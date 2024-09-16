Alright dear readers, it’s time we have a talk about UN’s global communism and it’s origins under Marxism (Satan just so happens to be the main source of Karl Marx inspiration for communism, in case you were not yet made aware of this documented fact).

From the UN’s Lucifer Trust publishing becoming UN Lucis Trust to the historical concern for subversion and communism by UN, we think it’s time to take a hard look at Global Governance under UN and what global governance even means (It’s NOT the NWO - although NWO could be connected). The Summit of the Future of Total Slavery is here in one week! It’s time to create our future rather than allow UN to do it.

Sign to demand leaders REJECT all 3 documents in Summit of The Future of Total Slavery:

StopAgenda2030.org/SOTF

The Term Of Art “Global Governance”, as we were taught in Diplomacy School:

“International System of Law”, Big Deal.

First, to be very clear, we are totally fringe. You may be as well if you equate global governance with the NWO, or if you read our Substack and are our tribe.

We thought you all should know that the Diplomats LAUGH at us all when we equate “Global Governance” with the NWO. Just thought you should know!

The fact is global governance is a SYSTEM relying on customary international law and tradition, but is also in flux and still being formed that we truly believe is required for law and order. We will need to get global governance right and it must respect national sovereignties and the needs and dignity of all peoples to be included in the design, approval and implementation of whatever rules bind us internationally.

IOJ for one would REALLY like to strengthen Crimes Against Humanity laws internationally and assist in creating more waivers of immunity to combat impunity. So IOJ is aADVOCATING GLOBAL GOVERNANCE. See how that works?

Now that we understand that global governance simply means international law and legal systems (which are obviously necessary for order) we insist its critical and necessary for humanity to get this developing body of law and norms right - so hear us out in full to understand how we the PEOPLE can step up big time right now to help shape global governance. WHY? We need to be “in it to win it” and that effort would go far to better assist and help protect humanity and better restrain the international organizations and governments, rather than get ground up in the gears of the UN global governance machine bossing us all around because THEY (Globalists) are creating the global governance system around us and for us and our nations, but without us and against us.

IOJ works hard to go to countries to stop the global gulag

REMEMBER: The UN’s WHO concedes, but does nothing about Bill Gates conflicts of interest: "evidence suggests that fit-for-purpose regulatory regimes are needed to constrain negative corporate influences on health and to encourage ethical business practices beneficial for population health.” Dear Nations, Please Stop funding the UN BEAST of Babylon! - IOJ

There is a historical cause for concern about treaty making and good cause to invoke the duty of accountability:

"This Senate attitude hasn't been overlooked by crafty men who would stoop to any device to get their thoughts and ideas inflicted on the Nation and made the supreme law of the land. When men like Alger Hiss and other Communist and Socialist sympathizers wormed their way into positions of great influence in the State Department and took over the job of drafting up our treaties and agreements with international organizations some rather strange and dangerous clauses began to crop up in these documents. These clauses for the most part went unnoticed by Senators who seldom have either the time or the inclination to wade through voluminous treaty agreements prior to voting on them. But other people were perfectly aware of these clauses. They knew full well that treaties automatically become the supreme law of the land upon ratification and thus take precedence over the Federal Constitution and all our State laws." (Congressional Record, 1953, page A422) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1953-pt9/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1953-pt9-1.pdf

U.N.’s documented history of unbroken communism raises concerns, especially in context of Agenda 2030, with the WEF’s threat of the abolition of privacy and property rights by 2030, a communist ideology inherent within U.N.

"Now let us look at the record. According to Trygve Lie, longtime Secretary General of the United Nations, he stated flatly that there was a secret agreement between Alger Hiss and Molotov to the effect that the head of the United Nations military staff should always be a Communist. That agreement has never been broken, and we have had a succession of Communists filling that post, the present one being Mr. Arkadov. As a first consequence of this treasonous agreement, this country lost its first military engagement in Korea at a cost to this country of more than $20 billion and 145,000 American casualties ...This was the first war in which we engaged not as the United States military force, but as a United Nations force. ...How convenient this was to the Communists to have one of their own men as head of the United Nations military staff, who reviewed all orders going from the Pentagon to General MacArthur and gave them to our enemy before General MacArthur received them."(Congressional Record, 1962, page 215) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1962-pt1/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1962-pt1-3-2.pd

The three documents we are wanting Countries to reject:

Sotf Pact For The Future Rev 588KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sotf Declaration On Future Generations Rev3 268KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Rev 4 Global Digital Compact 264KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summit of the Future of Total Slavery

For those who don’t know the UN Summit of the Future is September 20-23, 2024 and there are three documents being negotiated, which if adopted, would result in the Pact For The Future Of Total Slavery, the Global Digital Gulag Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations of Slaves.

The form below is to sign to top decision makers to reject the three documents that are still being negotiated to agree upon by Sept 23, after Silence Procedure and consensus was broken early September 2024.

IMPORTANT - TAKE MASSIVE ACTION EASILY: Sign the demand form to reject all three documents HERE

Download IOJ’s cheat sheet explainer & action guide booklet on The Summit of the Future HERE

Sign the 2 US Bills on Dr. Rima Laibows site preventgenocide2030.org to EXIT UN

UNITE FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST GLOBALISM!

We are just about finished with our soon to be released book called the Idiot’s Guide to Stop Agenda 2030, which we will be releasing on the Stop Agenda 2030 Substack starting this week - sign up! We are using the Substack below to create country coalitions to contact your governments using DIPLOMACY and collective action. We will start posting about 1-2x a month and we FULLY intend to MOVE MOUNTAINS as a team with you Children of Light.