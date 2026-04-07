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Interest of Justice | April 7, 2026

Right now, as you read this, the World Health Organization is throwing itself a party.

April 7, 2026. WORLD HEALTH DAY. The theme? “Together for health. Stand with science.”

Think about what that means.

The same organization that ghosted a court order demanding COVID vaccine safety studies — the same organization that 11 countries have now formally rejected — the same organization that ran the largest EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION experiment in human history on billions of people without meaningful INFORMED CONSENT — is asking the world to “stand with science.”

You can’t have it both ways.

You don’t get to inject the planet with experimental products under emergency loopholes, dodge every court that tries to hold you accountable, and then celebrate yourself as the guardian of global health. That’s not science. That’s not health. That’s experimentation dressed up in a lab coat.

THE EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION LOOPHOLE — THE W.H.O. JOURNEY FROM EXPERIMENTAL CIRCUMCISIONS TO GLOBAL GENE THERAPY MISBRANDED AS VACCINES

Here’s what they’re NOT telling you about the EUA framework.

EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION was originally designed for extremely narrow situations. Small-scale. Specific. Think circumcision devices, minor medical products — things that affected a handful of people in controlled settings. The entire concept was built around the idea that in a genuine emergency, regulators could fast-track approval for products that hadn’t completed normal safety reviews — but only because the scope was tiny and the emergency was real.

And then they blew the doors off it. A free for all experimentation racket.

During COVID, this narrow emergency loophole was stretched to cover the deployment of novel mRNA products — products the FDA’s own regulatory framework classifies as GENE THERAPY — to billions of people worldwide. Not hundreds. Not thousands. BILLIONS of humans. Products that instruct your cells to produce a foreign protein. Products that had never been used at scale. Products with no long-term safety data. Products that bypassed the standard 10-15 year approval process in months.

Let that sink in.

The FDA defines gene therapy as products that “modify the expression of a gene” or “alter the biological properties of living cells.” mRNA products are LITERALLY DESIGNED to enter your cells and instruct them to produce a foreign protein. That is, by the FDA’s own published criteria, gene therapy. Not a vaccine in any traditional sense. Not a preventative. A novel biotechnology product — deployed under an emergency loophole that was never designed to authorize anything of this magnitude.

And here’s the most egregious part: when Interest of Justice formally asked the FDA whether mRNA products meet their own definition of gene therapy — they refused to answer. They published updated gene therapy guidance documents on January 11, 2026, but they will NOT answer the question. Because answering it honestly means admitting INFORMED CONSENT was systematically violated on a global scale. They owe the answer to our Citizen Petition NOW, but are trying to get out of it through delays.

If these products ARE gene therapy — and they are by every scientific and regulatory definition — then NUREMBERG CODE protections apply. Full stop. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. That’s not a suggestion. That’s the first principle of the NUREMBERG CODE.

These people aren’t health advocates. They’re experimentation psychopaths. PhilanthroPATHS.

11 COUNTRIES SAID NO — AND THE WHO PRETENDS IT DIDN’T HAPPEN

The 2024 amendments to the INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS entered into force in September 2025. These amendments gave the WHO a new level of global alert — a “pandemic emergency” — and the power to trigger what they call “stronger international collaboration.” Translation: expanded authority to push MORE experimental products through MORE emergency loopholes on MORE sovereign nations.

But here’s the kicker.

Eleven countries formally rejected those amendments. Argentina. Austria. Brazil. Canada. Czech Republic. Germany. Israel. Italy. The Netherlands. The Philippines. And the United States.

Eleven nations looked at what the WHO was building — the infrastructure to repeat the COVID experiment on a permanent, institutionalized basis — and said: No.

The United States went further. On January 22, 2026, the U.S. formally completed its withdrawal from the WHO entirely. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a joint statement calling the organization “bloated and inefficient” and said the amended IHR gave the WHO the ability to order “global lockdowns, travel restrictions, or any other measures it sees fit” based on “nebulous potential public health risks.”

Did WHO mention any of this today? At their World Health Day party in Paris?

Of course not. They were too busy celebrating with 800 scientific institutions and the French G7 Presidency. “Together for health.” Together — minus the 11 countries that refused to go along.

THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT IS STILL NOT FINISHED — AND THE MOST DANGEROUS PART IS BEING NEGOTIATED RIGHT NOW

They adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement in May 2025. They told the world it was done.

It’s not done.

On March 28, WHO member states agreed to extend negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing annex — the PABS system. This is the part that determines who controls pathogens with PANDEMIC POTENTIAL, who owns the genetic sequence data, who makes the experimental products, and how the profits are split. The negotiations resume APRIL 27 through MAY 1 — right before the World Health Assembly.

Think about what that means. The WHO is negotiating — behind closed doors — who gets to control the next pandemic pathogen, who profits from the next round of EUA-authorized experimental products, and who bears NO liability when people get hurt. Because under the current framework, they bear NO liability. The EUA loophole protects the manufacturers. The WHO answers to no national court. And the cycle continues.

THE SOVEREIGNTY MOVEMENT IS GROWING — AND THE COURTS ARE WORKING

Just yesterday — April 6, 2026 — CAPHRA released a new position paper reminding governments across Asia Pacific that they do not have to choose between sovereignty and human rights in public health policy. Public health sovereignty is the national ability to set your own policy, regulate your own markets, and respond to local realities — not hand it all over to an unaccountable international organization that runs experimental product rollouts under emergency authorizations.

This is exactly what Interest of Justice has been fighting for in court.

On May 6, 2025, a Costa Rica court issued a judgment against the Health Minister of CR implicating WHO breach of duty after the organization refused to answer court orders — refused to produce the safety studies, refused to comply with judicial demands made under the NUREMBERG CODE. WHO’s legal representative chose silence rather than admit under judicial testimony that the studies don’t exist.

This has never happened before.

And now IOJ is fighting to hold WHO in CONTEMPT — THIS WOULD SET GLOBAL PRECEDENT, because International Organizations ignoring a court order is not a privilege or a real thing allowed by law. Not even for an international organization that calls itself the guardian of global health while running the largest experimental product deployment in human history. They had a real duty to cough up the information ORDERED by the court. Judges asked precisely which covid vaccines were imported under WHO and experimental, and where is the Indigenous data [they were given to trick them into taking the shots]? Wheres the WHO propaganda they said was created by the WHO and Health Ministry but is now “lost” so the court never got what was ORDERED?

THE REAL NUMBERS SHOW SOME REAL ISSUES

Did you know that in February 2026 alone, 95 petitions were filed with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program? 95 families in one month saying: this product hurt someone we love.

Did you know the pharmaceutical industry has accumulated $127,258,772,843 in penalties since the year 2000? Not million. BILLION. One hundred and twenty-seven BILLION dollars in fines — and they’re still operating, still profiting, still getting emergency authorizations for experimental products. The cost of doing business. Sigh.

Did you know that Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index hit its lowest global score in over a decade — 42 out of 100 — and specifically flagged the weakening of anti-corruption enforcement and threats to judicial independence?

That’s the “science” the WHO wants you to stand with today. That’s the “health” they’re celebrating. An industry that pays billions in fines and keeps experimenting. An authorization framework stretched from circumcision devices to global gene therapy deployments. An organization that refuses to answer courts and celebrates itself on World Health Day.

These are not healers. These are PHILANTHROPATHS!

WHAT’S COMING NEXT

The next three weeks are critical.

APRIL 27 through MAY 1: WHO member states resume closed-door negotiations on who controls pandemic-potential pathogens and who profits from the next round of experimental products.

MAY 2026: The World Health Assembly convenes to consider the finalized annex — or extend deadlines again while the experimentation infrastructure stays in place.

Meanwhile, IOJ is fighting on multiple legal fronts — pressing the contempt motion against WHO in Costa Rica, building the federal case against FDA, HHS, and DoD, and supporting the Dutch accountability proceedings with publicity where experts are set to testify about the many Civil breaches, which eventually will be proven and will need to be prosecuted as CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY committed during the pandemic. Thats our long game mission - to assist in crimes against humanity proceedings.

So yes — today is World Health Day. But while the WHO celebrates itself in Paris, the real work is happening in courtrooms and hard hitting Administrative procedures. Where it matters. Where they can’t control the narrative. Where the EUA loophole and the gene therapy lie and the NUREMBERG CODE violations will all be laid bare before judges who actually have to answer for their rulings.

Theres a lot of new readers and you all need to know that IoJ’s Citizen Petition to classify the covid vaccine as gene therapy is a big deal because it is TRUE and should force reclassification and take the poison off the market globally, because the authority comes from US FDA in first place (with DoD at the helm of the fraud). IoJ’s 2nd and latest Citizen Petition was filed June 17, 2025 — a 132-page petition asking the FDA to reclassify mRNA products as gene therapy under their own definition.

The direct link where people commented: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FDA-2025-P-1807

(comments are now closed and the petition is open waiting for FDA to get their act together and grant it) Please pray!

If this work matters to you — if you believe informed consent is non-negotiable, if you believe the law should protect EVERYONE and not just the experimenters — share this post. Comment. Subscribe if you haven’t. And if you can, support the legal costs that make this possible by becoming a paid subscriber or monthly donor. Filing fees, court costs, legal research — every dollar goes directly into the fight against the PHILANTHROPATHS and their evil covid non vaccine human experimentation.

IoJ will be back shortly. Stay tuned to the saga! Happy World Health Day!

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