Trump: Pardon Me, But Biden's Pre-Pardons are VOID, VACANT AND OF NO EFFECT Because They Were Signed By AUTOPEN.
Trump Tweets a legal Hot Tip to Biden: Duh... pens are really cheap & would be binding...
Trump Nullifies Penless Pre-Pardons
"The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT" - PRESIDENT TRUMP
Full text of tweet:
The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!
And Trump trolls Biden on wall of W.H.
Sleepy Joe Biden Called Out By Trump For John Hancock Auto-Bot Signature Fraud On Pardons, Too Bad For Hunter
IoJ reminder: US is a common law country and that means you need to sign with a pen and prove your humanity for any "seal" of authority to be valid under common law and contract law.
Former President Biden, can we be frank? You were the President tasked with ensuring the laws are faithfully executed...
Executed means SIGNED - BY A REAL LIVING MAN OR WOMAN to give it effect!
Sigh... Biden’s handlers forgot to explain how the law is faithfully executed in US and they forgot the HOT TIP: Sign with a pen to try to get your pre-pardon to stick....
So if the president is supposed to ensure all laws are faithfully executed, it stands to reason that his pardon, a self executed order, should be executed correctly by law!
Pardons are “self-executing”! Use a PEN!
Self-executing broadly refers to something that goes into effect or can be enforced after being created without anything else required. Often self-executing refers to a clause of a contract or law that makes the document effective after the document is signed or other requirement. Self-executing is to be contrasted with documents, legislation, or rights that require other steps in order to be enforced.
PS: Even if pre-pardons were valid in US (they are not) it would only cover US and these are global crimes being accused… so lets get a grip and realize it's all showbiz...
We do have to hand it to Trump regarding the auto-signer creating Biden' signature on the wall where the former Presidents head should be framed on the wall is a nice humorous touch about serious issues.
Legally binding protocols are a serious matter under common law.
Forgetting to sign with wet ink is absurd, but then again we just went through one of the most severely absurd seasons and "Presidencies" in history.
Obama was the first President to EVER use an autopen and many think he helped harm rule of law in United States under his Admin. The bad actors are not going to have the protection or tools they thought and the whole thing will crash down in the end.
AutoSigned - IoJ
The details you need to know:
US President Donald Trump has declared that all pardons signed by his successor, Joe Biden, are invalid because they were executed using an autopen.
“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
"The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden," he continued.
Trump's decision is expected to face legal challenges.
Notably, while former President George W. Bush refrained from using an autopen due to legal uncertainties, Barack Obama officially adopted it to sign critical legislative bills, including the 2013 fiscal legislation.
What is an autopen?
An autopen is a machine designed to automatically replicate a handwritten signature, commonly used by politicians, executives, and celebrities for signing large volumes of documents.
How It Works:
The individual's signature is digitally recorded and stored.
A robotic arm or mechanical pen replicates the signature on documents
The final result closely resembles a handwritten signature but is machine-generated.
Common Uses:
Government & Politics: US presidents and officials use an autopen to sign bills, executive orders, and official correspondence.
Corporate & Legal Documents: CEOs and executives rely on it for signing contracts and approvals at scale.
Celebrity & Fan Merchandise: Used to produce autographs on posters, books, and memorabilia.
Fun Fact:
The first US president to use an autopen for legislation was Barack Obama in 2011, when he signed an extension of the Patriot Act while traveling abroad.
source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/global-trends/what-is-an-autopen-that-former-us-president-joe-biden-allegedly-used-to-sign-pardon-documents-heres-how-it-works/articleshow/119101585.cms?from=mdr
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
So happy that sleeping Joe and his cackling cohort and their motley crew are eating Doritos and spending the taxpayers money to console themselves. We The People are a benevolent bunch, until we have had enough. It is time that we call in the troops to recover the integrity of this nation!