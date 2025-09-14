Share

Trump's Own FDA Commissioner Admits "Children Have Died From The Covid Vaccine" - Our June 20 Citizens Petition Demanded This Investigation

The bombshell drops September 18-19. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary will stand before the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and present evidence linking COVID vaccines to the deaths of 25 American children.

When FDA presents those 25 dead children on September 18-19, they're confessing to premeditated murder unless they immediately pull these products from the market.

25 children are officially found to be dead from the allegedly “safe and effective” covid [non]vaccines. These aren't statistics or projections - these are real children whose deaths the FDA has been secretly investigating for weeks, deaths they can no longer hide. "We've been looking into the VAERS database of self-reports that there have been children that have died from the Covid vaccine," Makary admitted on CNN with Jake Tapper last week. "We're doing an intense investigation. We're going to release a report in the coming few weeks."

The FDA's investigation focuses on reports from VAERS - the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System that the medical establishment has dismissed for years as "unreliable" and "unverified." But now Trump's own FDA Commissioner is using this same database to confirm what grieving parents have been screaming into the void- “the vaccines are killing children”.

The agency plans to present specific cases, ages, and circumstances of death. According to sources familiar with the presentation, these aren't children with terminal illnesses or severe comorbidities - many were healthy kids whose parents were told the shot was "safe and effective."

The pharmaceutical industry is in full panic mode. Within hours of the Washington Post breaking the story, Moderna's stock crashed 7.4%, Pfizer plummeted 4%, and BioNTech collapsed 7.3%. That's billions in market value vaporized in a single trading session because Wall Street knows what's coming. When the FDA admits vaccines killed children, the liability shields crack, the fraud gets exposed, and the largest wrongful death lawsuits in history begin. Every major investment firm is quietly repositioning, dumping pharmaceutical stocks before September 18-19 turns into their Black Friday.

The mainstream media's response exposes their complicity. The Washington Post called it "alarming" that Trump officials would investigate child deaths, claiming they're "misusing" the VAERS database. Think about that - investigating dead children is now considered "misuse" of a safety monitoring system.

NBC News immediately published hit pieces claiming the deaths can't be proven, even before seeing the FDA's evidence. CNN, which aired Makary's explosive admission about dead children, buried the story within hours. They're not reporting news; they're managing narrative collapse and “shaping the narrative”.

The timing of this presentation is extraordinarily divine. September 19, 2025 is the same date we're releasing our Nuremberg Hearing - the hearing we previously held with Costa Rica's President's office and Health Ministry against the World Health Organization and FDA’s toxic covid [non]vaccines. When they ignored the evidence we presented showing WHO and FDA crimes, we took them to court and WON. The court ruled WHO had ZERO safety data for children, indigenous populations, or anyone. Since FDA is WHO's partner in the Emergency Use Listing program, our victory against WHO is also a victory against FDA. Now FDA admits what we just proved in court, children are dying from products that were never tested for safety, used experimentally and informed consent was obtained by deceit of “safe and effective”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been preparing for this revelation by completely restructuring the CDC's vaccine apparatus. He fired all 17 members of the previous vaccine advisory panel - the same people who rubber-stamped these shots for babies as young as 6 months old without any safety data. His hand-picked replacements include vaccine safety advocates, medical freedom fighters, and scientists who won't bury evidence of dead children.

The September 18-19 meeting will be their first major test, will they finally protect children, or will 25 dead kids become just another footnote in meeting minutes?

Was our Citizens Petition the catalyst for this investigation?

Filed June 20, 2025, our 132-page legal document demanded immediate FDA action based on evidence that these products were illegally authorized gene therapy, not vaccines. We specifically highlighted the lack of pediatric safety data and demanded investigation of child injuries.

We sent letters to RFK Jr. who ignored us.

We sent a letter to Trump.

We filed with FDA for Commissioner Makary to grant. Within weeks of our filing, Makary launched his "intense investigation" into child deaths. Coincidence? Or did our petition force FDA's hand by creating legal liability if they continued ignoring VAERS reports of dead children?

Our Citizens Petition didn't just predict this moment - it may have created it.

By filing comprehensive evidence of fraud on June 20, 2025, we forced FDA into an impossible position. Either investigate our claims and risk exposing child deaths, or ignore our petition and face criminal liability when the deaths inevitably surfaced.

The 132-page document we filed specifically demanded:

Immediate reclassification of COVID shots as gene therapy

Investigation of all pediatric adverse events

Removal of these products from the market

Criminal referrals for those who knowingly misclassified the products

Every demand in our petition is being validated by FDA's own investigation. We said these weren't vaccines - Pfizer's SEC filing confirms they're gene therapy. We said children were being harmed - FDA confirms 25 deaths. We said the authorization was fraudulent - the investigation proves they had no safety data.

We said criminal prosecution was warranted - and now we presume officials are likely lawyering up as September 18-19 approaches.

The contamination evidence makes this even more criminal. Independent laboratories found SV40 promoter sequences - cancer-causing DNA - contaminating every vial tested. FDA knows about the contamination. They know about the deaths. They're still allowing injection of babies as young as 6 months old. France only recommends COVID shots for those over 80. The UK limits them to over 75. America is still poisoning infants.

When FDA presents those 25 dead children on September 18-19, they're confessing to premeditated murder unless they immediately pull these products from the market.

Donald Trump's September 1st Truth Social meltdown suddenly makes sense. "I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as 'BRILLIANT' as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???" he posted, demanding pharmaceutical companies prove their vaccines work "NOW!" He added, "I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or another!!!" Did Trump already know about Makary's investigation into child deaths when he posted this? Was he trying to get ahead of the story, positioning himself as demanding answers rather than hiding evidence? Now Trump must decide: Will he direct Commissioner Makary to grant our petition and save children, or let bureaucracy continue the killing?

The petition documented what FDA is now confirming: Operation Warp Speed bypassed every safety protocol designed to protect children. We proved the products were misclassified as vaccines when Pfizer's own SEC filings admit they're "gene therapy products" requiring 15 years of safety studies. We showed the DOD contracts explicitly removed liability even for experiments that violate Nuremberg Code and willful misconduct.

We demonstrated that emergency authorization was based on fraud - void ab initio, illegal from inception. Now FDA's investigation validates every claim - these experimental products which are toxic by design never should have been given to children.

The Trump administration now faces its defining test. FDA Commissioner Makary has the legal duty and authority to grant our Citizens Petition immediately - immediately means right this second, NOW, before his own agency presents evidence of child deaths on September 18-19.

President Trump appointed Makary and can direct him to act. HHS Secretary Kennedy oversees FDA and can order immediate action with his plenary duties like we requested in our FDA petition. The petition is unique insofar as Kennedy’s plenary duties are invoked. Boom!.

But ultimately, it's Makary who must sign the order. If he refuses to grant the petition while his own investigation confirms children died, he potentially violates 18 USC 2381 (treason - giving aid and comfort to enemies by allowing ongoing harm to Americans) and 18 USC 1001 (false statements) by knowingly allowing deadly products to remain on market.

The petition provides complete legal justification.

Makary's own investigation provides moral imperative.

Everything is aligned for the Trump administration to stop the killing - or face prosecution for enabling it.

The alternative is unthinkable. If Commissioner Makary allows the September 18-19 presentation to proceed without granting our petition, he's admitting he knows children died and choosing to let more die. If President Trump doesn't direct action, if Secretary Kennedy doesn't order it, if Makary doesn't grant it - they're all complicit. Every parent who loses a child after September 19 will know the Trump administration had the solution on their desks - our Citizens Petition filed June 20, 2025 - and chose politics over children's lives. The administration that ran on "Save the Children" will be forever known as the one that let them die.

Twenty-five families have empty bedrooms tonight because adults were too cowardly to speak truth. Twenty-five children who trusted the adults in their lives, who held out their little arms for a shot that killed them.

Their deaths demand more than investigation - they demand immediate action.

Our Citizens Petition provides the legal framework. Makary's own investigation provides the undeniable evidence. The Trump administration has all the power needed: Makary has the authority to grant the petition, Trump has the power to direct him, Kennedy has the position to demand it. Every hour they delay is another hour closer to another parent joining that devastating club no one wants to be in.

September 18-19, 2025 will be remembered as either America's moment of redemption or the day we admitted murdering children and kept doing it anyway. Our Citizens Petition filed June 20 provides the complete solution. FDA's investigation confirms the urgency.

The Nuremberg Hearing Presentation coming September 19 - showing our private hearing with expert testimony that led to the recent court victory proving WHO and FDA had no safety data - will ensure the world sees the evidence and reality governments knew and have still ignored for so long.

The only variables are courage and conscience. Will FDA Commissioner Makary fulfill his legal duty and grant our Citizens Petition before his agency presents dead children? Will President Trump direct his FDA Commissioner to stop the killing? Will Secretary Kennedy, as HHS Secretary overseeing FDA, order immediate action?

They all have the power - Makary to grant it, Trump to command it, Kennedy to demand it. Or will all three officials sit through FDA's presentation of 25 dead children on September 18-19, knowing they could have stopped it, and do nothing?

If Makary refuses to act while his own agency presents evidence of child deaths, he commits dereliction of duty at minimum, treason at worst.

History will judge them not by their words but by their actions in these critical days.

Commissioner Makary - grant the Citizens Petition NOW, it's your legal duty as FDA Commissioner.

President Trump - order it done NOW, you appointed Makary to protect Americans.

Secretary Kennedy - demand action NOW, you oversee FDA and promised to Make America Healthy Again.

Stop the shots NOW. Save the children NOW. Or be forever remembered as the officials who knew children were dying from Operation Warp Speed and chose to let it continue.

There is no middle ground when children's lives are at stake. The petition is on Makary's desk awaiting his signature. The evidence is undeniable. The world is watching. And somewhere tonight, another parent is taking their child for a COVID shot that might kill them.

Visit NurembergHearing.org on September 19th to witness the evidence that will either celebrate their courage or document their complicity.

The truth about those 25 dead children will be heard. Their parents will have justice. The only question is whether Makary, Trump, and Kennedy will be remembered as the leaders who stopped the killing or the ones who enabled it.

History will record this moment as either when Trump Administration officials saved America's (and literally the WORLDS) children by immediately granting our petition, or when they all allowed more children to die while bureaucrats held meetings about dead children. Twenty-five families are admitted by FDA to have empty bedrooms tonight because of Operation Warp Speed. How many more must die before Trump orders RFK Jr to sign and GRANT THE PETITION?

The FDA has the evidence. We have the legal framework. Kennedy has the authority. Trump has the pen. And 25 children have paid the ultimate price for adults' cowardice.

We can’t stop pressuring and going to legal battle on the covid crimes. It’s not fair to the vulnerable. We demand informed consent. We demand Nuremberg Code.

Please get it together President Trump, RFK Jr and FDA Commissioner Makary!

We need you to finally grant the Interest of Justice FDA Citizens Petition NOW, before another child dies from products your own FDA knows are killing them!!!

Visit NurembergHearing.org on September 19th to witness the evidence that will either vindicate Trump's courage or confirm his complicity. Sign up here on Substack!

NUREMBERG HEARING PROJECT IS PERSONAL TO US AT IOJ! HERE’S WHY:

