Today is the last day to send in a written comment so we are sending in the speeches below that we were going to say.

Let us know if we should tell UN more than the speeches below:

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UN had a 2 hour meeting and overbooked, so they wasted our time and maybe gave us a virus!

See the UN disclaimer they emailed us when we were booked to speak: Message on behalf of the Co-facilitators of the intergovernmental process for the Declaration on Future Generations, as part of the preparatory process of the Summit of the Future



Please find enclosed the meeting instructions and connection details for the virtual informal consultations with Civil Society Organizations and Research Institutions/Academia on 16 January 2024, from 10:00am to 12:00pm EST



Sincerely, The Co-facilitators of the intergovernmental process for the Declaration on Future Generations, as part of the preparatory process of the Summit of the Future

Our favorite part of the message is the UN disclaimer that they may give us a virus:

This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the addressee. If you have received this email in error please notify the sender or discard. Please note that any views or opinions presented in this email are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily represent those of the Ministry. Finally, the recipient should check this email and any attachments for the presence of viruses. The Ministry accepts no liability for any damage caused by any virus transmitted by this email (MFAFT Transport Rule).

Below are our speeches that UN Censored by overbooking and not calling on us to speak.

Interest of Justice speech:

Ladies and Gentlemen of the United Nations and Member States, We are a coalition of hundreds of CSO’s known as the Alliance for Ethical Governance for Future Generations. We comprise key constituencies and partner CSO members of WHO and HHS OGA, such as Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association, Global Scientific Integrity Task Force, anti-corruption unit and the International Association Of Human Rights Defenders Today, I stand before you to discuss a matter of great importance: The protection of the human genome in the era of mRNA therapies and viral vectors. As we embrace the marvels of modern medicine, it is our duty to ensure that these advances do not compromise the very essence of our humanity—our genetic blueprint. mRNA therapies and viral vectors represent a breakthrough in treating diseases by instructing our cells to produce proteins that can fight off illnesses. However, with great power comes great responsibility. We must proceed with caution to safeguard our genetic integrity for future generations. Firstly, we need to establish strict global regulations that oversee the development and application of mRNA therapies and viral vectors such as the COVID-19 biological agent forced upon our entire globe at a speed of rate which was unbearable to handle. These guidelines should ensure that treatments are thoroughly tested for long-term effects on the human genome. It is essential that we prevent any unintended alterations that could have far-reaching consequences. Secondly, transparency is key. Pharmaceutical companies must be required to share their research and findings openly. This will allow for independent verification of the safety and efficacy of these therapies, fostering trust and collaboration among nations. Lastly, we must invest in education and public awareness. People around the world deserve to understand the implications of mRNA therapies on their genetic makeup. Knowledge empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health and the well-being of their descendants. To protect the future generations we believe the United Nations needs to enforce upon themselves a better way of protection through the UN procurement programs such as the Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The United Nations is not functional because it's programs are funded by conflicts of interest and waiving human rights protections in research and ethics. The surgeon general of Florida Dr. Ladapo is calling a halt on the COVID-vaccines due to many reasons 1 being there is evidence of the mRNA biological agent integrating into the DNA. In conclusion, while we stand at the cusp of a medical revolution, let us move forward with wisdom and foresight. Protecting the human genome is not just a scientific obligation; it is a moral imperative. Together, we can pave the way for a future where medical innovation and genetic preservation go hand in hand and in order to do this the United Nations should stop censoring scientists and our sister organization free speech association through the Trusted News Initiative global censorship for vaccine uptake programs The future generations deserve a responsive United Nations and if this is not checked then the United Nations doesn't deserve to have the entire globe in their hands to protect the future generations. Thank you.

Free Speech Association’s Speech:

On behalf of Free Speech Association, stop global censorship and The Oversight Committee we express our deep concerns regarding the UN information campaigns that are currently being promoted about novel vaccine platforms. I believe that there is an element of censorship and biased disinformation occurring, which prevents the dissemination of potentially crucial information about the safety and long-term effects of these vaccines. It has come to the attention of the Florida Attorney General, the former VP of Pfizer Mike Yeadon and The Global Science Integrity Task Force working with Interest of Justice that these novel platforms may not be entirely safe and could likely affect the human genome for future generations, in a manner similar to gene therapy. The Surgeon General of Florida has recently issued a global call to halt covid vaccines and yet WHO is not issuing a precautionary measure to even attempt to mitigate any issues of DNA integration which may impermissibly affect future generations without their informed consent in the decision making process. The possibility that these vaccines could integrate into our DNA causing serious unpredictable long term effects and increase cancers is a serious concern that requires thorough investigation and open discussion. Rather than foster open debate and scientific integrity, the UN unethically spends exorbitant money to censor these new novel gene vaccine scientific integrity disputes and any scientific questioning of climate alarmism being over exaggerated or based on bad science. Free Speech Association was censored by WHO on October 30, 2023 in the GPW14 CSO consultation for giving a link to UN saying they own and essentially rig climate science. The essence of true science relies on transparent analysis and the unbiased pursuit of knowledge. When information is censored or controlled, it hinders the ability of individuals and communities to make informed decisions based on all available data. This is especially pertinent when it concerns our health and the genetic legacy we pass on to subsequent generations. Therefore, we urge the United Nations to consider the implications of promoting one-sided information programs and to support initiatives that allow for a full exploration of the truth. It is imperative that we uphold the principles of freedom of information and scientific integrity, especially when the stakes are as high as they are with novel vaccine technologies which are likely affecting the rights of future generations to an in tact genome. The future generations deserve a far more responsible and ethical governance than the UN and WHO provide. Their right to be free of novel synthetic scientific experimentation on their genome which is the very heritage of humanity is at serious risk from todays actions and INACTIONS. UN and WHO should stop censoring the experts and victims of the experimental interventions and instead gain humility, listen to Dr. Ladapo, and step in to delist the EUL and stop covid vaccines NOW to protect the future of humanity. thank you

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At the beginning asking to speak - never got an answer because UN is rude:

IoJ was asking questions through the Q&A. Every question IoJ asked was ignored, and every other person who had questions were responded to. They apologized as soon as the entire charade of a “CSO consultation” ended. We were then sent a private link to send a written comment before midnight today.

NOTICE: If you are 99 and identify with being a youth, or are a person acting as a CSO, or you are an “other”, you fit into the boxes of “acceptable” stakeholders. If you want to comment to UN before 11:50pm EST today, January , 22, 2024 the link is here.

UN request:

Call for written inputs

Stakeholders are invited to reflect their suggestions in writing. Their inputs will subsequently be made available to Member States and to the public to inform the preparation of the zero draft of the Declaration on Future Generations, in accordance with the roadmap outlined here.

Submission details

Letter dated 12 January 2024: Invitation to stakeholders to submit written inputs by 22 January 2024

Deadline for submissions: 22 January 2024

SUBMIT INPUT IN THIS GOOGLE FORM

Please select the option that is most relevant for your engagement in the Declaration on Future Generations process:

Civil Society Organization

UN Agency

Research Institutions/Academia

Private Sector

Youth

Indigenous Groups

Other

Blessings!

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