisis is, at its core, a health crisis. Climate change is now regarded as the most significant health challenge facing humanity. One in four deaths globally is attributed to preventable environmental causes, with climate change exacerbating these risks.

The proceedings will be webcast live at UN WebTV and Dr Tedros' social media channels. The statements will be posted on the WHO website after the hearing.

The International Court of Justice is holding public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change from 2 to 13 December 2024 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the ICJ, will preside over the hearings.

Further information and the schedule of hearings are available in this ICJ’s press release.

2ND HUGE WHO NEWS OF THE DAY:

Friday, 13 December 2024

Media Advisory

WHO Academy Inauguration Ceremony -- Corrects accreditation link

What:

Supported by France, the WHO Academy campus in Lyon will open its doors on 17th December 2024. The WHO Academy promotes lifelong learning across the health sector leading to a healthier world. The Academy will provide a wide range of learning opportunities both online and in-person to health workers, managers, public health officials, policymakers, WHO staff, and members of the public.

When:

Tuesday, 17th December 2024

15:00 – 17:00 CET

The security check happens at 13:00pm. Journalists must be at the WHO Academy 15 minutes before. The event will be broadcast and livestreamed in the press room because of limited seating in the auditorium.

Who:

The ceremony will be attended by the WHO Director-General, Member States, and key partners. Confirmed speakers so far:

· Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General

· Dr David Atchoarena, WHO Academy Executive Director

· Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

· Peter Sands, Executive Director, Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (video message)

· Dr. Priya Basu, Executive Head of the Pandemic Fund (video message)

Where:

WHO Academy, Lyon, France, 321 Av. Jean Jaurès, 69007 Lyon, France.

Online Presence:

The event will be streamed live on WHO's social media accounts. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Accreditation:

Journalists wishing to attend in person must have a valid press card. Register before Sunday 15 Dec 2024. Our team will send you the confirmation.

https://indico.un.org/event/1014864/

Information for Journalists

· WHO Media Pack

· For more information: WHO Academy Website

