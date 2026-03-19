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Yesterday, Argentina formally completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, making it the second major nation in two months to sever ties with the institution that spent the last five years pretending to be the arbiter of what goes into your body, your children’s bodies, and your government’s policy decisions. Foreign Affairs Minister Pablo Quirno confirmed the exit on March 17th, exactly one year after Argentina filed its formal notice — as required under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties — and the statement his government issued deserves to be read carefully: Argentina would now pursue health cooperation through “bilateral agreements and regional forums, fully safeguarding its sovereignty and its capacity to make decisions regarding health policies.” That sentence is a direct repudiation of everything WHO has tried to build since 2020.

Javier Milei’s government cited “profound differences in health management” — and in case anyone missed the subtext, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni was more specific when the withdrawal was first announced: Argentina objected to WHO guidance that produced, in their words, the longest confinement in the history of humanity. That’s not a diplomatic turn of phrase. That’s an accusation. And it’s one that we at Interest of Justice have been making in constitutional courts in Costa Rica for four years.

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The United States walked out the same door on January 22nd, with RFK Jr. and Marco Rubio signing a joint statement calling WHO “bloated and inefficient” and pointing to “bureaucratic inertia, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international politics” as the reasons.

What replaced it — at least according to Washington — is the America First Global Health Strategy, a series of direct bilateral Memorandums of Understanding with countries that previously received US global health assistance. Five-year plans, 2026–2030, country by country, cutting out the Geneva middleman entirely. The US also, in a separate January 7th executive order, announced withdrawal from 66 international organizations — 31 of them inside the UN system — in what one analyst described as a crystallization of the view that international cooperation is only acceptable “on Washington’s own terms.”

You can disagree with how Washington frames that position while still recognizing what it means structurally, that the post-WWII model of pooled global health governance, where a small group of institutions in Geneva set the agenda for 194 nations’ health policies, is dissolving. And the timing is not incidental.

Here’s what most coverage isn’t connecting: the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which passed the World Health Assembly in May 2025 after four years of negotiations and enormous pressure — negotiations we participated in, were censored during, and have been fighting since the first public hearing in 2022 — cannot actually take effect until member states finalize the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) annex.

The deadline for that annex is the May 2026 World Health Assembly. With only twelve negotiating days left before that deadline, the gap between blocs remains enormous: a coalition of roughly 100 low-and-middle income countries is demanding mandatory benefit-sharing guarantees, while high-income countries and their pharmaceutical industries are protecting patent ecosystems and open access to sequence data.

The negotiations have not narrowed — they’ve expanded. A seven-page draft ballooned to thirty-seven pages as delegations reinserted language they considered illegitimately removed.

We have been covering and fighting PABS since the beginning — and Dr. Michael Yeadon said it plainly, agreeing that there is no more important or urgent cause than stopping what this framework is designed to institutionalize. Its so important folks.

What this means is that the treaty WHO announced with great fanfare as proof that “multilateralism is alive and well” is, at this moment, a legal instrument frozen in time, with no ratification pathway open, and the two countries that were its largest funders and most influential members now gone. Without the PABS annex, there are no signatures. Without sixty ratifications, there is no entry into force. And without the United States, the pharmaceutical industry’s cooperation with any pathogen-sharing framework becomes, in the words of one Geneva-based legal scholar, theoretically possible through private contract but “legally complicated.” Its a great sign of more huge wins for the LIGHT.

Meanwhile, the WHO itself is cutting 1,200 jobs — a 22 percent reduction from its January 2025 workforce — after losing roughly $500 million in salary coverage when US funding evaporated. Tedros has been telling anyone who will listen that the organization has “no choice.” The parent body, the UN itself, is facing what Secretary-General António Guterres described in a letter to all member states as “imminent financial collapse,” warning that the UN could run out of cash by July 2026 if contributions don’t materialize. As of early February, only 55 countries had paid their annual assessments by the due date. And the US walked away from an estimated $260–280 million in unpaid WHO obligations with no legal mechanism available to force repayment. Gates and his buddies of course stepped in to fill up the coffers of WHO but its not enough without the biggest funder USA gone…

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What’s interesting about Argentina’s position — and what mainstream coverage is treating as a nuance but we think is the real story — is that Argentina stayed in PAHO, the Pan American Health Organization, WHO’s regional affiliate for the Americas, which operates semi-autonomously with its own budget and decision structure. This is the same escape hatch the United States leaves open for bilateral and regional cooperation. The model that’s emerging isn’t isolationism. It’s a deliberate disaggregation of global health governance into regional and bilateral frameworks where national governments retain control over the terms of engagement rather than delegating that authority to a Geneva secretariat accountable to no electorate on earth. For the record, PAHO are the same ones who refused to answer court orders in our cases about which covid vaccines were imported as experimental/investigational and hid Indigenous propaganda from the court. PAHO is WHO for Central and South America, for those who don’t know.

Argentina’s ambassador Carlos Mario Foradori told the WHO Executive Board in February that his country would continue to comply with International Health Regulations for disease outbreak reporting and that “we will not be isolated from the world.” What he was really saying is: we will cooperate on terms we negotiate, not on terms handed down by an organization whose COVID-era performance included, among other documented failures, coordinating messaging lockstep with member-state governments that were simultaneously running mRNA product rollouts under emergency use frameworks that bypassed normal authorization, and resisting any independent accounting of what actually happened in the GLOBAL EXPERIMENT.

We have been in constitutional court in Costa Rica over exactly this question since 2020. Our government’s own admissions, extracted through five successful Constitutional Chamber victories, confirmed that COVID products were imported under Article 117 as investigational biomedical research materials — not as vaccines in any legally recognized sense. The same authority chain we challenged domestically is the one that connected WHO emergency declarations to FDA Emergency Use Authorizations to DOD contracting to the products that ended up in arms around the world. FDA’s own gene therapy guidance — issued just days before the US WHO withdrawal — confirmed in its own regulatory language what Moderna had been telling the SEC for years: mRNA products that “mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material” are, by the FDA’s own definition, gene therapy. The fraud cascaded globally through a chain of authority that is now visibly breaking apart. We are taking FDA and HHS and DOD to federal district court over it. And we filed citizen petitions while FDA was simultaneously demanding pharma prove flu vaccines work while refusing to answer whether mRNA products are gene therapy — the same agency, the same definitions, the same deliberate silence.

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Sasha Latypova and Dr. Michael Yeadon, both of whom have contributed expert declarations in our own proceedings and testified at our private Nuremberg Hearing in November 2024 before Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister, have documented the manufacturing and regulatory side of this story in exhaustive detail. FDA ultimately confirmed what they testified to: children died from vaccine-induced myocarditis in the 7–16 age range, exactly the age groups we fought to protect through Costa Rican litigation when the government began pushing injections for children. The Amsterdam Court of Appeals case, which we covered in detail on March 9th, is pursuing the same thread through Dutch jurisdiction — with Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte named as defendants, and a ruling on whether expert witnesses will be permitted to testify scheduled for April 9th. If that ruling goes through, Sasha, Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Dr. Joseph Sansone will formally testify in a pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil trial currently scheduled between May and October 2026. Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person.

The WHO Executive Board’s response to the Argentina withdrawal was described by international law scholar Gian Luca Burci of the Geneva Graduate Institute as a “classical dichotomy between law and politics.” Most member states expressed regret but refused to argue against the exit, because — as Burci noted — “while today it’s Argentina, tomorrow it can be me.” That sentence is doing enormous work. It means the exits have created a legal and political precedent, and other governments are watching carefully, hedging their positions, leaving their options open. Costa Rica’s delegate was among those who expressed regret. We have been working directly with Costa Rica’s delegates at the highest levels for years — including the moment in 2024 when Costa Rica became the only country to formally disassociate from the WHO Pandemic Treaty extension consensus at WHA77. We note the regret expressed now for the record.

What this moment represents is not a triumph of any particular political ideology. Milei and Trump come from very different traditions and have made plenty of decisions we’d challenge in other domains. What it represents is something more structural: the institutions that were built to manage global health in the post-war era, and that were accelerated and weaponized during COVID as tools of pharmaceutical market capture and population-level behavioral control, are losing the consent of the governed. Not because of conspiracy theories. Because their performance is on the public record, their financial dependencies are documented, and their legal frameworks are being challenged in courts from San José to Amsterdam to — soon — jurisdictions that haven’t yet made the news.

The WHO was never a neutral body. It is an institution 80 percent funded by voluntary contributions — meaning earmarked donations from member states, pharmaceutical companies, foundations, and private sector actors who attach conditions to how that money is spent. The UN-WEF Strategic Partnership Framework, signed in 2019 — nine months before anyone had heard of COVID-19 — handed the global response coordination to a public-private stakeholder model that cut democratic accountability out of the chain entirely. We have been naming this architecture since 2022 and building legal records against it in every venue available to us.

We don’t know yet what replaces the WHO-centered model. Bilateral frameworks can be better or worse than multilateral ones depending entirely on who holds the leverage in each negotiation. The US bilateral MOUs are five-year plans designed partly to transition countries away from aid dependency, but also to lock in American terms where Geneva’s terms used to apply. That’s a different concentration of power, not an absence of it. The PABS negotiations, if they ever conclude, will determine whether the next pandemic sees pathogens shared transparently or hoarded behind proprietary sequence databases controlled by the same industry that spent 2020–2022 writing its own regulatory rules. The Ninth Circuit’s 2024 ruling that mRNA injections are a treatment, not a vaccine, and therefore not a legitimate state interest is exactly the kind of precedent that makes those future negotiations harder to rig.

What we do know is that the window for accountability — real accountability, not institutional hand-wringing — has never been wider. Governments that stood with WHO through COVID are watching two major members walk out with explicit indictments of WHO’s pandemic performance. Constitutional courts, appeals courts, and international legal bodies are hearing the evidence that health officials spent years insisting didn’t exist. The expert witnesses who were deplatformed, defunded, and professionally destroyed for raising questions are now providing declarations in proceedings advancing through formal legal systems. Interest of Justice participated in both WHO pandemic treaty public hearings, received the same official INB communications as Member States, was censored by WHO at the first-ever civil society consultation in the organization’s history, and has been building the legal record of that censorship ever since. We filed with a 10-business-day deadline to respond back in 2022. We helped send 50,000 legal demands that stopped the first round of IHR amendments that same year. We got into the HHS OGA stakeholder session and said it to their faces. We are still here. We are still filing.

Argentina left the WHO yesterday. The United States left in January. The UN Secretary-General is warning about financial collapse by July. The pandemic treaty is frozen. And the PABS deadline — the last mechanism that could give WHO’s Pandemic Agreement any real operational meaning — is twelve negotiating days away from expiration with no consensus in sight.

Pay attention to what happens in Geneva in May.

This fight has been four years in the making. Every article below is part of the same thread — the same legal record, the same evidence, the same relentless building of a case that is now playing out in courts on three continents. If it matters to you, subscribe to our Substack and support us with a donation at interestofjustice.org/donate.

We are the real deal — no grants, no pharma money, no institutional backing. Just us, our readers, and the legal process including courts. Every filing has been funded by people like YOU who refused to look away. We cannot continue without you.

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Interest of Justice Has Been On This Fight Since the Beginning & Kicking their A@#

Arrrggghhhhhh… Must keep going! Don’t let them get away with it.

2022 — Establishing the Legal Record at the WHO

Interest of Justice Establishes Strict Limits for the WHO — Our very first Substack post. The founding legal position delivered at the WHO’s public hearings. We put WHO on notice that no treaty can be binding that supplants national constitutions, and that meaningful stakeholder participation requires more than a two-minute window. This is where the record began. (April 2022)

PART 2: If Not Us, Then WHO — Memorandum of Understanding on Stakeholder Engagement — We sent a massive legal packet to WHO with a formal 10-business-day deadline to respond. Part of a six-part series documenting our escalating diplomatic and legal engagement with WHO’s head of legal from a stakeholder’s perspective. (May 2022)

We Knew the HHS & WHO Were Doomed to Failure — 50,000+ Demands Stopped the IHR Amendments. It Worked. — After speaking nine times at the HHS OGA stakeholder session on May 13, 2022, our legal demand campaign triggered 50,000 notices flooding WHO and HHS. The proposed IHR amendments were withdrawn. Here’s how we did it and what it means. (June 2022)

2023 — Building the Case, Filing the Charges

We Are WHO-Recognized Stakeholders — But IoJ Was Not Invited to Davos or the WHO’s Secret IHR Meeting — WHO held meetings to amend the International Health Regulations while excluding the very civil society stakeholders they had officially recognized. We documented it, named it, and put it in the legal record. (January 2023)

IoJ Will Be Speaking to the FDA — About Why There Is No Future Regimen for Covid-19 Vaccines Because It’s Prohibited by the MEURI Ethical Framework — We took the argument directly to FDA. Why the MEURI framework prohibits ongoing mass use of unproven interventions, and what a moratorium would look like legally. (January 2023)

Don’t Let Pfizer Get Away With the Biggest Crime in History — Demand Leaders Dispute the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents — Using the Pfizer documents forced into public release through litigation, we filed open claims against WHO and FDA for unethical human experimentation violating the Nuremberg Code. Dr. Yeadon’s authenticated testimony is part of this record. (January 2023)

WHO Just Called for the Next Pandemic Simulation Exercise Before End of 2023 — Can We Stop It? — Tracking WHO’s push for the next Event 201-style exercise to test the IHR amendments and draft treaty in real-time. What it signals about the timeline they were operating on. (June 2023)

Judge Orders Nuremberg Public Hearing — November 9, 2023 — IoJ vs. State of Costa Rica for Human Experimentation in Violation of Nuremberg Code — After two-plus years of litigation, a Costa Rican court with authority to stop the shots agreed to hear our case with Dr. Yeadon as expert witness. The DOD was simultaneously withholding documents they admitted to having. (September 2023)

2024 — Court Victories, Expert Testimony, and the Treaty Fight Escalates

Dr. Mike Yeadon: Introductory Statement About Serious Crimes to UK Police — March 11, 2024 — Dr. Yeadon submits a formal criminal complaint to UK police identifying at least three deliberate design features of the injections intended to cause toxicity, infertility, and death. IoJ backs this up with our own legal work in Costa Rica. (March 2024)

Dr. Yeadon Explains for the First Time How COVID Tests Can’t Detect Proteins Like WHO Claims — Pandemic Theory Is Wrong and We Will Prove It — A foundational scientific analysis used in our court filings, explaining why WHO’s PCR-based pandemic declaration was scientifically incoherent from the start. (February 2024)

Ninth Circuit Court Rules COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Not a Legitimate State Interest — This Is All We Need to Destroy WHO & FDA — A ruling that vindicated everything we argued in our Nuremberg Hearing. mRNA products are a treatment, not a vaccine, and therefore not a legitimate state interest for mandates. The jurisdictional argument that every other court had avoided. (June 2024)

Hey Ho, The WHO Have to GO — With James Roguski — Deep dive with one of the world’s foremost WHO treaty analysts on what actually passed at WHA77, what the WIPO intellectual property treaty did to unblock pandemic negotiations, and the real state of play heading into treaty finalization. (June 2024)

BOMBSHELL: Costa Rica Boldly Rejects WHO Pandemic Treaty Consensus at WHA77 — IoJ had direct back-channel contact with Costa Rica’s government during WHA77. Costa Rica became the only country to formally disassociate from the pandemic treaty extension consensus — citing polarization and collateral health effects. We were there and we helped make it happen. (June 2024)

Pandemic Treaty Resumes in 4 Days — WHO Attorney Steven Solomon Debates Treaty Naysayers — IoJ attempted to enter INB10. Costa Rica helped. Full breakdown of WHO’s strategy for getting the treaty across the finish line, what they were hiding in the draft text, and what we were doing about it in real time. (July 2024)

2025 — The Nuremberg Hearing, Amsterdam, FDA Confessions, and the Countdown Begins

VP and Health Minister Answer Judges About Safety After Promoting Yearly mRNA — Government Testifies Under Oath That All Safety Was on WHO/FDA/EMA — The Costa Rican government’s own sworn testimony admits COVID products were imported as investigational/experimental under Article 117. Not a rumor. On the official court record. (March 2025)

Nuremberg Hearing #3 BOOM: Supreme Court Slams Costa Rica Immunization Coordinator for Defying Court Order — WHO and PAHO Went Silent — After five years of litigation, the Constitutional Chamber’s top judges hold the Immunization Coordinator in contempt. WHO and PAHO had hidden the damning immunization records of indigenous vaccination programs. (May 2025)

Dr. Yeadon: “There Is No More Important and Urgent Cause Than This” — 9-Day Countdown to Stop PABS — The urgent case for stopping the PABS annex before it locks in pathogen-sharing obligations that institutionalize the framework that enabled the COVID experiment permanently into international law. (September 2025)

Appeal Against Gates and Pfizer CEO Filed — Re: Bioweapon Witness Evidence in Dutch Court — Attorney Peter Stassen files the Amsterdam appeal after attorney Arno van Kessel is arrested by a semi-military intervention team and imprisoned. The full cast of defendants: Gates, Bourla, Rutte, von der Leyen, Schwab. IoJ covers it from the beginning. (September 2025)

One Year Ago Today: The Nuremberg Hearing That Broke the Lockstep Silence — The November to Remember — On November 11, 2024, Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister sat in a private government chamber and listened to Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay, and Sasha Latypova testify under oath. Five Constitutional Chamber victories. WHO’s default judgment. The circular responsibility shuffle that proves coordinated fraud. (November 2025)

FDA Confirms COVID “Vaccines” Killed American Children — Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis, Ages 7–16, Deaths the Government Never Disclosed — FDA’s own internal memo confirms what Dr. Yeadon warned about under oath in Costa Rica: children died from vaccine-induced myocarditis. The same children we fought to protect through our litigation. (December 2025)

2026 — The Countdown, the Lawsuit, the Exits, and What Comes Next

First Davos 2026 Without Klaus Schwab in 55 Years — As Their World Order Crumbles — While Davos mourns its old architecture of control, IoJ documents what’s actually replacing it and what the globalist response to sovereign exits is in real time. (January 2026)

1-11 Portal: 11-Day Countdown to Sue the WHO — The night before filing. Months of legal drafting, 3–4 hours of sleep, espresso and constitutional law. The battle begins tomorrow. (January 2026)

BREAKING: FDA Issues Gene Therapy Guidance While Refusing to Answer Whether mRNA Is Gene Therapy — FDA’s own guidance confirms what Moderna told the SEC all along. Every requirement for gene therapy regulation was bypassed. The authority chain from DOD to FDA to WHO to national implementations collapses on paper. (January 2026)

IoJ Is Taking FDA, HHS & DoD to Federal District Court — They Just Proved a Big Part of Our Case — We filed in federal court. The violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1520a — Congress’s explicit prohibition on experimenting on Americans without informed consent — is the core of the case. (January 2026)

FDA Demands Big Pharma Prove Flu Vaccines Work — While Refusing to Answer Whether mRNA Products Are Gene Therapy — The same agency demanding decades of efficacy data for flu vaccines claims it cannot apply its own definition of gene therapy to mRNA products. The table comparing FDA standards is something you won’t forget. (January 2026)

6-Day Countdown to Sue the WHO — Nuremberg Hearing Project, Three Legal Remedies Available in the USA — Article 75 of WHO’s Constitution — the International Court of Justice dispute mechanism — closes permanently when the US exits. We had five documented disputes. None settled. Here’s what we built and what the clock meant. (January 2026)

3-Day Countdown to Sue the WHO — While the Globalists Wine and Dine at Davos, We’re Filing Lawsuits — IoJ files against WHO, FDA, HHS, and DoD as Davos opens under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.” We chose litigation. (January 2026)

2-Day Countdown to Sue the WHO — Davos Day 2, the UN-WEF Partnership, and the COVID Connection — The 2019 UN-WEF Strategic Partnership Framework. Event 201. The COVID Action Platform launched on the same day WHO declared the pandemic. The architecture of what replaced democratic accountability. (January 2026)

5-Day Countdown to Sue the WHO — We the People Must Not Rely on the Government to Act — The full documented case for private standing to invoke WHO’s Article 75 dispute resolution. WHO censored us at the first-ever CSO consultation in its history. We have the receipts. (January 2026)

US “Officially Withdraws” from WHO — But Is Already Talking About Showing Up to Next Month’s Flu Meeting Anyway — America walked out the door and then tried to keep one foot in for vaccine data access. WHO said no. The legal and political absurdity of how the withdrawal actually played out. (January 2026)

Appeal Against Gates and Pfizer CEO: What Actually Happened in Dutch Court — Today in Amsterdam — Full coverage of the March 9th Amsterdam Court of Appeals hearing. Peter Stassen alone against nine defense lawyers. The ruling on expert witnesses drops April 9th. (March 2026)

Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Lawsuit Follow-Up: What Actually Happened in Court on March 9 — Videos, Transcript, What Comes Next — The authoritative English transcript of the Amsterdam hearing, corrected and approved by Peter Stassen himself. What April 9th means for the main civil trial and for accountability globally. (March 2026)

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating from Costa Rica and USA. Five Constitutional Chamber victories proving covid frauds and rights violations. WHO/PAHO contempt proceedings in process. FDA Citizens Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 in process to take the mRNA non vaccines off market. Federal litigation against FDA, HHS, and DoD. Active cases in Costa Rica, the United States, and globally None of it is possible without you.

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