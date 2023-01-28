Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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gatochapinmuertodehambre's avatar
gatochapinmuertodehambre
Jan 28, 2023

A bizarre, Pollyannaish attempt at some sort of empathetic response to the profound horror and grief the presenters shared. This person is not in her right mind. How can she “fix” a slide mishap when the event is already over? Maybe she wants to be human again but doesn’t remember how.

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sabrina balsky's avatar
sabrina balsky
Jan 28, 2023

despicable that after hearing this they all approved of more injury and death

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