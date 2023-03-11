THREE Long Years Tedros!

Shame on you! Shame on the W.H.O.!

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of COVID-19 to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30, 2020 and then characterized it as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Declaring a PHEIC is the highest level of alert that WHO is obliged to declare and is meant to send a powerful signal to countries of the need for urgent action to combat the spread of the disease, mobilize resources to help low- and middle-income countries in this effort and fund research and development on needed treatments, vaccines and diagnostics.

It also obligates countries to share information with WHO.

In the PHEIC speech January 30, 2020 Tedros made his allegiance clear: “In many ways, China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response. It’s not an exaggeration.”

So there were two declarations from WHO to get us all here. This is the 3 year anniversary of the declaration of an alleged covid-19 pandemic. It is worth mentioning that Tedros will not prove the emergency or death statistics when we write him to show the PCR test results are really false statistics!!!

Today marks three years of slavery under the whims of WHO’s funders. It seems wise to look at the source of humanities destruction:

Meet Tedros: Director-General of Fraud, Undue Influence and Bioweapon Genocide Revisiting The Absurdity And Arbitrary Nature Of The WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 11 March 2020

11 March 2020

The key part of the Tedros declaration of pandemic speech requires review:

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.

Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.

We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled, at the same time.”

Wow. Did you guys catch that? Tedros actually said:

We have NEVER before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the FIRST pandemic caused by a coronavirus. And we have NEVER before seen a pandemic that can be CONTROLLED, at the same time.

Lets get this straight. NO pandemic has EVER been controlled, EVER, but they forced experiments to see IF they could control what has NEVER been controllable?

Criminal. Shameful. Evil. Unethical.

Nuremberg 2.0

IOJ is the only organization that we are aware of who has been taking the time consuming efforts required to sue Tedros for breach of WHO ethical guidance and criminal law of Member States for making a fake pandemic to push unethical genetic experiments.

MARCH FUNDRAISING ANNOUNCEMENT: If you are pissed off at a three year fake pandemic declared by the WHO vaccine peddler cartel, please help IOJ gather the legal funds required to fight the big boys in court. IOJ is past the administrative phase where WHO is refusing to respond to official charges and can FINALLY be sued in international court now. IOJ is just waiting for the funds to sue the WHO. Please share this to everyone you know. Its time to help IOJ SUE THE WHO!!! THE DECLARATION OF PANDEMIC VIOLATES Siracusa Principles 62: (this is why they want the pandemic treaty - to override the Siracusa Principles in which keeps themselves in check!) 62. A proclamation of a public emergency shall be made in good faith based upon an objective assessment of the situation in order to determine to what extent, if any, it poses a threat to the life of the nation. A proclamation of a public emergency, and consequent derogations from Covenant obligations, that are not made in good faith are violations of international law. Share Leave a comment

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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