Interest of Justice was one of 16 speakers at the FDA VRBPAC meeting January 26, 2023. Can you believe that out of a large lottery to speak about a third were [non]vaccine injured? Thats a very bad sign.

The [non]vaccine injured poured out their hearts, choked up, almost crying from the stress of their ordeals. It was truly emotional for anyone with a heart and empathy.

The video below is a compilation of victims speaking at VRBPAC January 26, 2023 resulting in 23 minutes of victim testimony. There was only 1 hour for public comments, and out of a large lottery a whopping third were destroyed by the experiments! That is outrageous.

Of course VRBPAC voted 21 YES…. Blew everyone off…. Unfortunately FDA sucks, and it will require legal action to handle, which we are preparing.

We spoke January 26th afternoon. It is now the evening of the 27th. It must have weighed on the FDA employee’s heart, because 2 days after the meeting we just got the following message:

Dear Jester, Martha, Allan, Nicole, Vanessa, Robert, Dustin, Arun, Danielle, Tim, Nicola, Justin, Angie, Kerri, Russell, and Terry, Dear OPH Presenters, I cannot possibly thank you enough for taking time out of your busy lives to look up VRBPAC, sign up for OPH, CHOOSE to participate, prepare your presentations for the impossible 3 minutes, and then show up on time to be present for one of the most visible Advisory Committees at CBER/FDA. Your names came up in my lottery out of a huge pool of requesters. As Oogway says in Kung Fu Panda movie, “There are no accidents”. It was meant to be that you be the one to share your story. I am grateful for your presence. More grateful that we live in a democratic nation that allows such transparency and equally grateful that FDA does provide such venues for all of us to share our opinions even if opposing. To those who shared your personal stories, I applaud you! I applaud you for your bravery, your honesty, and your generosity to want to share your stories with the hope to help others. Afterall, it is the intention that counts. As a mother, a caring citizen, and a sister to you all I could not help but be deeply saddened by your painful stories and daily challenges. Too bad that the OPH time is so tightly monitored that I couldn’t comfort you the way I would have done in person. You are all in my prayers. How ironic that we all carry a cross, some more visible than others but nonetheless ALL have a cross. Do be kind to yourselves (and others). Stay positive. Don’t ever give up hope. No matter how bad it is, always count your blessings. And always do pray for better days ahead as I do daily for all of us. Your presence meant the world to me, to the Committee Members, and to the community at large. On a different note, please let me know whether you think you would have liked to be on Camera. Zoom is a new platform at CBER now and I might have some leverage as the DFO to determine whether it is better if we go ON camera or remain OFF (or make it optional). So far we have chosen OFF to allow people privacy and FDA consistency. But I wanted to get your votes on this. Let me know your thoughts. I still have to follow up with one of you (Vanessa) to see if I can fix the slide mis-hap. But I will do that with you separately. I promise to do my best. Our public link below: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee January 26, 2023 Meeting Announcement - 01/26/2023 | FDA Have a wonderful, restful weekend ahead, Always take good care, Your humble public servant and DFO,

IOJ doesn’t want to put the public servants name, to protect the one halfway honorable person in there.

We really think this FDA employee was reaching out with a very, very heavy heart, actually trying to comfort the victims… Not that they were necessarily comforted by the attempt.

What do you all make of this? One thing that caught our eye is that the FDA employee thought the presenters were being HONEST about their painful stories and daily challenges, but is completely unable to do anything about the FDA’s final decisions, and felt she needed to go out of her way to write to try to comfort the victims and show appreciation for the presenters taking the efforts to apply and show up to speak their truth.

Is it too little, too late? Is the letter comforting or infuriating? What do you think the motive to reach out was. It seems genuine and from someone who feels really obliged to reach out to say something to the speakers who got to her heavy heart.

Its truly extraordinary. We were NOT expecting this email tonight from FDA.

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