Notice: One of the new angles discussed today is using deep fakes as propaganda to fake us all out and mislead us, or “nudge” us, into taking biological experiments.

Learn more and tune into the underworld of the disinformation agents hired by UN below”

Watch live: Trust in News 2023 - Thursday 30 March

WATCH HERE

The third successive FREE Trust in News global webcast is back. Join us live at 06:30 (BST) from the BBC’s Delhi bureau. At 10:00 (BST) the livestream continues from BBC London Broadcasting House.

Schedule: Delhi 06:30-09:25 (BST)

Experts from across Asia-Pacific look for solutions and collaboration in the fight against harmful disinformation.

DELHI (IST)LONDON (BST)SESSION INFORMATION11:00-11:10 06:30-06:40 Welcome with Transparency and Trust film.

11:10-11:15 06:40-06:45 How is the BBC challenging disinformation in Asia? From verifications to toolkits to in-depth investigations or media literacy workshops, what does the BBC do to fight disinformation?

•Rupa Jha, Head of News, BBC News.

11:15-11:25 06:45-06:55The Big Picture: Narrative Capture and News in South Asia. News is increasingly held hostage by those intent on narrative capture - the altering of a narrative in pursuit of a particular end - fundamentally changing the way information is consumed, processed and interpreted. As facts become a grey area, opinion becomes assumed fact, and rumour passed off as news, how does reporting need to change to stay relevant but impartial? Insights from the BBC’s South Asia Bureau Chief, Jacky Martens.

11:25-11:4506:55-07:15Keynote: The State of Information Disorder in India. From just a few fact checkers in 2017, India is now the world's largest hub of certified, professional fact checkers. How does disinformation shape narratives and what can social media companies do to improve the quality of information on their platforms?



•Pratik Sinha, Co-founder of Alt News.

11:45-12:25 07:15-07:55 Countering elections-related disinformation. Elections generally see a surge in false claims and fake news being shared online. It can have far-reaching consequences, be it for political parties or for polarising communities. How does disinformation and hidden campaigning impact voting sentiment during elections? What strategies do journalists and newsrooms use to fact check on the ground? And can government laws and regulations curb fake news while protecting freedom of speech?

• Fanou Filali, Executive Producer - Background Briefing, ABC Australia.

• Shruti Menon, Journalist, BBC Reality Check.

• Apar Gupta, Co-founder and Executive Director, Internet Freedom Foundation, India.

•Varghese K George, Resident Editor - Delhi, The Hindu.

12:25–12:55 07:55-08:25 Verification and co-operation across the border. How can news outlets collaborate across the border to fight fake news? Would it give a new dimension to fact-checking? Case studies, stories and solutions in this interesting discussion between two news organisations across different parts of Asia.

• Hassan Belal Zaidi, Editor, Dawn News, Pakistan.

•Cameron Watts, Digital Video Producer, SBS Australia.

13:10-13:25 08:40-08:55 Rural audiences & fact-checking. From some of the remotest parts of India, stories from communities that are being taught to think critically about social media in 15 languages.

•Misthy Sablok, Project Manager, DataLEADS, India.

13:25-13:55 08:55-09:25 Media literacy in Japan. NHK, Japan's public service broadcaster, and TNI partner will be talking about media literacy how they monitor social media 24/7.

•Junya Yabuuchi, Senior Correspondent, NHK, Japan.

Schedule: London 10:00-17:30 (BST)

How media organisations and platforms can build trust through transparent journalism and technology.

LONDON (BST)DELHI (IST)SESSION INFORMATION10:00-10:0514:30-14:35Welcome with Transparency and Trust film.10:05-10:45 14:35-15:15 Keynote: Transparency and trust. In conversation with Deborah Turness, CEO for BBC News and Current Affairs. Deborah explains her strategy to build trust. Including Q&A.

10:45-11:4015:15-16:10 Russia & Ukraine – bearing witness. Investigators show how the use of open-source and verification tools help reveal the truth. Speakers:

• Philip Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse (AFP).

• Belén Lopez Garrido, News Editor, Project Manager of the EIPN (EBU Investigative Project and Network).

• Jenny Norton, Editor, BBC Russian.

•Olga Robinson, Assistant editor and disinformation lead, BBC Monitoring.

11:40–12:00 16:10-16:30 Ros Atkins on explainers. How innovative storytelling can build trust with audiences. Including Q&A.

•Ros Atkins, Analysis Editor BBC News.

12:00-12:30 16:30-17:00 Verifying protests in Iran. BBC Persian’s team explain how they have been covering the protests in Iran, despite being banned from the country, and the challenges of impartial reporting when your audience wants you to take a side. Including Q&A.

• Rozita Lotfi, Head of BBC Persian Service.

•Sina Motalebi, Digital Editor BBC Persian Service.

12:30-13:3018:00-19:00 Blue Room – Synthetic Media. Can we trust what we see and read? Virtual session with the BBC’s in house tech specialists hosted by Natasha Westland and James Hand.

12:30-13:3018:00-19:00BBC Blue Room – Synthetic Media creation. A disruptive new technology? A live demo in London Broadcasting house from the BBC Blue Room. Come along and experience it yourself. Hosted by Simon Smith and Rob Freeman.

13:35-14:15 19:05-19:45 Meet Marianna Spring. The BBC’s first specialist disinformation and social media correspondent gives us a glimpse into her world of trolls, conspiracists and the human cost of disinformation she has witnessed.

•Reha Kansara, BBC Trending.

14:15-14:45 19:45-20:15 Countering influence operations.

•David Agranovich, Director, Global Threat Disruption, Meta.

14:45-15:30 20:15-21:00 Keeping it honest – challenging disinformation around elections. How journalists around the globe hold politicians to account.

• Stephanie Burnett, Digital Verification Editor, Reuters.

• Martin Řezníček, Deputy Editor-In-Chief of Czech TV News.

•Bernardo Barbosa, Fact-checking editor, Brazil, Reuters.

15:30-16:1021:00-21:40 Technology, transparency and trust. The role of technology in proving provenance.

• Bruce MacCormack, Co-Lead, Project Origin / Sr Advisor (external) CBC/Radio-Canada.

• Antonia Kerle, Chief Technical Advisor BBC.

•Andrew Jenks, Chairperson, C2PA and Director, Microsoft Azure Media Security.

16:10-16:30 21:40-22:00 Generative AI. What happens to trusted news if we can’t believe anything we see?

• Rebecca Skippage, Disinformation Editor, BBC News.

•Henry Ajder, deepfake and generative AI expert.

16:30-17:30 22:00-23:00 BBC Blue Room – Synthetic Media creation. A disruptive new technology? A live demo in London Broadcasting house from the BBC Blue Room. Come along and experience it yourself. Hosted by Simon Smith and Rob Freeman.

WATCH HERE

Resources

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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