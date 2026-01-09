Interest of Justice

Marilyn Hagerman
5d

The overarching common sense that emanates from every word of this report is more than mind-blowing!! It just warms my heart and soul!!

Some years ago I worked as a CUSO (Canadian University Services Overseas) volunteer in southern Sudan. There were many other global country-sponsored volunteers there as well. We lived in the same kind of accommodations as the southern Sudanese people, ate the same food.

USAID was there too. They lived quite apart from the real volunteer unpaid folks. A compound set up for USAID only staff with US styled housing, complete with in-ground swimming pools and security guards. Food supplies were flown in from somewhere - we never quite determined whether UK or America or some EU spot!! Every onsite USAID person was on a highly paid salary. Perks included paid out vacations in the UK where on one occasion a Mercedes was purchased, flown back to southern Sudan and stored there until the owner’s return to US - the car was then declared as used and so became a “tax-free” import!! All we unpaid volunteers made certain to NEVER socialize or associate with this crew from USAID!! But Corrupt political Sudanese leaders partied regularly with these guys - but never the poverty stricken Sudanese citizens who clearly saw through this patronized display of do-gooders!!

So when I read about the tremendous steps President Trump has, and is, implementing….its like winning a sweepstake!!! What a monumental blast it will be in good old Davos! Incidentally I live in Canada currently under the Marxist globalist dictatorship of Carney! Could be Trump’s next “project” similar to the recent Venezuela exercise!!!

Jill
5d

The United States is going full fascist. Our citizens are being shot, killed, maced, having guns pointed in their face for engaging in protest, a human right which is protected by the Constitution. Trump has attacked Venezuela and kidnapped their president. We have bombed a medical facility and civilians there. We are taking the resources of that nation and they are being given to the most wealthy people in the US and Venezuela. This is the natural asset grab needed by oligarchs for instituting the digital prison. We have appointed a "viceroy" to govern another nation and Trump has openly said we are taking their oil. We have also grabbed their gold bars in the UK and JPMorgan will be processing the silver.

Far from being opposed to the WEF, Trump is implementing their policies. Our military is preforming the orders of oligarchs.

I understand that it looks good to get out of UN institutions but when your actions still serve the WEF, creating chaos, death and destruction throughout the world, threatening multiple nations with war (so far, Columbia, Cuba, Mexico, Iran, Lebanon and Palestine to name only a few), when the US continues to support genocide and ethnic cleansing on behalf of turning Gaza into a Smart City from hell with guns everywhere, over the bodies of dead children, when our own people may not speak freely or protest without fear of being harmed or killed, this is not FREEDOM.

We are under crony capitalism and globalism is going in for the kill. I know what I'm saying may not seem correct so I'm linking to a video by a former soldier. He explains this quite well:https://rumble.com/v73yi00-judgingfreedom.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Here is the site with other information: https://judgenap.com/

Trump is a servant of cruelty and globalism.

