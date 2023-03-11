Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Tracy Jones's avatar
Tracy Jones
Mar 11, 2023

The WHO + the fake pandemic + the criminal governments and their entities that went along with it + Nuremberg 2.0 = executions by firing squads for those involved.

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Carol's avatar
Carol
Mar 13, 2023

The only reason they are able to do this is that humanity is completely pathetic. Honestly, I am very disappointed in almost everyone I know. That for me has been the hardest part. The flipside is that it has unearthed absolute gems like IOJ!

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