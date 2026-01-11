Donald Trump is about to walk into the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with his entire economic team, and the globalists are having a full meltdown. The New York Times is shrieking that “on topic after topic, President Trump made clear he would be the arbiter of any limits to his authority, not international law or treaties” - as if the transnational apparatus they’ve been quietly building for decades was ever actually “law” in any legitimate sense. It wasn’t. It was a cage built to keep sovereign nations trapped inside a system designed by the British Empire and administered by their globalist heirs. Trump is taking a jackhammer to it.

In less than two weeks, the president decends in Davos bringing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Trump’s diplomat-of-all-trades Steve Witkoff. This isn’t a diplomatic visit - it’s a demolition crew. Lutnick and Greer will be delivering the message that the era of gutting American manufacturing and shipping it overseas to enrich globalist portfolios is finished. Bessent is there to cut off the capital flows that have prioritized international financial income streams over American wages. Chris Wright is the walking repudiation of their entire insane green agenda (you know, the one we’ve been fighting in court for years now).

The World Economic Forum was launched in 1971 - the same year the British Empire dismantled the Bretton Woods financial system that had stabilized post-war economies. Not a coincidence. Klaus Schwab had been mentored by Henry Kissinger at Harvard in the late 1960s, and Kissinger later admitted he kept the British Foreign Office more closely informed than his own State Department when he was Secretary of State. The WEF was designed from the start to manage the transfer of power away from sovereign nations and into the hands of transnational corporations. For 55 years, Davos has been one of the primary temples of this empire - they don’t use armies, they use ideology and institutional capture.

Just three days ago, the White House released a new finding withdrawing the United States from SIXTY-SIX international organizations, conventions, and treaties. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made crystal clear what this means - “what started as a pragmatic framework of international organizations for peace and cooperation has morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance, often dominated by progressive ideology and detached from national interests.” He’s pulling the plug on what he called “the same elite networks of the multilateral NGO complex.” Rubio went further- “From DEI mandates to ‘gender equity’ campaigns to climate orthodoxy, many international organizations now serve a globalist project rooted in the discredited fantasy of the ‘End of History.’ These organizations actively seek to constrain American sovereignty. Their work is advanced by the same elite networks — the multilateral ‘NGO-plex’ — that we have begun dismantling through the closure of USAID.” So, “It is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it.”

This is exactly what we’ve been arguing in our Constitutional Chamber cases in Costa Rica - that these transnational bodies systematically undermine national sovereignty and individual rights under the guise of “global health” and “international cooperation.” Five wins later, we know this argument holds up in court.

The organizations Trump is withdrawing from include the full gamut of green enforcement institutions designed to make nations de-industrialize, plus bodies going all the way back to the UN’s founding. (Full list here: White House Presidential Memorandum) Speaking of which - Julian Huxley, first head of UNESCO, grandson of Thomas Huxley who served on Queen Victoria’s Privy Council, openly stated that UNESCO’s educational program should “stress the ultimate need for world political unity and familiarize all peoples with the implications of the transfer of full sovereignty from separate nations to a world organization.” He also had the delicate task of repackaging eugenics after Hitler gave it a bad name. In 1948, Huxley wrote that while “radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible,” UNESCO should ensure “the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care” so that “much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable.” These eugenicists became the founders of the environmentalist movement, which metastasized into the green fascist organizations Trump just defunded. The throughline from British imperial population control to today’s “climate emergency” isn’t conspiracy theory - it’s documented history they’d rather you not read.

The enemy doesn’t just operate from Davos and Geneva. They have tentacles right in the American heartland, and the chaos in Minnesota isn’t organic - it’s the same spiderweb. While the media keeps everyone fixated on camera angles from the Minneapolis ICE operation, Vice President JD Vance addressed the real issue: “What that headline leaves out is that that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job. If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques to try to make it impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws.”

Treasury Secretary Bessent just announced a full investigation into the Minnesota daycare fraud and he’s not playing around. “Minnesota is ground zero for what may be the most egregious welfare scam in our nation’s history to date,” Bessent declared. “We did it with the Mafia. We have done it with the cartels, and now we are going to do it with these Somali fraudsters.” Treasury’s enforcement arm FinCEN, along with the IRS, will be examining financial institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations. “We track, we follow the money, and we intend to follow it as much as we can,” Bessent said. He’s tracking the money that flows from globalist foundations (the same ones that interface with the UN, the same ones that used to flow through USAID before Trump shut it down) directly into the accounts of domestic groups causing chaos in American cities. “We view this crime as very similar to the cartels money laundering, many of the same approaches, many of the same shell companies. So we will see where it goes out from here.” Minnesota, he said, “is going to be the protocols, the procedures and the investigative techniques, as well as the collaboration with other agencies. Minnesota is going to be the genesis for a national rollout.” And Bessent made clear they’re coming for everyone involved: “We know that these rats will turn on each other.” Treasury is about to deploy cartel-hunting financial investigation techniques against the NGO-industrial complex funding domestic unrest. “Treasury will deploy all tools to bring an end to this egregious unchecked fraud and hold perpetrators to account.”

The fraud, the cartels, the money laundering, the foot soldiers impeding law enforcement - all intertwined networks, and Trump is taking them on simultaneously from Davos to Minneapolis. In just the first ten days of 2026, he’s smashed offshore money laundering operations in the Caribbean with the Venezuela operation, withdrawn from 66 transnational organizations strangling American sovereignty, and unleashed Treasury investigations following the money right into the NGOs and 501(c)(3)s funding attacks on American law enforcement.

So yes, the New York Times is screaming that Trump has put himself above international law. GOOD. Their “international law” was never law. We’ve been proving this for years - five Constitutional Chamber victories in Costa Rica establishing that these international bodies operate outside legitimate legal frameworks, forcing government admissions that their precious COVID products were imported as “investigational” rather than actual vaccines. The President of the United States is now saying on the world stage what we’ve been arguing in court: the transnational governance system is illegitimate, and sovereign nations don’t have to play along anymore.

Worth mentioning, there’s a difference between the illegitimate globalist apparatus masquerading as “international law” and actual international law that exists to protect humanity. We support sovereign law, and we support genuine international accountability mechanisms - like the Nuremberg principles, informed consent requirements, and protections against human experimentation that the US and its partners are in serious violation of right now. The COVID bioagent experiments conducted on populations worldwide without proper informed consent demand accountability under REAL international law. The fake “rules-based order” Trump is dismantling was never designed to hold those perpetrators accountable - it was designed to protect them while strangling national sovereignty. Tearing down the latter doesn’t excuse violations of the former. We need both: sovereign nations free from globalist capture AND genuine international accountability for crimes against humanity.

Not everyone trusts Trump. We get it. But actions matter more than words, and the actions are piling up. The Paris Agreement withdrawal goes effective January 27, 2026 - weeks away. The WHO withdrawal hits January 22nd. The US is now the FIRST country in history to withdraw from the UNFCCC. He stood at the United Nations and told the assembled globalists to their faces.. “We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism. America is governed by Americans.” You don’t have to trust the man to recognize that the globalist architecture is taking real damage.

It looks like Trump isn’t going to Davos to negotiate. It looks like he’s delivering the terms of surrender.

We’ll be watching. Should be interesting - and we’re crossing our fingers for a historic turnaround.

Interest of Justice continues our critical legal work holding WHO and the transnational apparatus accountable.

Today, if this kind of analysis matters to you, consider a donation to keep us in the courtroom and in the fight.

