IoJ wants to reach out and say thank you to everyone who has been supporting humanity’s fight for justice in todays historical Nuremberg Hearing that was held.

All of us felt it went very well. The government even called the experts “credible clearly knowledgeable” and we were surprised when the government called the information “very useful”. Let’s see what happens. The government has promised to issue a decision. Once we know in a few weeks to even a couple months we will let everyone know.

While the government is deciding we will also be filing more documents for added pressure..

Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova, Interest of Justice & others presented their legal case and the evidence to the authorities today who have the top decision making capabilities and power to make a difference in regards to COVID-19 [non]vaccines and PCR WHO authorizations on a global level.

This hearing was set in a private venue, using private international law, so that we could freely present the many human rights violations involved into the dangerous COVID-19 [non]vaccinations as well as the unnecessary emergency measures which put the world in lockstep.

Interest of Justice and Dr. Yeadon had previously obtained 2022 judicial testimony from the former Health Minister of Costa Rica during the COVID-19 pandemic that showed NO ANIMAL STUDIES exist for covid-19 vaccines. It is now exposed that through a rigorous series of questions posed in Costa Rica's Supreme Constitutional Chamber (Chamber IV), it was confirmed under oath that the COVID-19 “Biological Agents” were introduced without any prior animal studies—a critical breach of standard safety protocols and Nuremberg Code Article 3. This testimony supports claims made by our experts and backs the evidence we are presenting to show Nuremberg Code is being tossed aside and violated.

Interest of Justice is so proud to do this work for the world in bringing forward both facts and legal arguments. The amazingly courageous expert witnesses solidified the case, making the evidence undeniable (at least in our minds - hoping the government agrees)!

IOJ asks that everyone lights a candle, keeps a prayer lit for us to invoke justice! The 11-11 manifestation portal has 72 hours from 11:11am today - so let’s focus visualize and manifest justice over the next couple days as the info sinks in!

IoJ will be taking the time very soon to present to the public, evidence which was presented throughout the hearing. We will be waiting for the response from the Government of Costa Rica as to what their position will be now that all parties finished presenting all of the evidence.

At this time we’re unsure what the Government will even decide, nor how long it will take for them to go through and double check each expert witnesses testimony.

This hearing marks a turning point. It could go several ways. Costa Rica’s Health Minister might decide to end these shots locally or denounce the WHO’s unscientific and harmful policies, setting a precedent that could lead all nations to end these serious breaches together. If they agree to work with us, the proceedings may stay private. But if not, we’re prepared to take our case public, backed by four years of carefully built evidence.

We’ll pursue every legal avenue necessary—criminal, administrative, and international courts—to hold those responsible accountable and end these global violations against human rights.

Stay tuned - we are RIGHT ON LAG SCHEDULE & about to put out really informative videos and all the case file information while we wait for the government to decide what to do with one of the most serious case in the world!

