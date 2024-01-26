Come join us today and tonight live!

12PM-3PM - Eastern Truth be Told is hosting a Symposium on Targeted Individuals. The great Dr. Ana Miahlcea, M.D., PhD, Todd Callender, Esq., Dr. Len Ber, Richard Lighthouse, Ana Toledo, Esq., Major Jeffrey Prather, and Sarah Westall will be participating. Click this link of the image below to watch.

7 PM Eastern - David Meiswinkle, President of National ARM and Dr. Joseph Sansone will be live streaming with Grace Sunga Asagra, MA, RN. Click this link or the image below to watch live!

Freedom International Livestream

Friday, January 26, 2024 @ 7:00 PM EST 12:00 AM UK 1:00 AM GermanyGuest: Dr. Joseph Sansone, MS PhD

Topic: The Case for Action: Ban the Jabs and Launch a Grand Jury Investigation

https://banthejab.club/

https://nationalarm.org/ *down load the Grand Jury Indictment to share with your local government here: https://nationalarm.org/covid-19-grand-jury-petition/)

Bio:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism, is a board member at the National American Renaissance movement, and the author of the GOP ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution. Joseph writes regularly at JosephSansone.Substack.com

At 10PM Eastern - Dr. Ben Marble, M.D. will be hosting a Twitter (X) Live Space for the first Docs on the Right Side of History Meeting. There will be some fantastic participants…… Click this link to attend!

At 3PM Eastern - Nick Caturano and Maija Hahn will be hosting a town hall with Dr. Villa and some of the Covid 19 bioweapon injection victims. Dr. Villa is treating over 2000 C19 injection victims in her clinic. Click this link or the image below to watch!

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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