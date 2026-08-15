Hi freedom warriors from Lady Xylie - IoJ

Heads up: TODAY IS A VERY, VERY BIG DAY!

Today is the big day. The United States government is legally required — TODAY — to finally get their act together and answer the mandamus regarding the illegality of covid and other mRNA [non]vaccines rolled out by DoD, FDA and HHS under Operation Warp Speed “pandemic preparedness measures”.

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This is critical because the threat of more pandemic and normalizing mRNA experiments is greater than ever.

The US government just re-manned the previously empty US Office of Preparedness and Response 2 weeks ago - obviously preparing for SOMETHING… They also approved another experimental mRNA product this week, rolled out to the world with the same three words they always use: trust the science.

The bright side is that today, quietly, their clock runs out on the question of if their covid “vaccine” scheme was actually always a PROHIBITED NUREMBERG VIOLATING EXPERIMENT ON CIVILIANS BY Department of Defense, as well as their cohorts Food and Drug Administration and Health and Human Services.

Sixty days ago we served them all to answer to their insane mRNA based Plandemic measures. Sixty days - ending TODAY - was the law’s deadline to answer for whether they ever had the authority to do what they did to millions of people without real, informed consent. Yes, that deadline is today. Because it’s a weekend, the answer comes on Monday — and by Tuesday I’ll tell you exactly what they said, or didn’t.

Let’s discuss what this actually means, because it Is bigger than one lawsuit. This is the principle the world swore to protect after Nuremberg — that no human being may ever be experimented on without their full and informed consent.

If we prove what we’ve set out to prove, it doesn’t just crack open what was done during COVID. It puts that Nuremberg Code principle back on the record, in a court, where it can be used again and again to hold the powerful to account - especially in emergencies where they act like law can be suspended. That is what’s at stake today.

This is free to read and free to share — sharing is caring. Share this case far and wide!

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Mothers Day In Costa Rica! MY STORY!

Happy Mothers Day in Costa Rica! Staying happy and healthy - rising above & choosing LOVE over fear - Light & LOVE WINS! - Lady Xylie & my blessed son

And now, because today is also Mother’s Day, I want to talk to you not as an organization, but as a person to share my story for those who wonder about the faces behind IoJ.

This is the hardest year of my life as I find myself carrying this — a case against the United States government — and now the full IoJ mission as a single mother, alone.

The IoJ co-founder and “life co-partner” who built this work with me, the father of my child, and Wasband of 20 years abandoned our child and myself in what I believe is a very pathologically cruel TOTALLY ABUSIVE SADISTIC way and left me holding all of it: the mission, our child, the bills, the full weight of so much more.

I say sadistic and abusive because he was literally BRAGGING he is without any remorse for his behaviors impact on me, refusing to even discuss helping settle a single detail, causing extreme damage to me financially and emotionally and smirking and laughing at me. From I love you for 20 years telling everyone we are a “perfect match & soulmates” to I hate you & refuse to speak to you literally overnight when I held him to account for breaking promises - and while I ABSOLUTELY know thats not normal or my fault - it left me stuck with him as admin on all accounts he refused to remove himself from… and I was unable to sort many personal and IoJ issues for the past many months all while struggling to bring equilibrium back for IoJ and myself and singlehandedly support our emotionally and financially abandoned child.

But here is what I need you to hear: it did not break me. If anything, it has made me dig in harder — deeper into this work, and into helping people understand pathological evil and cruelty for what it truly is: something that never comes from a healthy place, that is always unjust, and that always must be pushed back against and exposed.

When I tried to make him support his own son, he ran. He quit his job so I couldn’t serve him here in Costa Rica. He then fled to another country — with a week stop at a very expensive hotel on the way out — while insisting there was nothing to spare for his child. Now he hides inside the house he went to and won’t open the door, so no one can serve him (yes, sadly, despite the process server hearing people in the house and the cars parked there no one will come to the door to be served his child support papers). He’s dodging other legal matters too — some that touch this very organization — leaving me to clean up the damage.

It is one of the most unjust things I’ve ever lived through — to fight injustice on a global scale while being handed so much of it at my own front door from a partner who pretended to care about law and justice. It is a bit mind blowing actually.

I’m expected to sit here, focus, and be steady enough to answer to a government on behalf of all of us - starting Monday. I won’t pretend I’m not tired and overwhelmed.

Has it slowed me & even IOJ down? Yes. Has it made everything harder? Absolutely. But it has not stopped me — and it never will. I am carrying this to the finish line myself, no matter what IoJ will not fail in this mission of stopping the experimental mRNA shots that I think killed my mom and dad.

I won't pretend it isn't heavy, though — so honestly, today I could use a hug.

I'm holding a case against a government with one hand and my son with the other, and I'm so deeply grateful for this community that has never once let me stand entirely alone. You guys are all so awesome and deserve us all to win this fight as a team.

Here’s what I’ve learned — and what we all need to understand, because it could protect you too. The most dangerous people are the ones who can simulate the emotions they don’t actually feel. They perform warmth. They mirror your own goodness back at you. That is how they earn your trust — and it is exactly how they get away with it.

But sometimes the mask slips. By his own written admission before leaving, my former partner apologized and told me it is not my fault because I’m “wonderful, normal and beautiful” and in the same text my former IoJ and “life” partner told me he had “no empathy for anyone or anything in life”, and called himself “a monster who is not to be trusted”. And then he proved it: when the evidence reached the court, it was all deleted and he ran from all cases against him to another country where no one can serve him. That is who I’ve been left to fight — while also standing up to a government, for all of us. At least the government will accept service of legal process and are available to standing trial in court!

If you want to understand who we are truly dealing with — in our governments, and for too many of us, in our own homes — read Without Conscience by Dr. Robert Hare, the psychologist who built the standard checklist for identifying psychopathy.

The markers are chillingly consistent:

So sit with this question: the people who pushed experimental products onto millions of human beings — against the very laws written to prohibit experimenting on civilians without consent, even in an emergency — are they normal? Do they have ANY empathy? Or are we looking at the exact same pattern, scaled all the way up? We face these CRUEL & remorseless people in the halls of government, and some of us face them at our own kitchen tables. The same absence of conscience. Only the scale is different.

But here is where I choose to stand. I am grateful — profoundly grateful — that I get to be the mother of a beautiful child who is going to help break these generational curses. And together, all of us, we can break the biggest one of all: a government that experiments on its own people and feels nothing for them.

Here’s how I see it. Justice doesn’t just arrive on its own out of thin air because it is what is right. Justice is born of sheer willpower of right over wrong - it has to be labored for by someone real & carried to the finish line to become real.

Justice always must be mothered into the world by empathic people who refuse to let it die before it can breathe with the life it deserves.

I can’t mother this case against US government for Nuremberg Violations alone.

So if this work means something to you, come stand with me today out of faith in Just Us bringing in real justice for humanity and breaking free from the psychopathic dark forces!

As little as 1% of people are psychopaths — even the broadest estimates say only about 4%.

That means 96 to 99% of humanity is good at heart. We vastly outnumber them.

You can make a real difference today and help IoJ and I give birth to justice, with our real judge demanding answers to really serious allegations of legal Nuremberg violations, so let’s mother this huge opportunity for justice into the world together.

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Thank you SO MUCH to the donors and paid subscribers!

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Whatever these wretched wrongdoers respond with Monday to the Judge, it will be critical to humanity and I’ll bring it straight to you Tuesday.

From here, the fight is actually ramping up and we are all finally getting somewhere that matters in a court of law. Let’s stick together and finally expose and stop the covid & mRNA Nuremberg violations in court where it will stand the test of time!

Today is a big day - the government answer is due - and it’s also Mothers Day in Costa Rica where my child was abandoned by his father and has only me left to guide him!

The response is due today and no matter how unjust my situation at home is I won’t let IoJ or you all down - Justice is coming for the covid criminal cartel dammit. Just Us!

I will need to put in a ton of work to finish the case & win, so let’s get this party started and break some evil generational curses.

Let’s pray for justice on all fronts. May no unjust act be without remedy!

From my family to yours! PEACE & love!

With the children of the LIGHT in charge the dark forces are DOOMED!

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice

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Related Reading — The mRNA & Nuremberg Case Files

If you want to go deeper on everything behind today’s deadline, start here:

The case itself

The Nuremberg violation

The 7-part series — why the shots are illegal

Support Nuremberg case NOW!