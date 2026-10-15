Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
Oct 15

When a war machine is in full swing, there’s little room for letting the recruits succumb to ‘experimental’ ‘vaccines’ with poor survivability statistics.

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Darla Smith's avatar
Darla Smith
Oct 16

I am super tired of these mthr fkrs pushing things on us all!!! They pushed the jab on all and now they're trying again but excluding the military. Fk them! I didn't take the last one and I damn sure won't take any other. However, my mom did and she died! I want their heads and nothing less! Typically I'm not that rough but they took my healthy mother from me and that I can never forgive or forget.

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