Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
Jan 22, 2024

Thank you for your dedication to Bona Fide Scientific debate and revealing the increasing global Censorship of dissenting opinions.. Noble as it is at this point the Big Pharma Corporate capture of all regulatory Governmental Agencies in the G20 requires complete termination of the UN, WHO,

and WEF. In America complete termination of the CDC, NIH, FNIH, and FDA... as well. All other measures will fall short...

Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Jan 22, 2024

We are really dealing with a criminal gang, aren't we? The WHO should be abolished. They should be a service organizations to support member nations, not people who run to the World Economic Forum crying about Virus "X".

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture