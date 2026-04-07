Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Tracy Jo's avatar
Tracy Jo
Apr 7

Once Reiner Füellmich is a free man, I will participate with your cause!

The evil globalists kidnapped Reiner Füellmich, and he is still being held in a German prison! This is year four I believe!

May anyone, who is part of harming this great hero, “Reiner Fuellmich”, be tried in real Nurnberg trials, may they be put to death!

Never visiting Germany again, EVIL is Germany!

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ruben taylor's avatar
ruben taylor
Apr 7

Of course!.Just more evil, globalist agendas. Good for you, Mr. Trump for giving the WHO the one finger salute

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