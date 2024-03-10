Share

TRUTH BE TOLD BORDER 911 ROUNDTABLE

HOST Todd Callender, Esq.

GUESTS Doc Pete Chambers, Tom Homan, Chris Heaven, SGT (Ret) Keith Graves, Kyle Reyes, Derek Maltz

Watch Here: https://clouthub.com/v/c212f080-fd6d-4753-a6b5-949624036c8d

First, IOJ’s shameless self promotion:

Read short transcript of Attorney Todd Callender giving hope: explaining how Texas is leading the way, and how IOJ’s Costa Rican covid case is globally significant..

Then onto the real point of the show: the guests and topic of Border 911, the hero’s actively saving America.

10:20 Todd Callender:

I just want people to understand that we're on the roll, the tide has changed, big time.

And we have to stop and celebrate that a little bit. So with that said, I don't even hardly know where to start.

But we're gonna go ahead and start with Texas leading the charge, the 10th Amendment is how it is our country exists. The Republic itself exists because the states required it to write started with 13 We're up to 50.

The point is Texas when said that their borders were open, and that was going to be the the invasion point central said, No, we're gonna we're not gonna do it. And their attorney general has done a magnificent job, pull it upside down, Melissa, to bring up the case, the Supreme Court. Little Do people know, little did I know, that there we go.

The attorney general of Texas stopped the US Congress, he stopped the DOD, he stopped the Congress, he said, Hey, it's illegal. You can't pass things in the middle of the night.

11:21

Our Federal Reserve, if you can imagine that was passed in the middle of the night with one vote on Christmas Eve. And now we have a private central banking system in charge of the planet.

So these gangsters were trying to slip by 1.4 trillion in spending that would have demolished our nation. And here we go, the Attorney General of Texas had it in him to stop them. The US Supreme Court agreed, I am sorry to tell you that they only stayed the provision of law that Texas was injured by it had to do with pregnant workers.

But it had the effect of saying to Congress, you don't get to pass laws when our quorum without everybody being present. You can't just slip this stuff by. And so it was an enormous win.

Explanation About Interest of Justice Real Possibility To Effect Global Change:

And I'm just so excited about this because it shows the Texas is not laying down, as we always say it takes one it takes one to stand and that can have the effect of inspiring others to do it.

12:33

Speaking of which, another win, Interest of Justice. Everybody knows the good Dr. Ana Mihalcea, and what it is she's been doing with our Costa Rican friends Interest of Justice.

Guess what, they prove to the Costa Rican government, the vaccines cause damage, not just to those that take them, but to those around them. These are crimes against humanity. And the Costa Rican government believed them to the point where they put the Minister of Health who was in charge at the time of the rollout. They put him on the stand and cross examine them. And they found out that he had lied nine times, nine times to keep the lie perpetrated to keep it rolling. Make sure everybody was getting their compulsory till shots, and they caught them.

Why is that important? Because ladies and gentlemen, Costa Rica has mutual legal assistance treaties. They are a member nation, to the war crimes laws, the treaties, in effect, the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, your National Convention on Human Rights, the Nuremberg Codex are the operative laws. Universal jurisdiction applies, that means that a person with color authority, right, that means law enforcement, it could be the meter maid in Costa Rica, if they opened in a case. And that case moves forward through the courts. They have the ability to utilize the mutual legal assistance treaties, to either extradite or compel people to come and stand trial. And if they don't stand trial, and they try and run away, universal jurisdiction allows them according to the Nuremberg Codex to try them in absentia, right. That means putting on evidence while they are not there. And you'd be surprised people get convicted that way. It happened in Nuremberg. It happened in Chem. So here we go, ladies and gentlemen, the tide has changed. Now we have Costa Rican courts leading the way along with the Republic of Texas.

Read original IOJ post about our case in Costa Ricas Supreme Court

If you recall, we started something called the project proper oath we filed a writ quo warranto with a US attorney based in part on this because we found that not a single member of the existing cabinet has a valid oath of office, not one of them. Five USC 3332 and 3331 require a written sworn oath of office for each and every appointee. In fact, for everybody that serves in the federal government must have one of these.

Mr. Mayorkas couldn't be bothered. He does not he didn't even raise his hand, much less swear one out. What does that mean? It means everything he has done is void ab initio, it means it didn't count.

So tell that to the people that are dying of fentanyl overdose after he welded open the border gates. And there's a lot more to be had on that.

We got some tremendous guests here. They're gonna tell us all about that. And, above all, I want people to please pay attention to this.

There's a 911 border Gala, coming up on the fourth of April, we need your participation there. This is how we stand up. This is how we demonstrate the masses aren't putting up with this anymore. This is how we demand our rights. This is how we support turtle chambers with a citizen cavalry. This is how we support Tom and his team.

We're going to close those gates the border, we're going to put up the wire and we're going to start rounding people up and deporting. You either come in legally or not at all. And that's the nature of today. We are going to help boys that work in law enforcement for them to understand orders from Mr. Mayorkas are illegal and unlawful orders. Why? Because he has no authority to be issuing them. He doesn't have an oath of office. So save the statute.

If you haven't already, visit us at vaxxchoice.com You may subscribe to our daily current events letter there. And please join our community on social channels at vaxx choice. You can watch this series every Friday 12pm Eastern Time, truth be told. So thank you for joining us.

Now for our roundtable today, of course we have attorney Todd Calendar, founder of Vaxxchoice CEO of clout hub, also disabled rights advocates firm among others.

We have Chris heavens, CEO of survival dispatch, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Revenue Officer of facts choice gradients, Chris. Thank you, Paul. We have Lieutenant Colonel doc Pete chambers, not sure if he actually really needs any introduction there. You've probably all seen doc Pete. He also has a show on Vax choice as well landed the free with Doc Pete chambers. How are you Doc Pete.

06:28 I'm doing good. Thank you for having me.

06:32 We're excited to see you and to hear what you have to share with us. Next. Yep. Thank you, sir.

We have Sergeant retired Keith Graves and Keith is a retired Police Sergeant decorated narcotics detective, SWAT team leader, drug expert who has trained 1000s, worldwide, founder of graves and Associates providing drug training globally. And we will have the link there on the ticker so that you can go ahead and join the community. Thank you, Keith, for joining us today. Thank you, Paula. Fantastic.

Next up, we have Derrick Malts, former director of DEA Special Operations Division and current member of border 911 readings. Derek, thank you for having me. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Now we have Kyle Reyes owner, the 1776 project, law enforcement today and blue lives matter. Yo, the silent partner marketing. Hi, Kyle, how are you? Hey, thanks for having me on the show. Thank you.

And then we have Tom Holman, former ICE Director under President Trump, border patrol expert and CEO of border 911. Thank you, Tom, for joining us. Thanks for having me.

07:46

Well, we're grateful to have all of you gentlemen today and for you to share, provide your expertise on this vital event about Border 911. That's coming up…

In the meantime, holy cow. Ladies, gentlemen, this is this is a real deal. This is a really, really important one to watch. For those of you that know me, I'm kind of a Jimmy Buffett style lawyer for me to dress up and wear a coat. That's how serious these guys are. Not to mention the role of law enforcement, seasoned career guys, highly level, people very learned and what it is they do their craft.

And for those of you that have been watching me for some time, you understand, when we took on the DOD, half of the mission was to poison the well. We needed all of the troops to understand what the paradigm was so that when the order was given to fire on Americans, whether that's by liquid or LED, doesn't matter, the effect was the same. We made it possible for the troops to communicate, understand, build their own colleges to understand the paradigm to make sure that they understood the orders they were being given were illegal orders. And that worked. We stopped the single biggest killing machine on the planet. With that strategy.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, part two is coming. You know, we already understand there's a Marberg pandemic, they declared the first one, nine March 2020. They declared the second one January one to 2024. This is their playbook, public health emergencies have the effect of suspending all of your rights constitutional human and otherwise.

And so today is really important because we have a chance to meet with all these really important guys who are going to have to explain to us where it is.

CloutHub || TRUTH BE TOLD BORDER 911 ROUNDTABLE

