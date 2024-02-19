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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
Feb 19, 2024

PRESS the PRESS and tackle the TRADE UNIONS! Thank you Andrew from New Zealand.

Canadian Dr. Chris Shoemaker truth defender

Transcript to Tweet/X link below

“The important thing to realize is that North American science spent 15 years figuring out what to do with the next covid. It was back in 2002 and 2003, the original SARS-CoV-1 occurred and so all sorts of experiments went on to determine what would be a useful response were something similar was to occur. The research was all done by 2015 and 2016. DARPA, the American research arm of the US military, it specifically knew, and specifically recommended, and passed the information on to the CDC that IVERMECTIN in particular, was the absolute number one product to be used in the event of a corona virus pandemic.

It was fully known that Ivermectin and certainly Hydroxychloroquine as well, were highly anti-viral and immune modulatory, and those 2 things were key to modulate the immune response, plus to be anti-viral as well. Those elements were both totally proven in vitro and in vivo with animals, so it was known and of course we knew it was completely ‘safe’ for humans b/c these medications have been used for 35-40 years ‘in’ humans. That’s what was sitting there ready to be used at the next pandemic.”

https://twitter.com/Thekeksociety/status/1746173000070930735

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