I divide the world between people who believe they're God and people who know they're not and the only people I trust are in the second category because that is the beginning of wisdom when you know you are not God - Tucker Carlson

Welcome to the 4th Industrial Revolution where biohacking was the morning presentation at the World Government Summit… Tucker Carlson was not impressed.

Tucker Carlson to the World Government Summit:

I've never heard a leader of anything whether it's a country or a company or a soccer team ever in my life in a lifespan interviewing people I've never heard a single one of them say you know I don't I don't know the answer it's very complicated I haven't figured it out. I've never heard anybody say that and to me that is this the pure sign of wisdom because wisdom grows from humility wisdom grows from the recognition that you are not God and in the United States we had a period where we were sort of you know having this debate about are some religions good and some religions bad I'll tell you my view on it and it's a hardened view it's a sincere view I divide the world not between Muslim Jew and Christian or Buddhist I divide the world between people who believe they're God and people who know they're not and the only people I trust are in the second category because that is the beginning of wisdom when you know you are not God that you cannot affect every change that you want you can't foresee the future that you're not omnipotent then you are much more likely to make good decisions wise humane decisions.

By contrast when you believe you have the power to shape the world and other people as we were hearing this morning through through you know biohacking um when you think you can create a better human being through technology you're very dangerous because you don't understand your own limits you will get a lot of people killed uh when you when you have those false beliefs in my opinion

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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