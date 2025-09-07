Former Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard, has dropped the Mother-load regarding Obama potential treason. She clarifies her legal disclaimer stating that she’s not an attorney and will not speculate on the legal issue of if it’s treason or not. She is leaving it to the Department of Justice to decide if it constitutes the serious crime of Treason.

So… What do YOU think? Did Obama do TREASON?

According to information revealed by Tulsi, Barack Hussein Obama is apparently totally exposed and busted for his attempt to overthrow the United States government in 2016 as part of a treasonous conspiracy, overthrowing the government in 2020 to cover it up—and now it looks like he’s been caught red handed in acts of wrongdoing.

Watch Tulsi lay down the truth of the coup fomented by Mr. Obama - or Barry as some call him. See video below:

We vote for DoJ to PROSECUTE THIS OBVIOUS TREASON ALL THE WAY!

This is an issue close to our hearts. Its WHY we fight. MANY TREASONOUS ACTS WERE UNDER OBAMAS ADMINISTRATION!

IoJ co-founders Dustin & Xylie were heavily destroyed by sections of Obamas coup on America - he had us ATTACKED by mis-trained Anti-American police and he paid to have us DEFAMED PUBLICLY. We believe his Government Shill Empire of treason has TROLLED US FOR YEARS - paid since 2008 to stop enlightenment & U.S. values.

We could not be more pleased to learn that Obama may someday face justice for his commie overthrow of United States Government and for his overt targeting of good average normal Citizens like us.

Screw that jerkoff Barry Soretoro - Obummer. He really did target and destroy us!

OBAMA’S COUP & POTENTIAL TREASON GOES MUCH FARTHER THAN TULSI GABBARD EXPLAINS - IT’S DEEPLY ENTRENCHED

It was 2014 we were targeted by Obama’s machine of terror. His attack on our sovereignty and rights literally ruined our lives (and finances) for over a decade!

He had the mainstream news call us “Sovereign Citizens” and “terrorists worse than Al Quieda” over and over and over til he destroyed our reputations & caused ridicule and hatred. People even stole our dog to “punish us” due to the defamation and government attack on us. People and POLICE literally tried to kill us - all for us being profiled by Obamas FBI who was attacking totally normal good people like ourselves. IT’S NOT OK.

The Obama corrupt ass government LITERALLY hired mainstream news (Gannet - USA Today - in our case) to do that to us. HE TARGETED US & MANY other people!

The TREASONOUS OBAMA ADMINISTRATION is on court records with victims and Judges agreeing the Obama Administration actually wanted us to FEAR OUR OWN GOVERNMENTS AND STAND DOWN. Their countless unjust actions during the Obama Administration forced us to stand up for ourselves and other Obama victims!

To be very clear, it was literally our horrible experience with Obama TREASON and government oppression to thank that caused us to create and run IoJ as our mission! Someone has to keep the governments on the straight and narrow - things can go ROGUE! Support IoJ's Fight!

OBAMA ARRESTED AND DEFAMED US! BUT-WHY?

OBAMA HAD US ARRESTED AND DEFAMED JUST FOR EXERCISING OUR RIGHTS!

Obama wanted you to fear your own government! We are still fighting his damn corrupt policies to reverse them. We must address the LAYERS of Obama treason and corrupt policies he created in order to save the next generation & restore American values! That’s our mission & why IoJ exists - to fix this mess left by Obama, including his regulatory deceptions that caused Trump to accept and facilitate OWS and fake vaccine peddling. Its a tangled legal mess of many layers and it can NOT be left in place if America is to survive.

Obama’s coup over U.S. intelligence agencies is a big deal. Its still entrenched!!!!

Do you realize that Obama’s FBI was so obscene it called people potential terrorists if they had “Blacks Law Dictionary”, a “copy of the Constitution”, “used cash”, “had a missing finger” or carried the “Federalist Papers”. So all the founding documents were considered proof you may be a terrorist. Think about how scary that is!!!! Let’s say that Grandpa cut off his finger with a tractor accident and uses cash, according to Obama’s FBI, Grandpa must be profiled as a potential terrorist. Southern Poverty Law Center is the government partner in charge of these pseudo definitions adopted ILLEGALLY by FBI and DoJ to target us! Its time to end that.

Its obscene how far Obama’s coup went.

All the way to IRS and the Lois Lerner tea party scandal where IRS targeted groups and IRS got busted.

Obama claimed there wasn’t even a “smidgen of corruption”. All this was far more than a smidgen of corruption and it occurred while setting up healthcare.gov.

Most people don’t realize that the IRS head at the time (Mark Everson, who ran for president against Trump first term) was the very same dude that installed all the US information technology - yes, he installed the very same US information tech used to “steal” millions of Citizens info - and rig IRS against targeted groups and people.

IRS was illegally WEAPONIZED! Courts have UNEQUIVOCALLY RULED THAT HELL YES IRS WAS WEAPONIZED UNDER OBAMA. IRS was fined for targeting people. IRS was acting under Obama’s commands.

IRS had to pay millions to the targeted groups and we know plenty of targeted people who never got remedy for IRS targeting under Obama. In fact, many were DESTROYED.

Your support goes to us actively dismantling Obama’s coup and anti sovereignty machine - which still heavily exists entrenched in US agencies.

ITS LITERALLY WHY WE STILL FIGHT SO HARD. SOMEONE NEEDS TO FIGHT TO FIX THE SYSTEM & WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT TO CONTINUE!

Does anyone have anything to say on this? Lets discuss this development! Can Tulsi get the DoJ to investigate Treason on Obama? Is it all show biz or is it the final curtain on Treason?

REMEMBER & Do not let them forget:

Obama’s FBI was so obscene it called people potential terrorists if they had “Blacks Law Dictionary”, a “copy of the Constitution”, “used cash”, “had a missing finger” or carried the “Federalist Papers”.

All the founding documents were considered proof you may be a terrorist.

Think about how scary that is!!!! We still fight to reverse the worst of his bad policies.

Go Tulsi - we support all efforts in exposing Obama’s wrongdoing & Government overthrow!