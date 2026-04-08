April 9, 2026. Five expert witnesses. One ruling. And the chance to put the Great Reset on the court record — with evidence they can never dismiss as conspiracy theory again.

Interest of Justice | April 8, 2026

This is a friendly reminder to readers that tomorrow is a big deal.

Tomorrow the Amsterdam Court of Appeals issues its ruling on whether five expert witnesses can formally testify in the civil case against Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Dutch state officials.

Seven Dutch citizens injured by mRNA injections (one died already) filed this case in July 2023 through attorneys Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel. On March 9, the court held a full day of hearings — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — where the experts presented their evidence. The court took it under advisement.

Tomorrow we find out if the experts get in and are able to testify.

And if they do — Interest of Justice believes there is something specific, documented, and provable that MUST be said under oath in that courtroom. Something that connects the products, the pipeline, the players, and the plan. Something that turns this from a vaccine injury case into the case that proves the GREAT RESET was an operation — with a date, a platform, and letters to heads of state.

Here’s what we think the world needs to hear.

IF THE COURT SAYS YES — HERE’S WHAT’S COMING

Let’s talk about the timeline first — because if this ruling goes the right way tomorrow, things move fast.

If the Amsterdam Court of Appeals grants the witnesses, the pre-trial evidence phase — the voorlopig getuigenverhoor under Article 186 of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure — runs from MAY through OCTOBER 2026. That’s six months of formal testimony. Under oath. In a court of law. Recorded for the record.

During that window, five expert witnesses would testify about what these products are, how they were made, who coordinated the response, how the legal architecture was built to protect the perpetrators, and where the money went. Gates, Bourla, and Rutte would be required to respond — under oath — to what these witnesses present.

That’s not a social media debate. That’s not a Substack article. That’s a COURT RECORD that can never be memory-holed, deplatformed, or fact-checked out of existence.

So the question isn’t just whether the experts get in. The question is: what do they say when they do?

WHAT IOJ BELIEVES MUST BE SAID UNDER OATH

Interest of Justice has been fighting on multiple legal fronts — Costa Rica, the United States, and supporting this Amsterdam case — and we’ve learned something. The evidence that matters most in court isn’t the most dramatic. It’s the most documented. It’s the evidence that comes from the perpetrators’ own words, their own press releases, their own FOIA’d correspondence.

Here’s what we believe each witness should get on the record — and why.

1. THE MARCH 11 TIMELINE — THE COVID ACTION PLATFORM

This is the most covered-up piece of the entire pandemic story. And it’s sitting right there on the World Economic Forum’s own website.

On March 11, 2020 — the same day WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic — Klaus Schwab launched the COVID Action Platform. The WEF’s own press release states it was created “with the support of the World Health Organization” and was open to “all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.”

Integrate. That’s WEF’s word. Not advise. Not consult. INTEGRATE. Governments were invited to integrate into a corporate coordination structure — on the same day the pandemic was declared.

The platform brought together 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses and organizations — including Alphabet, Nasdaq, KPMG, Volkswagen, Bank of America, and Deloitte. And within three months, Klaus Schwab announced the Great Reset, calling the pandemic “a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

This needs to be on the court record. Not as theory. As WEF’s own published documentation.

2. THE SCHWAB-RUTTE LETTERS — ALREADY FOIA’d

Here’s where this gets personal for the Amsterdam case — because one of the DEFENDANTS is the man Klaus Schwab was writing letters to about building the Great Reset.

A freedom of information request revealed direct correspondence between Schwab and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A letter dated October 21, 2020 shows Schwab praising Rutte for “taking a leading role... in steering Europe’s recovery efforts” and requesting his input on “building the Great Reset at a global level with the international community.”

Dutch MP Pepijn van Houwelingen published the letter. Then Gideon van Meijeren revealed in parliament a reply — from Rutte to Schwab — where Rutte called The Great Reset book “a hopeful analysis for a better future.”

Mark Rutte. Named defendant. Now NATO Secretary General. Exchanging letters with the founder of the World Economic Forum about building the Great Reset — while the COVID Action Platform he helped “integrate” was coordinating the deployment of the very products that injured the seven plaintiffs in this case.

These letters are already on the public record. They were obtained through FOIA. They need to be entered into the COURT record — under oath — where they become evidence, not just news articles.

3. THE DOD PIPELINE — HOW THE PRODUCTS WERE ACTUALLY MADE

Sasha Latypova — who testified in person at the March 9 hearing — has documented evidence that COVID products were manufactured under Department of Defense contracts, not standard pharmaceutical oversight. This means the normal quality control, safety testing, and manufacturing protocols were bypassed entirely.

This testimony goes directly to HOW the COVID Action Platform’s coordination was executed. The products weren’t developed through normal channels. They were military countermeasures, distributed through a corporate-government pipeline, authorized under emergency frameworks that stripped informed consent protections.

Katherine Watt can testify about those legal frameworks — how emergency use authorization was pre-positioned to shield manufacturers from liability and remove the public’s right to informed consent. Her legal mapping shows this wasn’t improvised. The architecture was built before the pandemic.

Catherine Austin Fitts can follow the money — how the procurement contracts were structured, where the funding flowed, and how WEF stakeholder companies profited from the response they helped coordinate.

And Dr. Michael Yeadon — former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist, 16+ years inside the company — can testify about what Pfizer knew, when they knew it, and how the safety signals were handled. His testimony bridges the gap between the corporate coordination structure and the actual product that harmed these seven plaintiffs.

4. THE VOID AUTHORITY CHAIN — IT WAS ILLEGAL FROM THE START

Here’s what most people miss — and what the expert witnesses in Amsterdam need to get on the record. It’s not just that the legal architecture was manipulated to create loopholes. It’s that the ORIGINAL AUTHORITY was void from the beginning. The entire chain collapses when you trace it back to its source.

Under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a, Congress explicitly PROHIBITED the Department of Defense from conducting any test or experiment involving a biological agent on civilian populations — unless the Secretary of Defense first submitted a report to Congress. That report was supposed to include informed consent protocols. It was Congress’s safeguard against exactly what happened.

Interest of Justice filed a FOIA request for that report. The response came back: NO RECORDS RESPONSIVE. The report doesn’t exist. The Department of Defense never submitted it. Which means the DOD deployed biological agents on the civilian population without the Congressional authorization that was legally required before any of this could begin.

Think about what that means for the chain of authority.

The DOD developed these products through Operation Warp Speed — without the required Congressional report for informed consent. The FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization based on the DOD pipeline — inheriting an authority that was void from the start. The FDA’s authorization was then transmitted to WHO through Emergency Use Listings. And WHO’s listings were used by governments worldwide — including the Dutch government — to deploy these products on their populations.

Every link in that chain traces back to a DOD authority that never legally existed. The FDA authorized something the DOD had no legal right to produce for civilian use. WHO listed something the FDA had no valid basis to authorize. And 195 countries deployed something WHO had no legitimate authority to list.

The seven plaintiffs in the Amsterdam case were injured by products that arrived in the Netherlands through this chain. If the authority was void at the source, it was void everywhere it traveled — including into the arms of Dutch citizens.

And here’s where it gets even more damning.

In April 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a formal apology to the U.S. military for the COVID vaccine mandate — calling it “unlawful” and the product “experimental.” He ordered the reinstatement of over 8,700 service members who were discharged for refusing the shot, with back pay and record expungement. The Department of Defense — under its new leadership — has effectively admitted that the military mandate was unlawful and the product was experimental.

But nobody has apologized to the CIVILIANS. Nobody has addressed the fact that the same DOD that now calls its own mandate “unlawful” exported that authority to the FDA, which exported it to WHO, which exported it to the world. Pete Hegseth apologized to the troops. Who apologizes to the seven plaintiffs in Amsterdam? Who apologizes to the billions of people worldwide who received a product authorized through a chain of authority that was void from the first link?

And nobody has addressed the role of Bill Gates in making sure this was never investigated in the first place. In 2017, when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — now HHS Secretary — asked President Trump to create a vaccine safety commission, Bill Gates personally intervened. Gates told Trump that investigating vaccine injuries would be “a terrible mistake” and “a dead end.” Trump kept his word to Gates. Kennedy was shut out. The commission never happened. And the pipeline that would later deploy these products worldwide was never subjected to the scrutiny that Kennedy wanted to bring.

Bill Gates. The same man who convinced Trump not to investigate vaccines. The same man whose foundation co-hosted Event 201. The same man who stands to profit from global vaccine deployment. And the same man who is now a DEFENDANT in the Amsterdam case.

You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be the person who blocked investigation into vaccine safety AND the person who profited from global vaccine deployment AND claim you bear no responsibility for the injuries that resulted.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR THE AMSTERDAM WITNESSES

Interest of Justice is preparing a federal mandamus action against the FDA, HHS, and DOD — targeting this exact void authority chain. We are working to file within the next one to two weeks. The timing to file this critical lawsuit will need to be based on if funds are actually raised to ensure the whole costs to litigate over time are covered, not just the filing fees. Going against DoD and FDA will certainly not be easy and will require real funding.

Support IoJ to Stay In The Fight

When that filing hits the court record, it will be the first time the 50 U.S.C. § 1520a violation and the missing Congressional report are formally before a federal judge.

If the Amsterdam experts are approved tomorrow and begin testifying in May — the IOJ mandamus will be on the record at the same time. Sasha Latypova can testify about the DOD manufacturing pipeline. Katherine Watt can testify about the legal architecture. And the IOJ mandamus can provide the DOCUMENTED PROOF — through the FOIA response — that the DOD never had the authority in the first place.

This is not about the loopholes they created after the fact. It’s not about the PREP Act immunity they claim. It’s not about the emergency authorization frameworks Katherine Watt has mapped. All of that matters — and all of it should be on the record. But underneath all of those layers, the foundation is rotten. The DOD violated the one law Congress specifically wrote to prevent this exact scenario — and they can’t fix that retroactively.

If the authority was void, the PREP Act immunity built on top of it is void. If the FDA authorization was based on a void DOD pipeline, the authorization itself is void. If WHO’s Emergency Use Listing was based on a void FDA authorization, the listing is void. And if Dutch citizens were injected with products that entered their country through a void chain of authority — that’s not a regulatory disagreement. That’s a violation of the NUREMBERG CODE.

The experts need to get this on the record. The FOIA response needs to be entered as evidence. And the world needs to understand that this wasn’t quasi-legal. It wasn’t a gray area. It was illegal from the start — and the DOD’s own FOIA response proves it.

5. THE WEF’S LEGAL SHIELD — AND HOW THE DUTCH CASE CAN CRACK IT

Here’s the obstacle — and here’s the opportunity.

The World Economic Forum operates under a 2015 Host State Agreement with Switzerland under the Swiss Host State Act. This gives WEF privileges similar to international organizations — including guarantees of “independence and freedom” and tax exemptions. But here’s what most people get wrong: the WEF does NOT have diplomatic immunity. The Swiss government has explicitly confirmed this.

What WEF does have is a wall of corporate confidentiality. The communications between WEF and the governments it “integrates” are treated as private partnership correspondence — not public records subject to oversight.

But the Amsterdam case has a way through that wall. And it doesn’t require WEF’s cooperation.

The defendants in this case include DUTCH STATE OFFICIALS. Mark Rutte is named. Health ministers are named. Under Article 843a of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure, a party with a legitimate interest can request specific documents from another party. The Dutch government IS a party. Their copies of WEF correspondence — the COVID Action Platform integration communications, the Schwab letters, the health ministry coordination emails — are held by government agencies that are defendants in this case.

You don’t subpoena WEF. You subpoena the government’s files.

The FOIA’d Schwab-Rutte letters already proved this approach works. Pepijn van Houwelingen got the letters from the Dutch government — not from WEF. Every health ministry that received an invitation to join the COVID Action Platform holds copies of that correspondence. Those copies live in government filing systems, subject to national transparency laws and — in the context of this case — subject to Article 843a disclosure.

If the experts are allowed to testify, the plaintiffs’ next move should be to formally request ALL correspondence between the Dutch government and the World Economic Forum regarding the COVID Action Platform, the pandemic response coordination, and the Great Reset initiative. The evidence is in the defendants’ own files.

THE NETWORK THEY DON’T WANT ON THE RECORD

Let’s lay out the timeline that the expert witnesses can establish — using nothing but public documents, FOIA responses, and WEF’s own publications:

June 2019: Klaus Schwab and UN Secretary-General Guterres sign the UN-WEF Strategic Partnership Framework. Over 400 civil society organizations call it “a disturbing corporate capture of the United Nations.” WHO — as a UN specialized agency — is now formally partnered with WEF’s corporate network.

October 2019: WEF, Johns Hopkins, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation host Event 201 — a pandemic simulation exercise. Three months before COVID.

March 11, 2020: Klaus Schwab creates the COVID Action Platform. WHO declares pandemic. Same day. Governments worldwide are invited to “integrate” into the WEF coordination structure.

2020: Department of Defense — not pharmaceutical companies — manufactures COVID products through Operation Warp Speed. FDA authorizes under emergency use. WHO issues Emergency Use Listings. Governments deploy as if fully approved.

June 2020: Schwab announces the Great Reset. His words: “a rare but narrow window of opportunity.”

October 21, 2020: Schwab writes to Rutte asking him to help “build the Great Reset at a global level.” Rutte writes back calling it “a hopeful analysis.”

Every single piece of that timeline is documented. Every piece is sourced from public records or the perpetrators’ own publications. None of it requires leaked emails or insider testimony — though the expert witnesses can provide context that makes the documentation devastating.

This is what needs to be on the court record. Not as accusation. As evidence. Under oath. Where it becomes part of the permanent legal record of what happened during the pandemic — and who coordinated it.

CAN THE GREAT RESET BE PROVED IN COURT?

Dutch courts apply a balance-of-evidence standard in civil cases. The question isn’t whether the plaintiffs can prove coordination beyond a reasonable doubt. The question is whether the evidence makes it more plausible than not that the pandemic response was coordinated through the COVID Action Platform rather than arising independently in 195 countries at the same time.

On one hand — 195 countries independently arrived at identical lockdown policies, identical vaccine procurement strategies, identical mandate structures, and identical censorship protocols within weeks of each other. Spontaneously. With no coordination. On the other hand — a documented corporate coordination platform, created on the day of the pandemic declaration, explicitly inviting governments to “integrate” their response, run by an organization whose founder was simultaneously writing to the Dutch Prime Minister about “building the Great Reset.”

Which is more plausible?

The Great Reset isn’t an abstract ideology. It’s a documented program with a date — March 11, 2020. A platform — the COVID Action Platform. Letters to heads of state — FOIA’d and published. And 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses coordinating through it.

If the experts get on the stand and connect the platform to the products to the pipeline to the players — with the documentation that already exists on the public record — then the Great Reset stops being a “conspiracy theory” and becomes evidence in a court of law.

That’s what tomorrow is about. It’s pretty exciting actually.

DO NOT JOIN THEM — EXPOSE THEM

The World Economic Forum has no democratic mandate. No electoral accountability. No constitutional authority over a single human being on earth. It’s a private organization that convinced governments to hand over their sovereignty in exchange for a seat at a table in Davos.

Humanity doesn’t need to join them. Doesn’t need their permission. Doesn’t need to attend their forums or sign their compacts or integrate into their platforms.

Humanity REALLY needs to simply expose them. In court. Under oath. With documents they published themselves.

That’s what the Amsterdam case can do — if the witnesses are approved tomorrow. Once approved, testimony begins. And that’s why this ruling matters more than any headline, any social media post, any news cycle. Because a court record is permanent. It can’t be deplatformed. It can’t be fact-checked. It can’t be memory-holed.

This is the moment. Spread the word.

EYES ON AMSTERDAM — APRIL 9, 2026

Tomorrow the ruling drops. Interest of Justice will cover it the moment it happens.

If the experts are approved — testimony begins. We’re looking at six months of evidence, May through October 2026. The biggest pharmaceutical accountability proceeding in modern history. Gates, Bourla, Rutte, and Dutch state officials answering under oath for their roles in what the plaintiffs argue was a coordinated violation of the NUREMBERG CODE on a global scale. Granted, it’s a Civil case, but if Nuremberg violations are documented then a Criminal case will easily follow and be able to win. It’s a big deal.

If the experts are denied — the evidence doesn’t disappear. The FOIA’d letters don’t un-exist. The WEF’s press releases don’t get taken down. And the fight moves to the next courtroom, the next jurisdiction, the next front.

Either way — the world needs to be watching.

THIS IS WHAT IT COSTS TO FIGHT THEM

This is Lady Xylie speaking on behalf of IoJ and I’m going to be real — because that’s all I know how to be.

Interest of Justice runs on zero corporate funding. No pharma money. No WEF partnerships. No foundation grants. Every FOIA, every court filing, every piece of evidence-first reporting you’ve ever read from IOJ was funded by regular people. And right now — that support has nearly dried up.

Donations are almost nonexistent. A handful of people are keeping this entire operation alive. I’ve been doing all the work alone the past few months since IoJ’s co-founder Dustin stopped being available to help me, including covering legal costs, filing fees, and court costs out of personal funds — and those funds are dangerously low.

Here’s what that means in real terms — the federal mandamus against FDA, HHS, and DOD is finally drafted and ready. The filing that could force the U.S. government to produce the Congressional report they were REQUIRED to submit under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a — the one our FOIA proved doesn’t exist. The filing that could provide the Amsterdam witnesses with exactly the evidence they need to prove the void authority chain under oath. It’s ready to go.

And I may have to file it pro se — in my own name — because the funds aren’t there to cover the legal costs of filing it with representation. I will file it regardless. But the fact that we’ve finally cornered them — that the evidence is documented, the cases are in motion, the witnesses are waiting — and IoJ can barely keep the lights on! That’s the reality.

I’m not asking for sympathy. I’m asking you to understand what’s at stake. This is a one-person operation right now. Every article, every filing, every FOIA response, every court appearance across multiple continents — one person. And I’m not stopping. I’m pivoting to getting these last cases filed and getting this evidence in front of every court that will hear it. I want to wrap up the mission and SUCCEED!

NOTICE OF IMPORTANCE: Every link in the covid “vaccine” chain traces back to a DOD authority that never legally existed. ONLY IoJ can sue and fight this because we are the only ones on Earth that can prove it with their own OFFICIAL DOCUMENTED admissions.

The IoJ bad ass Attorney was paid just enough to help me ensure the mandamus filing is correct, but the costs to retain him to fight in US courts are too high at this time based on the meager budget, so the Attorney and I decided to send ME into the Lions Cage alone against Department of WAR. Sigh lol. Uggghhhh!!!!!!

There will certainly be real costs - including minimal Attorney assistance - and I will probably need to travel to hearings. At minimum, if all is done on paper I will be forced to put in a ton of time and organizing, drafting, mailing, etc. Theres also 2 other cases I really think should be filed asap to cover all bases, and force judges to finally hear the experts out, which also needs real financial support.

To those of you who have supported IOJ — and you know who you are — I can never ever thank you enough. You kept this fight alive when nobody else would fund it. Everything IOJ has accomplished exists because of you. Literally, you are hero’s to humanity. This work is way too important to just drop and abandon, as IoJ is way too close to crushing them legally.

If you believe this fight matters — if you believe Mike Yeadon and Sasha Latypova should be heard under oath, if you believe the mandamus should be filed, if you believe the DOD should have to explain why the Congressional report doesn’t exist — you can support IOJ’s legal and other real costs at interestofjustice.org/donate.

Become a paid subscriber at interestofjustice.substack.com. Share this article. Comment. Because right now, at the most critical moment in this entire fight — your support is the difference between these cases getting filed and these cases dying on the vine.

I won’t let that happen. But I can’t pretend I don’t need help to keep the IoJ lights on and succeed in the mission of real Justice. I hate fundraising - its the other F word, but its how we bond together and take care of business. Big hugs to the supporters and readers, you mean the world to IoJ and myself.

To freedom and beyond!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

April 9 is tomorrow. See you there.

Share

Support IoJ to Stay In The Fight

Leave a comment

RELATED READING — Interest of Justice Substack

Today in Amsterdam Gates & Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court

Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Lawsuit Follow-Up | What Actually Happened in Court on March 9

Appeal Against Gates & Pfizer CEO Filed

2 Day Countdown — UN Became a WEF Subsidiary — The COVID Connection

3 Day Countdown — While The Globalists Wine and Dine In Davos We’re Filing Lawsuits!!

DAVOS 2026! Klaus Schwab Is Out BlackRock Is In and Trump Just Crashed the Party

First Davos 2026 Without Klaus Schwab in 55 Years

Bill Gates AI Health Infrastructure being built for 2030-2050

WHO Just Called For Next Pandemic Simulation Exercise — Event 201

Dr. Michael Yeadon Former Pfizer VP - Costa Rica’s Admission Is ‘THE Smoking Gun’

Dr. Yeadon Explains For First Time How The Covid Tests Can’t Detect Proteins Like WHO Purports!

Dr. Yeadon: “Pandemics are not a thing...”

Dr. Yeadon: “We’re all under assault by deranged people...”

Dr. Mike Yeadon: Introductory Statement About Serious Crimes To UK Police

D4CE First Book “mRNA Vaccine Toxicity” Is Now Available

VIDEO: The Case That Could Change the World - Nuremberg Hearing To Hear Dr. Yeadon’s Concerns

Judge Orders Nuremberg Public Hearing For Illegality Of Covid-19 Vaccines!

1 Year Ago Today Nuremberg Hearing That Broke the Lockstep Silence

THE COURT VICTORY THAT SHATTERED WHO’S GLOBAL AUTHORITY

Nuremberg Hearing #3 BOOM: Supreme Court JUST Slammed Costa Rica Immunization Coordinator

BREAKING!! FDA Issues Gene Therapy Guidance While Refusing to Answer if mRNA is Gene Therapy

SECRET VACCINE CONTRACTS: IOJ Found The Mutual Vaccine Confidentiality Arrangements

FOIA’S Regarding The Department of Defense Use Of Human Subjects

BREAKING: IoJ is Taking FDA HHS & DoD to Federal District Court

Don’t Let Pfizer Get Away With The Biggest Crime In History!

The Covert Killers & Their Secret Plans For You & Your Families

Two Governments Exit WHO & Call It Sovereignty — Pandemic Treaty Is Near Dead

Dr. Mike Yeadon Silver Bullet Video

Scientists tried to give people COVID — and failed

Dr. Yeadon “There is no more important & urgent cause than this”

HHS Says Our FOIA Request Is “Unusual & Will Need More Time” For The Covid-19 Vaccine Reports Regarding Military Plans

6 Day Countdown For U.S. To Sue The WHO — 3 Remedies Available In USA

FDA Demands Big Pharma “Prove” Flu Vaccines Work — While Refusing to Answer If mRNA Products Are Gene Therapy

IOJ will be speaking to the FDA About Why There Is No Future Regimen For Covid-19 Vaccines Because It’s Prohibited By The MEURI Ethical Framework

Interest of Justice has established strict limits for the WHO!

Nuremberg Hearing Is ORDERED In CR As President Chaves Asks Why WEF Presidents NOT ARRESTED

Nuremberg Hearing On 11-11 - Stop WHO’s Global “vaccine” Authorizations?

VP & Health Minister Answer Judges About Safety After Promoting Yearly mRNA

FDA Confirms COVID “Vaccines” Killed American Children

Interest of Justice makes FIRM LEGAL DEMAND to FDA Advisory Committee! DEMAND TO NOT APPROVE gene therapy BABY “VACCINE”

PART 2: If not us then WHO! ULTIMATE PLAN TO STOP THE WHO

Parliamentarians Unite in Berlin to Sign Global Statement Supporting the WHO Pandemic Agreement

US “Officially Withdraws” from WHO — But Is Already Talking About Showing Up to Next Month’s Flu Meeting