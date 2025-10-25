Share

United Nations at 80! Time for an Honest Accounting

Why Sovereign Nations Should Exit This Failed Experiment

Today October 24, 2025 marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter. As the organization celebrates this milestone with its UN80 reform initiative, it’s time for a serious examination of the UN’s origins, its actual track record, and whether it serves the interests of free peoples and sovereign nations.

The answer, based on eight decades of documented evidence, is clear: The UN has failed. Nations should exit. The charter should be rejected.

The Historical Record & What Most People Don’t Know About UN Origins

The standard narrative presents the UN as emerging from the noble aspirations of world leaders seeking to prevent another world war. The documented historical record tells a different story.

The Alger Hiss Factor

The UN’s founding conference in San Francisco (April 25 - June 26, 1945) was run by Alger Hiss, who served as acting Secretary-General of the conference. Hiss not only presided over the proceedings but played a key role in drafting the UN Charter itself. He personally selected many delegates and appointed numerous UN officers.

On January 21, 1950, Alger Hiss was convicted of perjury for lying about his role as a Soviet spy. Whittaker Chambers, a former Communist courier who defected, provided extensive testimony and documentation proving Hiss had been passing State Department secrets to Soviet intelligence throughout his career - including during the period when he was organizing the United Nations.

The significance cannot be overstated: the man who ran the UN’s founding conference and helped write its Charter was a Soviet agent.

Congressional Investigations Show UN’s Communist Dimension

Congressional investigations throughout the 1950s documented extensive Communist infiltration of the UN. The Senate Internal Security Subcommittee found that numerous Americans employed by the UN were Communist Party members or had extensive ties to Soviet intelligence operations.

On November 3, 1954, a Senate Judiciary Committee report stated: “The evidence presented to the Subcommittee... indicated that there were in the U.N. Secretariat Americans who were members of the Communist Party or who were under Communist Party discipline while they were in the employ of the United Nations.”

The investigation identified at least 48 American UN employees who were either Communist Party members or refused to answer questions about Party membership under oath. When UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld was asked to investigate and remove security risks, he largely refused, claiming it would violate staff members’ rights.

The Council on Foreign Relations Blueprint

Professors Lawrence Shoup and William Minter documented in their study “Imperial Brain Trust” that the UN was designed by members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). The secret Informal Agenda Group that drafted UN plans consisted entirely of CFR members except for Secretary of State Cordell Hull himself.

The Dumbarton Oaks Conference (August-October 1944), which laid the groundwork for the UN structure, was similarly dominated by CFR influence. This wasn’t coincidental - it reflected a deliberate strategy by powerful interests to create an international organization that could influence global governance in ways that would be difficult through traditional diplomatic channels.

Unwavering Communist Support for the United Nations

Perhaps most revealing is the enthusiasm with which Communist leaders embraced the UN from its inception. Vladimir Lenin famously stated, “The way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” The Soviet leadership saw the UN as exactly this - a way to legitimize global governance while ensuring they had influence over its direction.

Internal Communist Party USA documents from the 1940s explicitly described supporting the UN as a priority objective because it would serve as a “transitional mechanism toward world government.”

Dr. Bella Dodd, who served on the National Committee of the Communist Party USA before defecting, testified before Congress that she personally helped organize mass rallies and petition drives supporting UN ratification as part of Party directives. The Communist Party viewed the UN as advancing their long-term objectives of weakening national sovereignty and centralizing global authority.

The UN80 Initiative Is Just More of the Same Failed Vision - All talk & no rock!

The UN80 initiative promises to make the UN:

“More efficient and cost-effective”

“More responsive to crises and countries’ needs”

“More effective in delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals“

“More accountable to taxpayers and the people it serves”

“More supportive of UN staff and their mission-critical work”

These stated objectives would be laughable if they weren’t so dangerous:

“More efficient and cost-effective” - The UN’s budget has grown exponentially while administrative costs and bureaucratic expansion continue unchecked. UN officials receive tax-free salaries often exceeding those of national leaders, plus generous pensions and benefits. The organization operates with limited financial transparency and refuses independent external audits.

“More effective delivery of Sustainable Development Goals” - Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals represent a comprehensive framework for controlling nearly every aspect of human life - from energy and food production to healthcare and education. This constitutes an unprecedented expansion of international authority into areas that belong to sovereign nations and their citizens.

“More accountable to taxpayers and the people it serves” - The Security Council’s veto system ensures that five permanent members can block any action regardless of global consensus. This anti-democratic structure has paralyzed the UN on virtually every major crisis, serving the interests of great powers rather than humanity.

Eight Decades of Documented Failure

The Oil-for-Food Scandal (1996-2003)

The UN’s Oil-for-Food Program in Iraq became one of the largest corruption scandals in international organization history. Independent investigations found that approximately $1.8 billion was diverted through kickbacks and surcharges. Over 2,000 companies from 66 countries participated in corrupt practices. The scandal implicated high-level UN officials, including family members of the Secretary-General himself.

Rwanda (1994)

Despite advance warnings and direct pleas from UN Commander Roméo Dallaire, the Security Council voted to withdraw most peacekeepers as the genocide began. Approximately 800,000 people were killed over 100 days while UN troops with a mandate to protect civilians were ordered to stand down. A subsequent UN report called it “a failure of the international community” - bureaucratic language for “we watched it happen and did nothing.”

Srebrenica (1995)

UN peacekeepers designated Srebrenica as a “safe area” under international protection. When Bosnian Serb forces attacked, peacekeepers stood by as over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were massacred. Some peacekeepers even helped separate men from women, essentially assisting in the selection process for execution.

Sexual Exploitation by Peacekeepers - Systematic and Ongoing

Multiple investigations have documented hundreds of serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by UN peacekeepers across various missions. In the Central African Republic, peacekeepers sexually abused children as young as 9, trading food for sex. In Haiti, peacekeepers fathered hundreds of children and abandoned them. Despite “zero tolerance” policies, prosecutions remain rare because of immunity agreements.

Haiti Cholera Outbreak (2010-2019)

UN peacekeepers from Nepal introduced cholera to Haiti through contaminated sewage from their base. The epidemic killed approximately 10,000 people and infected over 800,000. For years, the UN denied responsibility despite overwhelming scientific evidence. They finally admitted fault in 2016 but offered no meaningful compensation to victims.

Human Rights Council, A Rogues Gallery

The UN Human Rights Council has repeatedly elected countries with horrific human rights records to serve as members. China - currently committing genocide against Uyghurs - served a term. Libya under Gaddafi served as chair. Saudi Arabia was elected to the Women’s Rights Commission. Venezuela, Cuba, and Pakistan - all documented violators - have served multiple terms. This doesn’t undermine the Council’s credibility; it proves the entire system is fundamentally broken.

WHO and COVID-19, Protecting China Over Public Health

In early 2020, the World Health Organization repeatedly praised China’s “transparency” while the Chinese government was censoring doctors, disappearing whistleblowers, and destroying evidence about COVID-19’s origins. WHO initially opposed travel restrictions from China and delayed declaring a pandemic - decisions that likely cost hundreds of thousands of lives while protecting China’s political interests. Questions about WHO’s relationship with China remain unanswered.

UNRWA - Hamas Support Network

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees has been repeatedly caught allowing Hamas to store weapons in UN facilities, employing Hamas members, and using UN facilities for military purposes. Despite documented evidence of UNRWA staff participating in the October 7 attacks, the agency continues operating with minimal reforms.

Procurement Fraud and Financial Opacity

UN internal investigations have repeatedly uncovered massive procurement fraud. Procurement officials have accepted millions in bribes to steer contracts to specific vendors. The UN’s own Office of Internal Oversight Services documented hundreds of cases of fraud, waste, and mismanagement across peacekeeping missions and development programs, with billions of dollars unaccounted for. Covid expanded the UN “Global Marketplace” procurement by billions, profiting WEF capitalist big business stakeholders greatly, displaying monopolistic practices and tendencies.

Somalia Intervention Disaster (1992-1995)

The UN’s intervention in Somalia was catastrophic. $1.5 billion was spent with no clear mission or achievable objectives. UN peacekeepers from multiple nations were accused of torturing and killing civilians. The mission ended in humiliating withdrawal, leaving Somalia in worse chaos than before.

UNICEF Fraud - Stealing from Children

Multiple UNICEF offices have been caught in fraud scandals. In Kenya, officials embezzled over $1 million from programs meant to help children. Similar cases emerged in Guatemala, Pakistan, and other countries, with funds intended for vulnerable children disappearing into officials’ pockets.

Climate Fund Corruption

The UN Green Climate Fund and related climate financing mechanisms have been riddled with corruption. Billions meant for climate mitigation have disappeared through fraudulent projects, ghost beneficiaries, and embezzlement by government officials, with minimal UN oversight or accountability.

The WHO Pandemic Treaty Is The Latest UN & Globalist Power Grab

The proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty represents the UN’s most audacious attempt yet to override national sovereignty. The draft treaty text would grant WHO unprecedented authority during health emergencies, including powers to:

Declare and manage pandemic responses across national borders

Mandate lockdowns, vaccines, and surveillance measures without democratic oversight

Override national health policies during declared emergencies (which they define)

Establish global surveillance and monitoring systems

Enforce compliance through international pressure

This treaty would transform WHO from an advisory body into a supranational health authority with power to override elected governments. Given WHO’s track record of putting political considerations above public health - as demonstrated during COVID-19 - this over-compliance by Administrations with WHO’s nonsensical edicts represents an existential threat to national sovereignty and individual liberty.

Agenda 2030 Is Just Totalitarian Control Disguised as “Sustainable Development”

The UN’s Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals sound benign but function as a framework for totalitarian control. The goals require massive expansion of government power over energy, food production, land use, healthcare, education, and virtually every aspect of human life.

“Sustainable” has become code for centralized planning and rationing, with unelected bureaucrats deciding what you can consume, where you can live, and how you can work. Agenda 2030 partners with the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” to fundamentally restructure global economic and social systems without democratic input.

Why Reforming United Nations Is Impossible

The UN’s problems aren’t bugs - they’re features. The organization was designed from its inception to accumulate power and undermine national sovereignty. Consider:

Structural Immunity: Through the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities, UN officials enjoy broad immunity from prosecution. This enables a culture of impunity where documented criminals face no consequences.

Anti-Democratic Power Structure: Five permanent Security Council members hold veto power regardless of global consensus. This anti-democratic structure serves great power interests, not humanity.

Financial Opacity: Despite collecting billions in annual contributions, the UN refuses independent audits. Staff salaries and benefits are wildly inflated, with senior officials earning tax-free salaries exceeding those of national leaders.

Mission Creep by Design: The UN continually expands its mandate into new areas, claiming authority over climate, health, migration, digital identity, and virtually every aspect of human existence.

You cannot reform an organization whose fundamental purpose is the concentration of unaccountable power. The UN must be dismantled, not reformed.

The Case for National Exiting of UN

Nations should withdraw from the UN for the same reason you’d leave any failed partnership that:

Costs more than it delivers: Billions in annual contributions fund bureaucratic waste, fraud, and inflated salaries rather than solving real problems.

Undermines your sovereignty: The UN constantly pushes treaties and agreements designed to override national law and constitutional protections.

Serves hostile interests: As documented extensively, the UN was infiltrated from inception and continues to serve globalist interests rather than free peoples.

Enables tyranny: By legitimizing and empowering authoritarian regimes through membership and leadership positions, the UN provides cover for the world’s worst human rights violators.

Operates without accountability: The immunity structure ensures no meaningful consequences for failure, fraud, or abuse.

Pushes dangerous agendas: From the WHO Pandemic Treaty to Agenda 2030, the UN actively works to expand centralized control over sovereign nations.

What Should Replace It?

Nothing. And that’s the point.

We just need the Alliance of Sovereign Nations to kick UN out and proceed to handle their own affairs.

Genuine international cooperation happens through voluntary bilateral and multilateral agreements between sovereign nations - through diplomacy - not through permanent bureaucracies that accumulate power and resist accountability.

Nations can work together on specific challenges through:

Direct diplomacy between sovereign governments

Voluntary coalitions formed for specific purposes that dissolve when objectives are achieved

Trade agreements that respect national sovereignty

Mutual defense pacts accountable to member nations’ citizens

Scientific collaboration that doesn’t require surrendering authority to international bodies

Open governance and participation by people.

The idea that we need a permanent global government to address international challenges is the Big Lie the UN has sold for 80 years.

Free peoples and sovereign nations working together voluntarily have solved countless problems without surrendering their freedom to unelected bureaucrats.

The Path Forward Is CLEAR: Exit UN PRONTO

On this 80th anniversary, sovereign nations should formally withdraw from:

The United Nations and all its subsidiary organizations

The WHO and reject the Pandemic Treaty

UNESCO and its indoctrination programs

The UN Human Rights Council and its hypocritical judgment

All UN climate agreements that surrender economic sovereignty

Agenda 2030 and its totalitarian “Sustainable Development Goals”

Nations should:

Redirect UN funding to domestic priorities or genuine foreign aid

Reclaim sovereignty over health, education, and development policy

Establish direct diplomatic relationships based on mutual respect

Form voluntary coalitions for specific purposes with clear mandates and sunset clauses

Reject all treaties that override constitutional protections or national sovereignty

The UN has failed. It was designed to fail in its stated mission while succeeding in its actual mission: accumulating power for unelected global elites.

After 80 years of documented failure, corruption, and abuse - it’s time to exit.

The evidence is overwhelming. The case is closed. Sovereign nations should withdraw immediately. LETS REMIND THEM OVER THE NEXT YEAR!!!

Essential Reading

“The United Nations Exposed” by William F. Jasper

Download here

This extensively documented book reveals the full history of Communist infiltration, CFR control, and the UN’s actual objectives. Required reading for anyone serious about understanding what the UN really is.

The time for reform is over. The time to exit UN’s failing social experiment exit unis now.

