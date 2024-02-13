Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
Feb 13, 2024Edited

A Voice For The People...And, how is it he's continuing to be safe and alive?

Such as Tucker are those the Demonic delusional to believe self to be God

murder and persecute. May God Protect and Guide Tucker, his family, friends,

neighbors and his life from those wishing him harm. 🌹🙏🏼🙏🏽✝🙏🏻🙏🏾🌹

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Patti Kenney's avatar
Patti Kenney
Feb 13, 2024

Just astounding to me that all this time, effort and money could be so much better utilized, and actually make our world calm and secure. Thank you Tucker for being a real journalist who IS making our world better, by educating the masses with the truth.

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