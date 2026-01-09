In ten days, Donald Trump will touch down in Davos, Switzerland—the glittering temple of the very globalist elite he’s spent years rhetorically dismantling. And he’s not coming alone. According to Semafor, Treasury Secretary Bessent, Commerce Secretary Lutnick, Energy Secretary Wright, Trade Rep Greer, Middle East Envoy Witkoff, AI/Crypto Czar Sacks, CMS head Dr. Oz, and Science and Technology director Kratsios are all making the trip.

“The administration is coming in force,” noted Dave Ackerman, who’s organizing the USA House in Davos. For the first time ever, the State Department is recognizing it as America’s official headquarters at the summit.

Here’s what makes this fascinating!! just two days ago, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from 66 international organizations. Sixty-six. Including 31 UN entities. This follows last year’s WHO withdrawal, the Paris Climate exit, and September’s “America First Global Health Strategy“ that effectively gutted USAID and replaced it with a network of bilateral agreements.

So which is it? Is America retreating from the world or embracing it?

Neither. Engage where it benefits American interests, withdraw where it doesn’t, and make damn sure everyone knows who’s calling the shots!



On the road to Davos!

You can’t understand what Trump is bringing to Davos without understanding what he brought to the UN General Assembly back in September. His speech ran 57 minutes—triple his allotted time, the longest UNGA address by a U.S. president ever!

Standing before world leaders, Trump made claims that would’ve been laughable if he hadn’t delivered them with such absolute confidence…

“In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable. I’m very honored to have done it. It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them.”

The seven he listed were.. Cambodia-Thailand, Kosovo-Serbia, DRC-Rwanda, Pakistan-India, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, and Armenia-Azerbaijan.

The message was simple—multilateral institutions are useless, only American bilateral power gets things done.

He called climate change “the greatest con job” and described immigration plus green energy as a “double-tailed monster destroying the free world.” He complained about a broken escalator and malfunctioning teleprompter at UN headquarters—petty grievances elevated to evidence of institutional rot.

Then came the question that framed everything after: “What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

What is the America First Global Health Strategy anyways?

After basically calling the United Nations useless and bringing America first!

Five days before that UN speech, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released something that didn’t get nearly enough attention—a 40-page document called the “America First Global Health Strategy.” It’s the clearest window we have into how this administration actually thinks about international engagement.

At first glance, it looks like business as usual. The numbers are impressive: PEPFAR has saved 26 million lives since 2003, prevented 7.8 million babies from being born with HIV. The new strategy promises to maintain “100% of all frontline commodity purchases and 100% of all frontline healthcare workers.”

Sounds good, right? Keep reading!

The strategy builds its case on a genuinely damning statistic… only 40% of health foreign assistance funding reaches frontline services. The other 60%? Technical assistance, program management, overhead—including implementing partners whose executives pull down seven-figure salaries.

The document doesn’t mince words damnit!! “Today, the U.S.-created structure of implementing partners is often duplicative and highly inefficient. Far too often, multiple implementing partners have been given very similar tasks that result in significant duplication.”

Want specifics? Uganda had 57 implementing partners and more than 300 sub-recipients in FY 2024. Tanzania had 38 implementing partners and over 350 sub-recipients. One implementing partner alone burned through $61.3 million on program management that year.

These criticisms aren’t invented guys!!! NGO bloat, parallel systems, lack of local ownership—these have been real problems in development circles for decades. But watch what the solution actually does.

The mandate is that the State Department must negotiate bilateral agreements with every recipient country by December 31, 2025. Implementation starts April 2026. These deals require co-investment from recipient governments, performance benchmarks that unlock future funding, and—here’s the kicker dudes—”time-bound transitions to full self-reliance” for most of the 71 countries currently receiving U.S. health assistance.

Let that sink in. The majority of countries getting American health aid will be expected to become “fully self-reliant” within the term of these agreements.

The Center for Global Development ran the numbers on the eight bilateral agreements signed so far (all African nations, starting with Kenya in December). Average funding reduction: 49% compared to FY2024 levels. Maternal and child health funding? Almost entirely eliminated. What survived? Outbreak surveillance and response capacity.

Why keep surveillance? The strategy states it plainly… to “stop outbreaks before they reach our shores.” …In our opinion, this could be to stop Bio warfare!! This is a defense strategy. Especially since many countries signed on to the Pathogen Access Benefit Sharing or “PABS” programs from the WHO just recently..This is where countries find pathogens and then everyone makes money from passing it around to the signatory states of the pandemic treaty they’re trying to get away with!

Global Health Communism and China oh my!

Give the strategy credit for candor on one point… “U.S. health foreign assistance has the potential to be an important counterweight to China especially in Africa, a continent of strategic importance to U.S. national interests.”

From 2002 to 2021, China invested $339 billion in Africa (85% through loans). The U.S. invested $216 billion (90% in grants, over 60% for global health). The fear is that as America reduces health funding, Beijing fills the gap through Belt and Road.

But here’s the contradiction nobody in the administration wants to acknowledge.. cutting funding to 71 countries while demanding rapid “self-reliance” does exactly what they claim to fear. Countries desperate for health infrastructure won’t just accept abandonment. They’ll turn to whoever shows up with resources. And China is showing up. Does USA want to be the Health Super Power and beat out China?

As Think Global Health noted… “The title signals that the United States still recognizes that global health is tied to national interests, including in countering China’s influence in the Africa region—despite a devastating seven months in which the Trump administration dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development, cut annual spending on global health by nearly 70%, and withdrew from the World Health Organization.”

The third pillar of the strategy drops any pretense of humanitarian motive. It’s titled “Making America More Prosperous,” and the language is remarkably blunt!

“We will leverage our foreign assistance to promote American companies and American innovations abroad.”

The document highlights wins! $1.1 billion in PEPFAR diagnostics purchases from American companies. A partnership with Gilead Sciences to deploy lenacapavir (HIV prevention drug). $102 million spent on U.S. flag ocean carriers for commodity transportation.

Even disease control gets the commercial treatment! “The U.S. government’s market-shaping investment will help Gilead and lenacapavir gain an early footprint in many emerging markets.”

Development assistance reimagined as market expansion. At least they’re honest about it ha ha!



Once you understand the health strategy, the January 8th executive order withdrawing from 66 organizations snaps into focus.

The hit list includes the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (making the U.S. the only country outside the UN climate framework), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN Population Fund, UN Women, UNCTAD, Education Cannot Wait (global education emergency fund), the International Law Commission, UN Water, UNITAR, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Notice the pattern. Organizations that could constrain American sovereignty, impose climate obligations, promote what the administration calls “woke” agendas, or dilute U.S. influence through multilateral voting—those get cut. Organizations useful for surveillance, outbreak response, or bilateral agreements where America holds the leverage—those stay.

The WHO withdrawal, effective this month (one year after the January 2025 announcement), is the big one. The U.S. was the WHO’s largest funder at roughly 22% of its budget. That money doesn’t vanish—it gets redirected to bilateral agreements where Washington maintains direct control over how it’s spent and WHO benefits.

As Geneva Solutions reported, following job cuts announced in recent months, UN staff “continue to be very worried” about even more cuts. “Are we in some kind of vicious cycle?” asked Ian Richards, head of the UN staff association.

So Why Davos?

If the administration is torching multilateral commitments left and right, why send the A-team to the World Economic Forum?

Because Davos isn’t a multilateral institution in the way Trump opposes. There’s no charter. No binding resolutions. No voting bloc where smaller nations can gang up on American interests. It’s a gathering of the world’s most powerful corporate leaders, investors, and government officials—exactly the kind of bilateral, transactional relationships this administration craves.

The conditions for Trump’s attendance tell you everything. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Trump confirmed he’d show up “after receiving assurances that so-called ‘woke’ topics such as diversity, female empowerment, and the green energy transition would be dropped or scaled back.”

The WEF, desperate for American engagement, accommodated. That’s the dynamic the administration wants everywhere! Institutions bend to American preferences or face American withdrawal.

Trump says he’ll discuss “new housing and affordability proposals.” But the real agenda is showing up with Treasury, Commerce, Energy, Trade, and Health officials in tow—demonstrating that America remains the indispensable power even while it tears up the institutional architecture that defined the post-World War II order.

This will be Trump’s third in-person appearance at “the high temple of a global, multilateral order he has upended in the first year of his second term.” In 2018, he told Davos that “America First does not mean America alone.” In 2020, he attended during his first impeachment. In 2025, he addressed the forum by video just four days after returning to the White House—demanding lower OPEC oil prices and interest rate cuts while threatening tariffs.

Now he’s back in person, with the biggest delegation yet!!!

On Immigration…

The video that prompted this analysis shows media coverage of migrants posting social media tutorials on illegally crossing borders. Commentators describe immigration as spiraling out of control, warning that “open borders” policies will lead countries into “a world of pain.”

Trump’s UN speech explicitly connected immigration to his critique of multilateralism… “You’re doing it because you want to be nice. You want to be politically correct, and you’re destroying your heritage. They must take control strongly and immediately of the unmitigated immigration disaster.”

The common theme is sovereignty here folks! Multilateral institutions—UN agencies, climate frameworks, international norms around refugees portrayed as constraints on national action. Bilateral deals preserve sovereignty because either party can walk away. Multilateral commitments, with their voting blocs and international pressure, threaten it!

Antes up! All in or bust!

What the administration is attempting amounts to a wholesale restructuring of American global engagement. Swap multilateral commitments for bilateral deals. Trade institutional influence for transactional leverage. Replace humanitarian rhetoric with explicit national interest calculations.

The most revealing line in the entire America First Global Health Strategy comes from Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama:

“Africa must no longer be the patient; it must be the architect and advocate of its own health destiny… We are called to build systems that do more than respond to crises.”

The administration cites this approvingly, as proof that recipient countries want self-reliance.

But there’s another reading. African nations have been calling for genuine partnership—not dependency, not sudden abandonment dressed up as empowerment, but sustained investment in local capacity alongside local leadership.

The strategy takes that language and inverts it. Self-reliance becomes not a goal to achieve together but a deadline to meet alone. Partnership becomes conditionality. Investment becomes leverage.

Whether this represents necessary correction to paternalistic development practices or strategic retreat with good PR will depend entirely on implementation. The bilateral agreements now being negotiated will determine whether countries get actual support to build their own systems—or just find themselves cut off while someone in Washington calls it “self-reliance.”

The Center for Global Development raises key questions… “If a country misses a milestone, what safeguards will prevent disruptions to life-saving services? And how will treatment continuity be protected if funding is paused or withdrawn?” In fragile or conflict-affected contexts where there’s no stable government to negotiate with—like Haiti—how does any of this work?

Watch What They Do!!!!

As Trump prepares for Davos, remember that UN question?

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

It wasn’t rhetorical. For this administration, international institutions have purpose only when they serve American interests. Where they do—surveillance networks, bilateral trade, deal-making with global elites—engagement continues. Where they don’t—climate frameworks, human rights bodies, development agencies with their own agendas—withdrawal follows. Please! Exit the WHO and thank you!

This isn’t isolationism. It’s a different kind of internationalism!!! Selective, transactional, explicitly self-interested. The America First Global Health Strategy is its clearest expression yet.

Davos runs January 19-23. Watch who Trump meets. Watch what deals get announced. Watch how the administration frames its presence at the very globalist forum it spent years deriding.

Then compare that to the 66 organizations America just walked away from. The contrast tells you everything about the new American approach to the world.

