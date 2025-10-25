Interest of Justice

Dr Mike Yeadon
The WHO Pandemic Treaty is yet another lie being imposed upon humanity. I understand that for some readers, it makes it easier to see the corrupt nature of the UN not to deal with some aspects of human biology.

Those not yet “down the rabbit hole” of the frauds of fake viruses, deception about the origins of illnesses and promulgating the false assertion that so many illnesses are contagious when they are not and, worst of all, underwriting the diabolical practice of mass injection with substances masquerading as “health-preserving vaccines” when they are really unregulated preparations designed intentionally to harm recipients.

Once you realise just how monumental is the Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie deception of all humanity, a person finds it intolerable not to speak out against it at every opportunity.

No criticism of IoJ is made or implied here. I know they know all about this biomedical fraud and share their outrage with the malevolent organization that is the United Nations.

The UN has not only committed numerous financial and human rights violations, but it was set up with the long term objective of becoming a core part of a One World Government, interfering to an ever-greater extent into the lives of sovereign nations and their sovereign peoples.

I endorse IoJ’s ambitious call for the abolition and not reform of the UN. It is a hideous, parasitical structure, which attracts at least greedy, selfish people to work under its protective legal umbrella and is wide open to sociopaths and psychopaths.

Having made plain to every reader our principled objections to its very existence, we must use this platform to educate those who still believe their mendacious governments and their fake public health propaganda that the entire narrative underpinning universal vaccination is a lie and a core component of their totalitarian control agenda.

Marilyn Hagerman
How can Canadians have a voice and impress upon Canada to opt out of any and all UN support when we have a Prime Minister who is an integral part of UN/WHO/WEF groups, their corrupt memberships, and who is a promoter of their one world fully controlled government?? Who lines his pockets in foreign tax havens, taxes ordinary citizens to death!!

