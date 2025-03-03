Today - FDA Reopening Comment Period on Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products / COMMENT BY MIDNIGHT
Calling Dr Yeadon and all honorable scientists/researchers to comment to FDA on this critical topic of "Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products"!
BELOW IS THE FEDERAL REGISTER NOTICE FOR YOU TO COMMENT BY MIDNIGHT MARCH 3, IF YOU WANT:
FDA Reopening Comment Period on Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products
On December 31, 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reopened the comment period for the Federal Register notice (FRN), “Evaluating the Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products: Establishment of a Public Docket: Request for Information and Comments” due to high interest from industry.
This notice establishes a public docket seeking substantive comments from interested parties on evaluating the immunogenicity risk of host cell proteins. For the purposes of this request, FDA is specifically interested in comments on suitable methods to detect, identify, and control host cell proteins in commercial lots of recombinant peptide products (including information on achievable residual amounts of host cell proteins in the drug product) as well as in vitro and in silico immunogenicity assessment (IVISIA) of host cell proteins in recombinant peptide products.
Although follow-on recombinant peptide products can rely on FDA’s findings of safety and effectiveness for a listed drug that is a peptide product, differences in recombinant expression systems used during peptide production could result in quality attribute differences, including in the host cell protein profile, which in turn, could contribute to differences in immunogenicity risk between a follow-on peptide product and the relied upon listed drug. Public comments will help FDA develop recommendations for evaluation and mitigation of the immunogenicity risk associated with differences in host cell protein profiles between the follow-on and listed drug.
See the Federal Register notice for additional information about this open docket, including what information to include when submitting comments.
FDA welcomes your comments to the public docket (Docket No. FDA-2024-N-2980) until March 3, 2025.
Quoted from article statements: "FDA is specifically interested in comments on suitable methods to detect, identify, and control host cell proteins in commercial lots of recombinant peptide products (including information on achievable residual amounts of host cell proteins in the drug product) as well as in vitro and in silico immunogenicity assessment (IVISIA) of host cell proteins in recombinant peptide products."
In vitro (outside of patient/host environment) In silico (computed generated modeling) also not within the patient/host environment. In other words. Hail Mary fantasy land product assessment, completely detached from the myriad autoimmune responses observable in patient populations.
I'm sure ample funding for this ghoulish nonsense is a prerequisite for *success*...
This is a start. We are up against so much: "Soooo RFK Jr. is encouraging the MMR vaccine, known to cause autism, in response to the measles “outbreak.”
His exact words:
“In response to this outbreak, I have directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to work closely with the Texas health authorities to provide comprehensive support. HHS’ efforts include offering technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications as needed.”
“All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”
I'm not looking to Bobby for help (I didn't before either) but even I find this stance shocking. He absolutely knows this vaccine can cause autism and spread the vaccine created disease itself. Then he adds--it contributes to community immunity, the very same thing weaponized for covid
shots. This is a truly shameful act.
So yes, we need to make the comments and not let up on getting covid shots off the market and being very clear about traditional vaccines as well.