TONIGHTS TAP FORUM - Join ARM’s discussion.

Audience Participation Encouraged!

IOJ supports the awesome speakers who are amazing experts and freedom fighters that are helping us with our cases for the Administrative Contentious and Criminal Courts to stop the shots and prove the attack. Tune in tonight. IOJ plans to attend and participate in tonights TAP Forum event to discuss covid-19 crimes accountability. Let’s talk about joining together and stopping the criminal experiments. Light over might!

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Are you wondering how you can help with legal prosecutions? Participate in the discussion tonight & donate if you able - we are up to $3500 out of the $50,000 goal to file & start the cases! To everyone who pitched in so far - our cases are so INCREDIBLY important to every country & we are non profit, dependent on community support - thank you for helping us get the censored top experts in front of a judge. We really can stop the shots globally with the right lawsuits. We are with full faith that we can make things right.

Let’s talk about how to prosecute the covid crimes and get indictments filed!

Learn the problems and solutions. There no way the global predators will win if we get our heads and hearts straight. Join tonight and participate in the discussion.

LIVE Tuesday, February 20, 2024

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

Register Here Now for the FORUM & Join Us on Zoom!

Our guests are board members and an advisor of the National American Renaissance Movement (National ARM):

Peter R. Breggin, MD

Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin in late 2021 coauthored the bestselling book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD. It is the deepest examination of the worldwide forces behind the draconian COVID policies and practices.

Peter graduated from Harvard College with honors and took part in his psychiatric residency at Harvard, where he was a teaching fellow at Harvard Medical School. He then became a full-time consultant at the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service (1968–1970). Peter is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in mental health, including stopping the return of lobotomy and similar transhumanistic experiments in the 1970s. Since then, he has taught at the Washinton School of Psychiatry, Johns Hopkins, and other universities.

He and his wife, Ginger, were married in 1984 and have worked together as reformers ever since. Together, they stopped a giant eugenical program by the federal government in the 1990s that aimed at identifying supposed biological and genetic defects in “inner city” children that allegedly made them violent. This resulted in their co-authored book, The War Against Children of Color.

Dr. Breggin has published more than 20 medical and popular books, several coedited or coauthored by Ginger, including the huge bestseller Talking Back to Prozac. He has written more than 70 peer-reviewed publications and testified in court more than 100 times in many cases related to malfeasance by physicians, drug companies, medical facilities, and multiple government agencies. The couple has now turned their attention to the misuse of science and the suppression of freedoms surrounding COVID-19 and its origins by those they identify as “global predators.” Dr. Breggin continues to see patients in his private practice and to work as a medical expert in the psychiatric, COVID-19, and freedom arenas..

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, is a board-certified internal medicine physician with a PhD in pathology and over 25 years of clinical experience. She is the president of AM Medical LLC and the founder of Humanity United Now. She is the award-winning author of the book “Light Medicine: A New Paradigm—The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity." She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, the developer of Blue Light Wellness Wraps.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Dr. Mihalcea writes the Humanity United Now Newsletter, discussing topics like the dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology, and more.

Please visit Dr. Ana’s Substack here for more of her work.

She is also part of an international research collaboration that evaluated the contents of C19 injectables and found nanotechnology. Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, the effects of self-assembly nanotechnology on human blood, and finding therapeutic approaches for detoxification.

David Meiswinkle, Esq.,

President

David Meiswinkle, Esq., is a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, United States Army veteran, and retired police officer. During his police tenure, he was a whistleblower, successfully addressing local municipal and police corruption. He served for three years as the President and Executive Director of the Lawyers Committee for the 9/11 Inquiry. Presently, he is a board member and the President of the National American Renaissance Movement.

He previously co-hosted the Quantum Matrix Radio Show with Pamela Senzee, and they walked the 9/11 crime scenes together, 440 miles in honor of the 9/11 victims and their families, and for 9/11 Truth, from Shanksville, PA, camping and filming down the Potomac to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and then up the highways to Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, and through New Jersey, over the George Washington Bridge, and down to NYC Ground Zero in Manhattan.

THE NATIONAL AMERICAN RENAISSANCE MOVEMENT PRESENTS EVIDENCE TO THE NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR, ATTORNEY GENERAL, AND COUNTY PROSECUTORS CALLING FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE COVID-19 CRIMES

The National American Renaissance Movement has presented an 82-page Grand Jury Petition with Exhibits and an Executive Summary to the Governor of New Jersey, his Attorney General, and twenty-one county prosecutors requesting criminal investigations into the crimes of COVID-19.

Numerous crimes are cited and commented on.

They include:

State crimes : racketeering, murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, domestic terrorism, fraud, official misconduct, corporate misconduct, producing or possessing chemical weapons, and biological agents.

Federal crimes incorporating the state crimes previously listed and including bioweapons violations, gain of function violations, treason, misprision of treason, genocide, crimes against humanity, false information, and hoaxes.

Violations of both the New Jersey State Constitution and the Constitution of the United States of America, as well as

Violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Attached to the petition is a list of 147 exhibits. Most of the listed exhibits are embedded through links in the narrative text.

A Persons of Interest list is also contained in the petition and names 65 individuals or organizations that law enforcement should be interested in interviewing for various reasons.

National ARM President, David Meiswinkle, stated that the intention of these documents is to alert law enforcement in every state and in every county of the country to the need for a serious and comprehensive criminal investigation into the alleged COVID-19 pandemic crimes, the criminal subterfuges involved, and the criminal role that vaccination is playing. There will be a repeat of an even deadlier disease, Meiswinkle affirmed, if the criminal justice system fails to investigate the assertions, narratives, and exhibits listed in this Grand Jury Petition.

The documents submitted in New Jersey to law enforcement can be seen here:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Petition

“The National ARM is creating a template for the public to present to law enforcement in their state requesting a COVID-19 criminal investigation” Note: More templates coming soon for more States. (IOJ says just send it as is and tell your State to adapt it themselves! - They know their own laws and have a duty to help investigate)

Read more about National ARM here.

THE NEXT TAP CAMPFIRE CHAT AFTER TONIGHT FEBRUARY 20, 2024:

LIVE Friday, February 23, 2024

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

Please join us!

Audience participation is encouraged.

We’ll discuss what was covered in Tuesday’s Forum and will continue where we we left off with our speakers from the National ARM.

To recap the Forum’s topics: Peter R. Breggin, MD: The effects and mortality rate statistics of the Covid-19 vaccines; Dr. Ana Milhalcea: Research on the COVID vaccines' content as seen through dark field microscopy, the dangers to mankind, and treatment modalities; David Meiswinkle, Esq.: National ARM's legal strategy supporting state-level efforts to demand grand juries and criminal investigations of COVID crimes with tactical guidance and model filing documents in eleven states.

Find out what’s going on in your state and what you can do!

Register Here Now for the CAMPFIRE CHAT & Join Us on Zoom!

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Are you wondering how you can help with legal prosecutions? Participate in the discussion tonight & donate if you able - we are up to $4500 out of the $50,000 goal to file & start the cases! To everyone who pitched in so far - our cases are so INCREDIBLY important to every country & we are non profit, dependent on community support - thank you for helping us get the censored top experts in front of a judge. We really can stop the shots globally with the right lawsuits. We are with full faith that we can make things right.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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