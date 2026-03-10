Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 10

Thank you, Interest of Justice, for this excellent summary. I too am filled with admiration at the courage and clear thinking of Peter Stassen, upon whose shoulders this current push for a measure of justice at present rests. The expert witnesses are eager to appear under oath to speak clearly of obvious fraud, deception and of intentional harm. We want such testimony to be given with live-streaming if possible and a recording if not. I look forward also to facing cross examination. Whatever is thrown at me, the central points I make & that each expert makes will stand in reproach at the conduct of the defendants.

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Tess's avatar
Tess
Mar 10

Thank you so much for the update. It is a comfort to know there are true warriors that will be the voice for those who have been silenced.

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