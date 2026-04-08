Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Steve Myring's avatar
Steve Myring
Apr 8

I hope they are locked up and stripped of every penny they have, and their wealth distributed

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Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
Apr 8

Thank you God 🙏🏻 May justice be served❣️

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