Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
3dEdited

“It is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the "BLOOD", sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it” Nary A Truer Thing Has Been Spoken.

I Would Add People Of The World & Avoid The Ethno-centrism However.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Gauranga's avatar
Gauranga
3d

As a British citizen it brings me immense joy to see Trump doing this work.

I have been (like many others) aware of the corruption that has been going on for decades now. And I have been praying for Trumps protection and resolution.

Trump isn't just setting America free, he is setting the entire west free.

The west have yet to realise it.

But the UK and European citizens who can see what he is doing, fully support and thank him for his work.

Pray for love and world peace

🙏🏻❤️🌍✌🏻

Reply
Share
7 replies by Interest of Justice and others
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture