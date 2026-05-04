Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3d

A step in the right direction.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Jill's avatar
Jill
3d

This is a very good way to go. Many times courts will look at procedures above all else. I truly hope this will work and that justice will prevail!

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture