Summary
The UK Supreme Court rules that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex
Judges say the "concept of sex is binary" while cautioning that the landmark ruling should not be seen as victory of one side over another
Transgender people still have legal protection from discrimination, the court adds - read the full 88-page judgement
The Scottish government had argued that transgender people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are entitled to sex-based protections, while For Women Scotland argued they only apply to people that are born female
For Women Scotland says it's grateful for the decision after a "long road" of legal battles, while charity Scottish Trans urges people "not to panic"
The Scottish government says it acted "in good faith" and will work with Westminster to understand the full implications of the ruling
Key takeaways: Get to grips with today's developments so far
UK's highest court says legal definition of woman is based on biological sex
The Supreme Court has ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, in a decision which could have far-reaching implications for who can access single-sex services and spaces.
It came about after the Scottish government included transgender women in quotas to ensure gender balance on public sector boards. Campaign group For Women Scotland argued that sex-based protections should only apply to people born female.
The judges were tasked with deciding on the correct interpretation of “sex” and “woman” in the main piece of legislation setting out sex-based legal protections.
Specifically, they ruled that the definition of sex as used in the Equality Act 2010 is "binary" and decided by biology - a person who was not born as a biological female cannot obtain the legal protections the Act affords to women by changing their gender with a Gender Recognition Certificate.
It's important to note that the Act still provides transgender people with protections against discrimination, and that the judges said it was not their place to weigh in on those definitions in the wider public debate.
Source BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cvgq9ejql39t
