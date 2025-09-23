1× 0:00 -0:56

Vaccines can cause Autism m’kay - listen to the mothers for a change.

“We are continuing to investigate a multiplicity of potential causes with no areas of taboo. One area that we are closely examining, as the President mentioned, is vaccines. Some 40 to 70 percent of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations. Some of our friends like to say we should believe all women. Some of these same people have been silencing and demonizing these mothers for three decades. Because research on the potential link between autism and vaccines has been actively suppressed in the past, it will take time for an honest look at this topic by scientists.” ~ Secretary Kennedy

Thank you for listening to the mothers Trump Admin! We think they should be listening to the families who have been affected the most. The Mothers and Fathers are the ones who know that after their child received a vaccine that it affected their child!

Government AUTISM Cover Up HAS BEEN KNOWN FOR DECADES!

Watch RFK Jr explain the Simpsonwood Memo: CDC hid known Autism Link!!!

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT 2008 RFK JR VIDEO IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET!

CDC & Industry - 100k kids in vaccine database - “no denying a connection between thimerisol in vaccines and Autism”

Yes, listen to the moms who believe Autism is caused by vaccines! Stop demonizing them.

However……..

Dear President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, we know that you can do more! Fix the system! Grant our OPEN CITIZEN PETITION TO RECLASSIFY & STOP mRNA!

LEAVE COMMENT TO FDA: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

We are working day and night without sleep to get the COVID [NON] Vaccines off the global market. Our FDA Citizens Petition demands that the Secretary has the plenary duty to assist FDA Director Makary in reclassifying the [NON] vaccines as Gene therapies and also explains about the Department of War’s (Department of Defense/DoD) illegal roll out to civilians and that President Trump is Kennedy’s boss! Someone MUST do something by now! Please! and Thank you!

If you haven’t Signed the open letter to President Trump to Stop Covid Vaccines Now!

Please sign then share far and wide!

