History: Our organization Interest of Justice spoke at the July 28, 2022 FDA VBRPAC meeting to protest the approval the covid-19 [non]vaccine bivalent versions.

On August 31, 2022 the FDA authorized an EUA for bivalents based on the “totality of evidence”, whilst excluding all our evidence, including CDC and FDA data of phase 4 studies showing death is common.

The law only allows interested parties to file a citizens petition and it must be done within 30 days of the contested ruling (in this case the August 31 ruling to authorize bivalents needed to be filed by September 30th).

On September 30th IOJ filed a citizens petition in which IOJ ended up slapping together quickly and had also planned to amend the petition to make it perfect. The petition IOJ filed was rushed but it had all necessary ingredients to win. Of course FDA Director Peter Marks told us to screw ourselves and shine it, and in our opinion the most flawless paper in the world would be treated with equal contempt by the corrupt captured FDA.

What was FDA Director Peter Marks reason for not accepting our evidence death is common in Phase 4 data from CDC and FDA?

FDA snarky BS nonsense:

Additionally, Petitioner makes several other assertions regarding deaths that Petitioner argues are related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. For example, Petitioner asserts “[i]t violates much more than Federal law that the FDA is failing to inform the public about the risk of death...[f]or FDA to know a % of people will die yet continue to give the mRNA and gene products to people outside clinical trials without informing people death is listed as common in 1.1% of users is a violation of Nuremberg Code Article 1 and Siracusa Principles 69(b).”79, 80 Referring to slides that Petitioner presented during the public comment session of the June 28, 2022 meeting of FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), Petitioner further refers to “the phase 4 data in our slides showing death is common and illegally omitted in the fact sheets.”81 The Petition provides no reference or citation to support the claim that death is “common in 1.1% of users.”82

Further in the FDA response:

“82 We note that the VRBPAC slides Petitioner references cite to the following website in support of a similar assertion regarding a 1.1% rate of deaths: https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/death/. See recording of the June 28, 2022 VRBPAC meeting at 5:07:00, https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory- committee-calendar/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-june-28-2022-meeting- announcement. Notably, the referenced website purports to show the percentage of people who died out of the total number of people who reported side effects after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. It does not purport to show the percentage of people who died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (or any other vaccine). We further note that although the website claims to reference CDC and FDA data, it is not clear from where the data on the website originated.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THE AUDACITY OF PETER MARKS AND FDA?

FDA imaginative scenario: “UMMM we never checked if thats our data showing death is common in Phase 4 data, and its REALLY, REALLY not clear where the data originated from [even though the site posts its exclusively from FDA and CDC so it would not be difficult to check] …

“We are the FDA, we don’t have the time or resources to CHECK IF OUR DATA is being falsely portrayed and freaking people out saying death is common, scaring them away from life saving vaccines.” What happened to all the misinformation departments?

Shouldn’t FDA check if ehealthme.com is out there falsely claiming CDC and FDA phase 4 data shows death is common BEFORE writing us to deny our demand to stop the mRNA EUA’s? FDA’s omission to check if they are the source of the data is absurdity squared.

FYI - important update:

The phase 4 evidence was updated by CDC and FDA on November 4th, 2022 and sadly death rose from 1.1% to 1.29%. Death was the #7 effect after 30 days of taking Pfizer BioNTech when we wrote FDA, however, now death rose to the #6 effect after 30 days.

Choice quotes from FDA’s letter to IOJ:

80 Throughout the Petition, Petitioner alleges violations of international laws and norms, referring specifically to the Nuremberg Code, Siracusa Principles 69(b), and “the treaty on protecting the rights of children.” Petition at 11. These assertions appear to be premised on Petitioner’s contention that that use of authorized vaccines within the scope of their EUAs is investigational. For example, Petitioner states, “You CANNOT skip trials and be in compliance with international laws regarding investigational medicines, no matter what errors FDA believes.” Petition at 9. Petitioner further asserts that “when FDA violates the international norms it affects other countries that rely on FDA. For instance, Costa Rica is the first country in the world to mandate the bivalent vaccine 3 doses for 6 months to 5 years, and is using FDA’s authorization to do so in an expedited decree, even though the emergency was dropped.” Petition at 5. To be clear, FDA complies with applicable legal requirements, including international legal obligations. And as explained earlier in this response (see footnote 60), the clinical use of a product within the scope of an EUA is not a clinical investigation. Additionally, FDA does not mandate use of vaccines and does not make recommendations about whether other entities should mandate vaccines. Concerns about vaccination requirements are better addressed to any government or private entity that may issue requirements related to vaccination.

Costa Rica is in court with IOJ now after having testified the product is imported as investigational. FDA sends the experimental products to countries that mandate the experiment. IOJ organization argues FDA is aiding and abetting international wrongdoing including Nuremberg Violations.

FDA and the Director Peter Marks… MARK our word. You are in the wrong and will not win against the truth and law.

The full PDF of the FDA reply to Interest of Justice Citizen Petition can be downloaded and read below!

For Christmas holiday season all we want is the support of legal funds to be able to sue and pursue the FDA (and other WHO staff) psychopaths.

We almost felt like giving up for 2023 because we are pretty much alone in this fight with only a few hundred dollars in funds coming in each month from all supporters for this extremely tiring and important work.

Weeks and sometimes months go by without any donations. No joke. We see large groups become millionaires and go on tours to complain, but few lawsuits are funded and the problems are not actively being legally attacked by the more well funded groups.

IOJ cant give up the legal fight needed to win due to not having funds. Humanity needs us to put in this work. We have a very exclusive legal training, unique vision and international law ideas to see how to fix the grand problems, love, knowledge, skills persistence, and a great love for legal human rights work, but its not enough.

All we want for the holidays and new year is the ability to execute our mission to invoke Nuremberg Code and hold these soulless vaccine peddlers to account.

We believe we can beat the WHO and FDA because the truth is catching up to them. Even in the Lockstep and SPARS guides the elites say their schemes will eventually be revealed, leading to distrust in government. They cant hide forever.

The FDA is hoping IOJ wont subpoena the information to prove FDA did indeed send the data to ehealthme.com showing death is common.

IOJ will get the information soon and its game over for FDA.

We are THIS CLOSE. We just need to obtain ONE piece of evidence (that the phase 4 data “death is common”, is coming from CDC and FDA) and we will be entitled to win a revocation of all mRNA EUA’s.

We also know its going to be a ton of hard tiresome work. We sacrifice our fun and our time to research, draft documents, organize and work over 16 hour days to solve humanities worst problems. We believe we are in a prime position for us to win due to all the work we previously spent building our records for the final blow.

FDA is in the wrong to deny our demand to revoke all EUA’s and IOJ can prove it. Lets use this opportunity to sue the FDA. Together we can prove they knew death is common and failed to act so we can finally demand revocation of all EUA’s and issue a moratorium on all gene experiments. ITS PAST TIME.

Everyone wants to be able to change the world, including ourselves, but how will it be paid for?

We love you tribe and supporters! We have your back & humanities! Thanks for having ours. We can win this if we take action together.

READ FULL FDA RESPONSE:

Fda Response Fda 2022 P 2411 Dec 6 2022 471KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click To Donate and ensure legal resources are available for IOJ family to do their work for the coming new year!!!

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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