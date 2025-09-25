Trump Signs Executive Order On “Domestic Terrorists” - As Palantir Delivers Total Surveillance System To US

Today, September 25, 2025, President Donald Trump signs executive orders from the Oval Office to dismantle ‘domestic terrorism networks’ and declare a deal on TikTok. A reporter asked if the terrorist networks were being part of a global investigation, with Norway and others possibly also designating Antifa a terrorist organization and if his intel community were coordinating with global intel, and Trump just confirmed that, “yes, many times its international”. Let that sink in as you read the following news on todays developments.

It’s also worth mentioning that George Soros was interestingly mentioned as the press conference for todays executive orders ended and Trump’s team confirmed by saying, “all is on the table”, and Trump confirming Soros and others are potentially being investigated…

This is no coincidence that Trump signed these new executive orders, as today also marks the deadline for Palantir to deliver its Immigration Lifecycle Operating System (ImmigrationOS) prototype to ICE under a $30 million contract—just two days after President Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly and warned world leaders about “uncontrolled migration” while accusing the UN itself of “funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

At the UN on September 23, Trump boasted that “2 million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported” since January 20, while telling European leaders: “You’re doing it because you want to be nice, you want to be politically correct and you’re destroying your heritage.” Now, with Palantir’s ImmigrationOS going live, the administration gains unprecedented capability to track, target, and deport millions more through a system that integrates data from every corner of government—including IRS tax records, Social Security files, and real-time biometric surveillance.

The timing is no coincidence. Trump’s UN speech served as a global announcement that America is building the ultimate enforcement infrastructure—one that monitors “near real-time visibility” on people self-deporting and can perform “complete target analysis of known populations”. While Trump attacked the UN for supporting migrants, he failed to mention that his own administration has partnered with the UN’s International Organization for Migration to implement “Project Homecoming,” offering $1,000 exit bonuses and free flights to those who self-deport—the very self-deportations that ImmigrationOS will track.

But this isn’t just about immigration enforcement—it’s a critical piece in a much larger web of control being woven by the same financial titans who already dominate virtually every aspect of our economy.

Before diving into Palantir’s new surveillance tool, we need to understand who really controls these systems. BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard are the three largest index fund managers in the world, collectively managing $22 trillion in assets. They’re the top shareholders in 88% of the S&P 500, according to Cambridge University research. Together, they form a hidden monopoly on global asset holdings, and through their influence over our centralized media, they have the power to manipulate and control a great deal of the world’s economy.

The concentration is staggering. BlackRock and Vanguard own majority shares in the four companies that control 90% of the US media landscape. They’re also among the five largest shareholders of the three biggest airlines. Combined, the three largest investment firms have ownership in nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms, secretly wielding monopoly control over ALL industries.

This isn’t just passive investing—it’s active control. At the 2023 World Economic Forum, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink openly admitted: “You have to FORCE behaviours, at BlackRock we are FORCING behaviours”. He’s using the company’s massive leverage to push ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) requirements that force companies to comply with international climate agreements and diversity quotas, effectively circumventing democratic processes.

The control grid becomes even more apparent when you consider that Larry Fink recently took over the helm at the World Economic Forum after Klaus Schwab stepped down. This places one of the world’s most powerful financial controllers at the head of the organization pushing for the Great Reset. BlackRock in 2018 announced that it has “social expectations” from the companies it invests in, undermining competition through owning shares in competing companies and blurring boundaries between private capital and government affairs by working closely with regulators. This facilitates what critics call the “green totalitarian revolution” and wealth-theft scheme disguised as ESG.

While Palantir builds the enforcement infrastructure, Bill Gates has been laying the groundwork for universal digital identity through ID2020. Gates announced digital vaccine passports during a March 2020 TED Talk, saying “eventually what we’ll have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person, who’s a vaccinated person.” ID2020, which Gates founded through Microsoft and GAVI alongside the Rockefeller Foundation, is linked to the ‘Known Traveler’ program initiated by the World Economic Forum.

The Gates Foundation has committed $200 million to digital public infrastructure focusing on systems like MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform), adopted by 11 countries. Critics argue these systems, while presented as humanitarian efforts, create the infrastructure for comprehensive population surveillance that can later be weaponized. In July 2020, a partnership between the Gates-backed GAVI vaccine alliance, Mastercard, and Trust Stamp was ready to introduce a biometric identity platform in West Africa. The concern isn’t just the technology itself, but how digital identity systems deployed during the crisis could form the basis for mass digital identity systems to monitor, surveil and track.

ImmigrationOS represents a massive escalation in surveillance capabilities. The system will enable ICE to query 346 million individual records simultaneously, processing biometric data including fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans. It integrates data from Department of Homeland Security databases, FBI and CIA intelligence feeds, IRS tax records, Social Security files, Department of Labor employment data, and state and local law enforcement systems.

Documents obtained by The Intercept show that Palantir’s ICM software is considered ‘mission critical’ to ICE, and the new ImmigrationOS builds on this foundation. Palantir is compiling information on people in the United States for a “master database,” creating an easy way to cross-reference sensitive data from tax records, immigration records and more. The contract explicitly states Palantir will enable “complete target analysis of known populations”—language that should terrify anyone concerned about civil liberties. Civil liberties groups warn that systems like ImmigrationOS pose significant risks to the general public because it’s unclear how the system would be limited only to people living illegally in the U.S.

The ownership structure itself reveals the depth of control. The biggest investors in BlackRock are Vanguard and State Street, the single biggest investor in Vanguard is BlackRock, and the biggest investors of State Street are BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street—it’s like playing a game of Monopoly against yourself. Vanguard is owned by the richest families in the world, some of whom are royalty and who have been very rich since before the Industrial Revolution. When researchers see VANGUARD they think VATICAN. When they see BLACKROCK they think BLACK NOBILITY.

The integration of these systems raises serious questions about data sharing and backdoors. Palantir’s infrastructure runs on Amazon Web Services with DoD Impact Level 6 security clearance—the same cloud providers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) that serve virtually all government systems. This concentration means a handful of companies have potential access to vast troves of citizen data.

Sources tell WIRED that DOGE leadership within the IRS orchestrated a ‘hackathon’ aimed at plotting out a ‘mega API’ allowing privileged users to view all agency data from a central access point, likely hosted on Palantir’s Foundry software. This would give a private company unprecedented access to government data on citizens. Adding to the conflict of interest, Stephen Miller, who as United States homeland security advisor has been actively involved in the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, owns between $100,000 and $250,000 of Palantir stock.

The same entities controlling the surveillance infrastructure are also monopolizing physical assets. BlackRock, through its subsidiary Invitation Homes, owns more than 80,000 single-family homes across the U.S., with investors accounting for over 30% of home purchases in some cities. This isn’t just about profit—it’s about control. When you can’t own property and must rent from these giants, you become more vulnerable to their surveillance and control mechanisms.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken action, suing BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard for conspiring to artificially constrict the market for coal through anticompetitive trade practices, using their combined influence to reduce coal output by more than half by 2030. This demonstrates how these entities use their concentrated power to reshape entire industries according to their agenda. Through their investment holdings they secretly wield monopoly control over ALL industries, so the idea that there is competition anywhere in the marketplace is really just an illusion. When BlackRock alone holds $10 trillion in assets, they have the power to dictate terms to virtually any company or government.

What we’re witnessing isn’t separate initiatives but a converging control grid where the same financial entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street) control virtually all major corporations. These entities openly admit to “forcing behaviors” through their control mechanisms. Bill Gates and partners are building the digital identity infrastructure. Palantir provides the surveillance and enforcement capabilities. The WEF, now led by BlackRock’s Larry Fink, coordinates the global governance framework. The same cloud providers and contractors serve all these systems, creating potential backdoors.

The technical capability for interoperability isn’t innocent—when combined with concentrated ownership and admitted intentions to “force behaviors,” it represents an unprecedented threat to human freedom. The infrastructure being built today under various pretexts (immigration enforcement, public health, climate action) can easily be repurposed tomorrow for comprehensive population control.

The delivery of Palantir’s ImmigrationOS prototype today isn’t an isolated development—it’s another brick in the wall of a comprehensive control system being constructed by a small group of interconnected entities. When the same financial giants that control the economy also control the surveillance infrastructure, digital identity systems, and increasingly our housing and food supply, we face a future where resistance becomes nearly impossible.

The concerns aren’t conspiracy theories—they’re based on documented ownership structures, public statements by these leaders at venues like the WEF, and the observable concentration of power in fewer and fewer hands. The technology itself may be neutral, but when it’s controlled by entities that openly state their intention to “force behaviors” and reshape society according to their vision, we must recognize the danger and resist while we still can.

The real challenge isn’t exposing hidden coordination—it’s confronting the open conspiracy happening in plain sight, where a handful of financial titans use their control over virtually everything to reshape humanity according to their technocratic vision. They’re not hiding it anymore; they’re bragging about it at Davos.

IoJ’s Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon Writes Government To Protest Digital ID:

Today, though I have little confidence in petitions, I did sign one against digital ID. I then wrote to my MP, Rosie Duffield. Please feel free to use any or all of it in writing to your MP, letting them know if no uncertain terms that you will NOT accept it under ANY circumstances. Your MPs name and official email address will appear if you sign this petition. https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194 Best wishes Mike

Dr. Yeadon’s Comment To Parliament: From: mike yeadon <Mike Yeadon email> Date: 25 2025 at 21:03:41 BST To: rosie.duffield.mp@parliament.uk Subject: The high risk of tyranny from digital ID Dear Rosie Duffield MP, I wish to alert you to the unwarranted transfer of power to a central authority that WILL unquestioningly arise if the mooted “digital ID” is introduced & becomes widely used. Before you read my article below, please know that I’m a recently retired, career-long PhD research scientist. I became senior in Pfizer, and was Vice President & Worldwide Research Head, Allergic and Respiratory Therapeutics when I left in 2011. I then became a sought-after consultant to 30 biotechnology companies between 2011-2020. I also founded a biotechnology company, ZIARCO, which I led as CEO, and which was acquired in 2017 by Swiss pharmaceutical company, Novartis AG. I ask that you accept that I do not make claims lightly. I think my training, work history and accomplishments make me scientifically the equal of any of the scientists advising HM Government. I was a peer of Sir Patrick Vallence as we worked across the corridor from one another in the late 1980s/early 1990s at Wellcome Research Laboratories. Earlier in my career, I had security clearance to work at Porton Down, Wiltshire and the then Forensic Science Service at Aldermaston, Berkshire. My PhD research (on the respiratory depressant properties of opiates such as morphine) was sponsored by the Ministry of Defence. I’ve spent almost six years pro bono, investigating the official claims about “covid19”, the imposed “measures” and in particular, the molecular design of the purported vaccines. It is an extremely concerning picture. To my firm and unshakable opposition to digital ID: 1. It’s not necessary. We can all already identify ourselves to whoever requires this information. So we the citizens do not need it. 2. It’s not at all like existing identity mechanisms. Uniquely, the new digital ID can be UPDATED IN REAL TIME. In case it is not immediately apparent how frightening this is, please carefully read my short article. 3. There is no plausible reason why new, digital ID would address any of the problems that are advanced for it. There are more effective & less intrusive solutions. This is an extraordinary overreach by the executive & will not be tolerated. 4. The unavoidable conclusion is that power centralisers absolutely require it in order to acquire effectively unlimited power over the individual. It cannot be accepted. I will choose penury, starvation, arrest and death before I will sign up to it or use it if one is assigned. This system, coupled with Central Bank Digital Currency, comprises a control system unparalleled in the history of humanity. There is literally nothing that the central authority cannot prevent you from doing & worse, can force you to do, if this is established. No sane person would ever place such power into the hands of centralisers. Even if you thought such people were benign and wise, you still ought not grant them such power. In the future, neither you nor anyone can guarantee that powers like this will not be abused. If I can expand on any of the points raised in this message or in the attached article, if of interest. I am eager to learn of your perspectives on this crucial issue. Many thanks for reading & best wishes, Mike Dr Mike Yeadon, constituent

