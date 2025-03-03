BELOW IS THE FEDERAL REGISTER NOTICE FOR YOU TO COMMENT BY MIDNIGHT MARCH 3, IF YOU WANT:

FDA Reopening Comment Period on Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products

On December 31, 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reopened the comment period for the Federal Register notice (FRN), “Evaluating the Immunogenicity Risk of Host Cell Proteins in Follow-on Recombinant Peptide Products: Establishment of a Public Docket: Request for Information and Comments” due to high interest from industry.

This notice establishes a public docket seeking substantive comments from interested parties on evaluating the immunogenicity risk of host cell proteins. For the purposes of this request, FDA is specifically interested in comments on suitable methods to detect, identify, and control host cell proteins in commercial lots of recombinant peptide products (including information on achievable residual amounts of host cell proteins in the drug product) as well as in vitro and in silico immunogenicity assessment (IVISIA) of host cell proteins in recombinant peptide products.

Although follow-on recombinant peptide products can rely on FDA’s findings of safety and effectiveness for a listed drug that is a peptide product, differences in recombinant expression systems used during peptide production could result in quality attribute differences, including in the host cell protein profile, which in turn, could contribute to differences in immunogenicity risk between a follow-on peptide product and the relied upon listed drug. Public comments will help FDA develop recommendations for evaluation and mitigation of the immunogenicity risk associated with differences in host cell protein profiles between the follow-on and listed drug.

See the Federal Register notice for additional information about this open docket, including what information to include when submitting comments.

FDA welcomes your comments to the public docket (Docket No. FDA-2024-N-2980) until March 3, 2025.

The Office of Clinical Pharmacology (OCP) is pleased to offer two e-mail subscription services Clinical Pharmacology Corner and Quantitative Medicine, including Model-Informed Drug Development. These emails are a free service from FDA to provide occasional updates from OCP regarding newly approved therapies, new regulatory and scholarly publications, upcoming events and other items of interest. Subscribe today or click the button below select Clinical Pharmacology Corner and Quantitative Medicine, including Model-Informed Drug Development under DRUGS.

We always welcome your thoughts regarding the format, content, and utility of this communication. Comments may be sent via email to ocp@fda.hhs.gov.

This communication was prepared by Office of Clinical Pharmacology, Office of Translational Sciences, CDER, FDA.

IoJ will return very shortly with a huge push to take care of things - Be right back to kick ass!

Share

Support IoJ's Work

Leave a comment