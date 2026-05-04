Breaking · May 4, 2026 · Washington, D.C.

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BREAKING · MAY 4, 2026 · WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Pentagon Hid It.

HHS Admitted It In Writing.

Tomorrow A Federal Judge Gets The File.

COVID Vax Experiments On Trial.

Eshleman v. Hegseth · U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Six years of silence. One missing report. One pro se citizen vs U.S. Experimentation Nation

And one piece of paper that stopped today’s filing — and won’t stop tomorrow’s.

What Happened Today - Small Delay!

IoJ’s courier walked into the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia this morning carrying 184 pages of a Verified Emergency Petition for Writ of Mandamus, six proposed orders, eight summonses, and a $405 filing fee.

The Clerk could not stamp it. WHOOPSIE!

The civil cover sheet — one page — was the wrong format. The other 184 pages: perfect. The legal arguments: airtight. The signature: in blue ink. The case: ready.

The Clerk needed the D.C.-specific JS-44, not the generic federal version. Now we all know… DC District Court has it’s own form. Use it!

It is corrected. It is signed. It goes back tomorrow morning to kick legal ass.

Why This Lawsuit Terrifies The Government

In 1997, Congress passed a quiet bipartisan law: 50 U.S.C. § 1520a. Plain English is that DoD must tell Congress before they experiment on Americans.

The Pentagon never filed that report before the COVID mRNA rollout. We know — because HHS admitted it in writing on June 26, 2023:

That admission has been sitting in a file cabinet for almost three years while pediatric mRNA vaccinations continued every single day.

Tomorrow morning a federal judge gets it.

The Six Orders Explained

Each one, if granted, lands a different kind of blow. Together — they crack the entire architecture of immunity wide open. Sorry PREP Act - you are going down.

SIX ORDERS. SIX BOMBSHELL DETONATIONS - JUSTICE BLOWOUT

ORDER #1 GRANTED → Hegseth files the missing Congressional report — or perjures himself in writing.

ORDER #2 GRANTED → FDA forced to answer the Citizen Petition ducked for 321 days.

ORDER #3 GRANTED → FDA’s internal pediatric-death memos go public. Every parent reads them.

ORDER #4 GRANTED → mRNA officially declared a ‘biological agent’ under federal statute.

ORDER #5 GRANTED → § 1520a’s exceptions don’t lift the prohibition. Architecture rewritten - can stop the shots by proving they were PROHIBITED.

ORDER #6 GRANTED → Permanent injunction. First-ever individual-level binding order.

Why This Could Crack Open Every Vaccine-Injury Case In America

Since 2020, the PREP Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d) has been the iron shield blocking every COVID-19 vaccine-injury lawsuit. Pfizer can’t be sued. Moderna can’t be sued. The administering pharmacies, the hospitals, the doctors — all immunized.

Grieving parents have walked into law offices for five years and been told the same thing:

“Sorry. There’s no remedy. PREP Act immunity.”

That is the lie this lawsuit is built to break.

PREP Act immunity has one essential precondition: it only attaches to ‘covered countermeasures’ administered under LAWFUL government authority. If the government’s authority was UNLAWFUL — if the deployment was ultra vires, if the statutory preconditions were never met — the immunity foundation collapses.

That is exactly what § 1520a’s missing (d) report does.

The 1997 statute prohibits the Pentagon from conducting biological-agent tests on civilians UNLESS:

• (b) The activity falls within a peaceful-research exception, AND

• (c) Informed consent was obtained from each subject, AND

• (d) The Congressional report was filed 30 days in advance.

By statutory text, all three are required. HHS admitted in writing that (d) does not exist. Without (d), the deployment was unauthorized. Unauthorized = ultra vires. Ultra vires = no PREP Act immunity.

If the Court declares the COVID vax deployment was prohibited from day one, PREP Act immunity collapses for every mRNA injection administered in America since 2020. The floodgates open.”

This is what ‘a historic win’ actually means:

IF THE COURT GRANTS EVEN ONE ORDER, WHO FINALLY GETS TO SUE:

• Every parent of an injured child

• Every widow whose spouse died after a third dose

• Every athlete with myocarditis

• Every nurse forced to inject

• Every soldier discharged for refusing

• Pfizer, Moderna, J&J face civil liability for the first time since 2020

• Hospitals and providers who administered without true informed consent

The remedy exists. It just requires this filing to unlock it.

This is why the Department of Justice will fight this petition with everything they have. This is why pharmaceutical lobbyists are doomed. This is what a single federal judge, with a single signature on a single proposed order, can unleash.

That is not a pipe dream. That is statutory cause and effect.

We are all in this together! Hugs & love!

Pray. For the Clerk who reviews it tomorrow. For the judge it lands with. For the government lawyers who must answer. For every parent, patient, and grieving family this case carries with it.

And please pray for every pro se litigant standing alone at a courthouse window with a stack of paper and a faith that the law still means what Congress wrote.

Tomorrow morning. Washington, D.C. Round two. If granted: PREP Act cracks. Every victim gets their day in court. Finally.

Eshleman v. Hegseth · U.S. District Court D.D.C. · May 5, 2026 - Pray!

For those wondering why its me filing instead of IoJ - I had to file alone because funds were too tight to bring in an attorney and a non profit org must have an attorney and can’t file pro se alone… but I can file pro se so… that is how this will go down : ) They killed my mom and dad 11 days apart. It’s close to my heart and must be done so i’m setting aside the fear and the process is already in motion for the courier filing it. No stopping it now… BAM See you tomorrow with the docket #, stamped documents and more details. With faith and gratitude, Lady Xylie - IoJ co-founder (and the crazy pro se litigant sticking her neck out to file this case) xylie@interestofjustice.org · interestofjustice.org

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Pro Se Petitioner · Eshleman v. Hegseth · U.S. District Court D.D.C.

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Are FDA and DoD Getting Away With Prohibited COVID “Vaccine” Bio-Agent Military Experiments — And Never Held Accountable? — https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/are-fda-and-dod-getting-away-with

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Read the law and the evidence yourself:

50 U.S.C. § 1520a — DoD biological-agent testing prohibition — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1520a

18 U.S.C. § 178 — Federal definition of “biological agent” — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/178

42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d — The PREP Act — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/247d-6d

21 C.F.R. § 10.30 — FDA Citizen Petition 180-day deadline — https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/section-10.30

FDA Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 (321 days pending) — https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FDA-2025-P-1807

Interest of Justice Substack home —