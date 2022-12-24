Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
Dec 24, 2022

Just wanted to say thanks for your efforts on behalf of all humanity, although I have literally no money to donate, much as I wish I could...

But I do hope that you have a merry Christmas and that you and we all have a much happier new year than could reasonably be expected, lol.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
David Mohr's avatar
David Mohr
Dec 24, 2022

THANKS FOR THE COMFIRMING INFO- we knew right from the start when the spike protein was discovered in the gene therapy injections that humans where in danger of harm and death from previous studies.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture