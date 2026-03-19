Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
3d

Interest of Justice IS the real deal, no question! Thank you so much for this update.

It is not an understatement to say your work is, and has been, key to turning this ship around, and having humans going in the right direction, towards health and sanity. I can never thank you all enough. Many blessings, as always.

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Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
3d

Looks like Club Tedros is facing a decline in membership again.

Maybe his friendly association with the Clinton Foundation, and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation can drum up funding from these oh so respected and pillars of society sources.

( Cough - cough).

Thrilled to see a decline in membership of The Big Club,

and more thrilled that we ain't in it.

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