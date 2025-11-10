Hello Friends, Defenders of Justice and Human Rights!,

Today is the 2 year anniversary of the Nuremberg hearing we all held and we’re giving so much thanks to the witnesses who showed up and also all of the AMAZING PEOPLE who have supported in many ways and our AMAZING DONORS!!! We wanted to let you know that these things take a long time sometimes years, but were still here and also these legal efforts are all still in process as we speak! We have been gaining momentum. There are some big things about to happen that we’ve been devising for some time now legally speaking… so…We just wanted to let everyone know that we are still here and Just in case you haven’t heard from us in a while, we are making magic over here! It’s been a tough job but completely worth it!

Behind the scenes at Interest of Justice, we are orchestrating what may become the most comprehensive legal campaign in modern history against the criminal conspiracy that transformed global health governance into an instrument of mass harm. While the world has moved on, we have been meticulously building the legal framework to hold the World Health Organization, its member states, and pharmaceutical conspirators accountable for crimes against humanity committed under the guise of pandemic response. While most people cannot get the legal arguments in front of a legal venue such as the dutch case where the witnesses were denied.

The systematic deception runs deeper than most realize. What we witnessed was not mere regulatory failure—it was a coordinated campaign of regulatory fraud that violated the most fundamental principles of international law, medical ethics, and human rights. The experimental mRNA products were forced upon billions through coercion, mandates, and deliberate suppression of safety data, constituting clear violations of the Nuremberg Code and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Nuremberg Code, established in 1947 following the prosecution of Nazi war criminals, explicitly states that “voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential” for any medical experiment. Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights further prohibits medical experimentation without free consent. Yet governments worldwide, acting under WHO guidance, systematically violated these foundational principles through vaccine mandates, employment coercion, and travel restrictions.

Under Article 25 of the Rome Statute, crimes against humanity include “other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health” when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilian populations. The coordinated global rollout of experimental mRNA products, coupled with the suppression of early treatment protocols and the deliberate manipulation of safety data, meets every element of this definition.

The International Health Regulations (2005) themselves were violated when the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern based on fraudulent PCR testing protocols that generated false positives, creating the illusion of a pandemic that justified unprecedented restrictions on human rights and bodily autonomy.

IOJ has been Documenting Evidence of Systematic Deception!

Our legal team has compiled overwhelming evidence of regulatory fraud spanning multiple jurisdictions. Pfizer’s own documents, released under court order, reveal that the company knew of 1,291 different adverse events following vaccination during the first 90 days of rollout, yet actively suppressed this information while promoting the products as “safe and effective.” The FDA knew these risks and approved the products anyway, constituting willful regulatory capture and criminal negligence.

The WHO’s own data shows that by March 2023, over 13.4 million adverse events had been reported globally through various pharmacovigilance systems, yet the organization continued to promote these experimental products as safe. Internal communications obtained through freedom of information requests reveal deliberate coordination between WHO officials, pharmaceutical executives, and government regulators to suppress dissenting scientific voices and manipulate public perception.

Member states acted as willing accomplices in this criminal conspiracy. Countries like Australia, Austria, Germany, and Italy implemented vaccine mandates that violated their own constitutional protections for bodily autonomy and informed consent. Healthcare workers, military personnel, and essential workers were coerced into accepting experimental medical interventions under threat of job loss—a clear violation of the Nuremberg principles that these same nations helped establish.

The global stakes of IoJ’s legal campaign and the implications of this case extend far beyond COVID-19 vaccines. If we allow supranational organizations and their member states to escape accountability for these crimes against humanity, we establish a precedent that governments can suspend fundamental human rights indefinitely under the guise of public health emergencies in violation of their own jus cogens principles. The WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amended International Health Regulations would codify this authoritarian framework, granting the organization unprecedented power to override national sovereignty and individual rights. IoJ has been working on that as well and it takes so much time, effort dedication and funds to make it the best it can be so we don’t lose!!

What happened in that November 9th hearing we held was that the judges specifically said that the witnesses Dr. Micheal Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin were all given the chance to be heard and brought to an actual judicial proceeding, but they couldn’t do it in that moment.

IoJ’s comprehensive legal strategy targets three critical objectives- first, securing legal recognition that the mRNA products constitute experimental medical interventions that were imposed without proper informed consent; second, establishing criminal liability for WHO officials, government regulators, and pharmaceutical executives who participated in the systematic deception; and third, removing these dangerous products from the global market while ensuring comprehensive compensation for the millions who suffered adverse effects. So we have been behind the scenes making magic happen, building the best case with the most high level evidence so we can all make the win!

The pharmaceutical industry and its captured regulatory agencies have unlimited resources to defend their criminal conspiracy. The WHO operates with a budget exceeding $6 billion annually, much of it provided by the same pharmaceutical companies we are prosecuting. Government legal teams across dozens of countries will mobilize to protect their officials from accountability. So we are planning and using the art of war with actual strategy rather than going in blind and barely having a plan…taking the time necessary to make solid moves on the chessboard rather than a temporary solution in the moment will be the make it or break it deal.. So we have been making little bites and small wins and compiling the evidence necessary for the last 5% of success or failure!

But we have something they don’t! The damn truth!, the law, and millions of people worldwide who refuse to accept that crimes against humanity can be committed with impunity under the banner of public health.

Holding the hearings for Nuremberg is humanity’s moment to strike the decisive blow against the most comprehensive assault on human rights in modern history. The evidence is overwhelming, the legal framework is solid, and the global appetite for justice has never been stronger. But legal campaigns of this magnitude require substantial resources for expert witnesses, court filings across multiple jurisdictions, and the sustained pressure necessary to overcome institutional resistance.

Everyone who has supported these legal cases directly funds humanity’s fight for accountability. Every contribution has strengthened our ability to hold these criminals accountable and ensure that never again can international organizations and captured governments perpetrate regulatory fraud on such a massive scale.

The final battle for justice begins now. Stand with Interest of Justice as we finish what we started together—the complete dismantling of the criminal conspiracy that hijacked global health governance and violated the fundamental rights of billions.

Justice delayed is justice denied. But justice delivered will restore faith in the rule of law and human dignity worldwide.

HAPPY NOVEMBER 9TH NUREMBERG ANNIVERSARY TO COVID ACCOUNTABILITY!! NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER!

Why be the resistance, when you can BE THE PERSISTENCE!

