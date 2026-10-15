It’s worth really thinking about this one because the The Pentagon won't authorize Moderna's mRNA flu shot mFLUSIVA, but FDA licensed it for adults 50+ despite zero autopsies on 29 unexplained trial deaths. What gives?

Safe and effective? Or is it a poison that is not even good enough for military?

The Pentagon won’t let its troops near Moderna’s new mRNA flu shot. Your local pharmacy will hand it to you if you’re 50 or older.

On October 13, Under Secretary of War Anthony Tata posted on X that “The mRNA flu vaccine is not authorized for use by any @DeptofWar or military entity, to include TRICARE.” He didn’t give a safety reason. The military follows the CDC’s vaccine recommendations, and the CDC hasn’t recommended mFLUSIVA. So the same government that licensed the shot won’t recommend it, and its own military won’t touch it.

FDA licensed mFLUSIVA on August 5 for adults 50 and up — full approval for ages 50 to 64, accelerated approval for 65 and older — and it’s already on pharmacy shelves.

Safe and effective? Or a shot that isn’t good enough for the military?

The military has been burned before. In April 2025, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went on camera and said troops got “unlawful orders on mandatory vaccines on an experimental vaccine, COVID-19.” Then he said, “We apologize then, apologize now for how it was done.” Troops got back pay, discharge upgrades and an apology. Three months later FDA approved Spikevax for higher-risk children as young as 6 months, and nobody apologized to their parents.

This April, Hegseth made regular flu shots optional for all service members, with exceptions for basic training and deployments. Recruits went back to mandatory shots after a flu outbreak at Lackland sickened at least 275 trainees this summer. And on October 15, Stars and Stripes reported that Pentagon-run schools dropped their annual flu shot requirement for students.

Optional sounds great until you ask what you’re choosing. INFORMED CONSENT means you’re told the risks before you decide, and on the mRNA flu shot FDA’s own reviewers couldn’t tell you.

FDA’s clinical review counted 29 unexplained deaths among people who got the mRNA shot, against 12 in the group that got a regular flu shot. Total deaths were close to even, 102 to 97, so the gap sits in the deaths nobody could explain. The reviewers called a link to the vaccine “unlikely.” Then they admitted “Definitive causal assessment is precluded by the absence of autopsies in all 29 affected mRNA-1010 recipients.”

Not one of those 29 people got an autopsy, and FDA called the shot an unlikely cause anyway.

So a 60-year-old at the pharmacy gets a “choice” built on a safety review that never examined what killed 29 people, while the Pentagon keeps the same product off its shelves. Draw your own conclusions about who the government is protecting.

Informed consent went into the Nuremberg Code after doctors experimented on people who never agreed to it. US law still requires it before DoD tests chemical or biological agents on people, under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a. The troops got their protection back, and civilians deserve the same honest label before anyone hands them a needle.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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