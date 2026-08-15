Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4d

The YouTube videos suggest that the Nazis of the 1930s and 1940s were constantly operating at full capacity, like Mr. Data’s “Maximum Warp” with IQs over 140, and that the Berlin bunker’s elite weren’t psychopaths, just highly efficient bureaucrats—the kind of people I describe in my essays.

Rude Awakening Department, right? "Never again" is back, full circle!

I extensively write Jungian-type essays about the challenges of our troubled era.

https://mises.org/mises-wire/when-progress-turns-against-itself-rise-anti-progress

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/morphing

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/mutation

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/structural-rigidity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW3b7mbnqvk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjljuckFg5Q

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Katherine Raymond's avatar
Katherine Raymond
4d

Thank you for your dedication to the cause of bringing justice where it is so sorely needed! You are not alone, there are many behind you; thank you for being there up front!

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