Trump Nullifies Penless Pre-Pardons

"The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT" - PRESIDENT TRUMP

And Trump trolls Biden on wall of W.H.

Sleepy Joe Biden Called Out By Trump For John Hancock Auto-Bot Signature Fraud On Pardons, Too Bad For Hunter

IoJ reminder: US is a common law country and that means you need to sign with a pen and prove your humanity for any "seal" of authority to be valid under common law and contract law.

Former President Biden, can we be frank? You were the President tasked with ensuring the laws are faithfully executed...

Executed means SIGNED - BY A REAL LIVING MAN OR WOMAN to give it effect!

Sigh... Biden’s handlers forgot to explain how the law is faithfully executed in US and they forgot the HOT TIP: Sign with a pen to try to get your pre-pardon to stick....

So if the president is supposed to ensure all laws are faithfully executed, it stands to reason that his pardon, a self executed order, should be executed correctly by law!

Pardons are “self-executing”! Use a PEN!

Self-executing broadly refers to something that goes into effect or can be enforced after being created without anything else required. Often self-executing refers to a clause of a contract or law that makes the document effective after the document is signed or other requirement. Self-executing is to be contrasted with documents, legislation, or rights that require other steps in order to be enforced.

PS: Even if pre-pardons were valid in US (they are not) it would only cover US and these are global crimes being accused… so lets get a grip and realize it's all showbiz...

We do have to hand it to Trump regarding the auto-signer creating Biden' signature on the wall where the former Presidents head should be framed on the wall is a nice humorous touch about serious issues.

Legally binding protocols are a serious matter under common law.

Forgetting to sign with wet ink is absurd, but then again we just went through one of the most severely absurd seasons and "Presidencies" in history.

Obama was the first President to EVER use an autopen and many think he helped harm rule of law in United States under his Admin. The bad actors are not going to have the protection or tools they thought and the whole thing will crash down in the end.

AutoSigned - IoJ

The details you need to know:

US President Donald Trump has declared that all pardons signed by his successor, Joe Biden, are invalid because they were executed using an autopen. “The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump posted on Truth Social. "The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden," he continued. Trump's decision is expected to face legal challenges. Notably, while former President George W. Bush refrained from using an autopen due to legal uncertainties, Barack Obama officially adopted it to sign critical legislative bills, including the 2013 fiscal legislation. What is an autopen? An autopen is a machine designed to automatically replicate a handwritten signature, commonly used by politicians, executives, and celebrities for signing large volumes of documents. How It Works: The individual's signature is digitally recorded and stored. A robotic arm or mechanical pen replicates the signature on documents The final result closely resembles a handwritten signature but is machine-generated. Common Uses: Government & Politics: US presidents and officials use an autopen to sign bills, executive orders, and official correspondence. Corporate & Legal Documents: CEOs and executives rely on it for signing contracts and approvals at scale. Celebrity & Fan Merchandise: Used to produce autographs on posters, books, and memorabilia. Fun Fact: The first US president to use an autopen for legislation was Barack Obama in 2011, when he signed an extension of the Patriot Act while traveling abroad. source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/global-trends/what-is-an-autopen-that-former-us-president-joe-biden-allegedly-used-to-sign-pardon-documents-heres-how-it-works/articleshow/119101585.cms?from=mdr

