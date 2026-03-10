Today in Amsterdam Gates & Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court

The “Philanthropist” and Pharma CEO Have Expert Witnesses Ready to Face Them — Ruling April 9

Today, March 9, 2026, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals held a full day of hearings — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — in a civil case that names Bill Gates, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, and Mark Rutte — now NATO Secretary General — as defendants, alongside Dutch state officials and state-controlled media. We want to give proper credit to the people who made this happen and to the expert witnesses who showed up for the injured, the unnecessarily dead, and everyone still waiting for accountability.

The case was originally filed in July 2023 by Dutch attorneys Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel on behalf of seven Dutch citizens who were injured by mRNA COVID-19 injections. One of those plaintiffs has since died. The central argument is that COVID-19 was not a naturally occurring pandemic but a coordinated project — what the filings specifically call “COVID-19: The Great Reset” — and that the defendants deceived the public into receiving injections that were never lawfully vaccines under any honest legal or scientific standard.

Bill Gates initially tried to argue the Dutch court had no jurisdiction over him. The court rejected that and ordered him to appear. Then in June 2025, the day after attorney Arno van Kessel submitted critical trial documents, he was arrested at his home by a semi-military intervention team, taken away blindfolded, and placed in the Netherlands’ highest-security prison — his wife and daughter briefly held at gunpoint during the raid. The Dutch Bar Association suspended his law license before he was even formally charged. The Public Prosecution Service later admitted it could not substantiate claims of any imminent threat. Attorney Peter Stassen continued alone. He walked into that July 2025 hearing facing eight defense lawyers representing Gates, Bourla, Rutte, and Dutch state media — and by all independent accounts, he outclassed every one of them.

After that hearing, the lower court denied the request to allow expert witnesses. Stassen appealed. The appeal was transferred to Amsterdam due to conflicts of interest with defense counsel. In January 2026, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals granted it — witnesses permitted alongside counsel, public and independent media allowed in the courtroom, and a live stream ordered. That reversal matters. It is the direct result of Stassen refusing to quit.

The five expert witnesses nominated for this case are Sasha Latypova, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Dr. Joseph Sansone. There was a sixth — Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 and had agreed to testify that the mRNA injections meet the legal definition of bioweapons under his own legislation. He passed away in early 2025. His contribution to this fight is not forgotten — he had also agreed to testify in our cases and it is a huge loss.

Shout out directly to expert witnesses and tireless fearless warriors Sasha and Mike, who have both submitted testimony in IoJ’s Costa Rica cases and whom we are forever indebted to:

Sasha Latypova is a retired pharmaceutical R&D executive. She spent decades inside the industry and she knows exactly how it works — which is why her testimony carries weight no one can dismiss on credentials alone. Her affidavit submitted in this Dutch case documents that the COVID injections were deployed as military countermeasures outside normal pharmaceutical law, not as medicines and not as vaccines. She traveled to Amsterdam today in person, covered a journalist’s travel expenses out of her own pocket, and reported that over 30 journalists registered for the hearing and press conference. That kind of press attention doesn’t happen by accident — it happens because people like Sasha have spent years doing the work that made it undeniable.

Dr. Michael Yeadon was Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer. He left, he spoke up, and he has paid the price professionally for it every day since. He testified at our own Nuremberg hearings in Costa Rica. He has submitted affidavits and written statements across multiple jurisdictions, including in this Dutch case. His submitted statements address the scientific fraud underlying the pandemic narrative and the documented harms of the injections. He has never once walked any of it back because he’s spot on and honorable.

We know what this costs. Interest of Justice has won five Constitutional Chamber victories in Costa Rica forcing government officials to admit under oath that COVID products were imported as investigational under Article 117 biomedical research law — not as vaccines. We are pursuing WHO contempt proceedings after court orders were ignored for eight months. We know the retaliation, the financial pressure, and the years it takes to build a record that cannot be ignored. So when we watch Stassen walk into that courtroom alone after his co-counsel was dragged away in handcuffs, we are not watching from the outside. It is really frustrating just how hard the dark forces make it to achieve real justice in these huge schemes. Be the persistence!

Tonight, the 5 p.m. press conference organized by the Recht Oprecht Foundation near the Amsterdam courthouse has taken place. Reports coming out tonight describe Stassen holding nothing back in court — naming Bill Gates as a “satanist in the Epstein files,” as “protected by black cloaks,” and calling for him to be charged as a criminal. He argued the global significance of the case and made clear he will pursue every available legal avenue until the expert testimony is formally on the record. He closed by telling the justices: “You, your honours, will have to decide who are the children of God in this room, and who are the children of the Devil.”

The court’s ruling on whether expert witnesses will be permitted to testify will be issued on April 9, 2026. If the Amsterdam appeals court grants it, Sasha, Mike, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Dr. Joseph Sansone will formally testify in a pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil trial, currently scheduled between May and October 2026. Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person. A full English transcript from today is expected tomorrow. Watch Sasha’s Substack and the RechtOprecht Foundation YouTube channel for the post-hearing video and full recap — she confirmed recordings from the press conference will be released.

Mark April 9 on your calendar. That is the next decision date.

Sasha confirmed recordings and photos from the press conference will be released and her full write-up is expected soon. We will return to compile a comprehensive update.

As for us — we are not done either. We believe with everything we have that what was done to people around the world through these injections constitutes Nuremberg violations, enforceable under multiple bodies of law governing human experimentation and informed consent. That is not a talking point or speculation. That is what five court victories in Costa Rica have helped establish, and it is what we are continuing to build on with every filing. At the end of this week we are meeting with our attorney to finalize paperwork for our next case filings. This effort for real justice doesn’t and can’t stop. The persistence is the point. They are counting on people getting tired and walking away. We are not walking away.

Thank you to Sasha, Peter Stassen, and everyone who showed up in Amsterdam today — and to Mike, Katherine, and every witness who has submitted their work to this record. Thank you to every witness, every plaintiff, every attorney who has taken a case nobody else would touch.

This movement is still alive because enough people refused to let it die.

If you want to help be a hero to humanity and keep Interest of Justice in the fight, every contribution goes directly toward attorney fees, filing costs, and keeping these cases built over 5 years moving forward. You can donate at interestofjustice.org/donate. We are grateful for every person standing with us.

Today was an awesome day. Let’s all keep getting expert testimony on records against these evil wrongdoers and keep BUILDING THE JUDICIAL RECORDS! It’s going to work one way or the other! — Blessings and love — Namaste — IoJ

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Interest of Justice is a small 501(c)(3) nonprofit conducting covid experimentation litigation in Costa Rica and internationally. We are 100% supporter funded and no conflicts of interest!

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