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Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
Jul 28, 2023

Just read an article on a conservative news website that brought up temperature data from the Year 1936. The entire country was averaging over 100 degrees that summer. Happened during the " dust bowl years". This is another chicken little/ flat earth society fear mongering fake issue.

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Edward Flynn's avatar
Edward Flynn
Jul 28, 2023

The UN is lying scum. It’s true we are having a hot year but nothing to do with the climate change agenda. The Hunga Tonga eruption of 2022 will affect global temperatures for years.

The proper concern is POLLUTION, not CO2 per se or climate change. Where are the calls for vastly expanded regenerative agriculture (NKP fertilizers not needed) and the ban of glyphosates and neonicotinoid insecticides? That would be progress.

Tonga Eruption Blasted Unprecedented Amount of Water Into Stratosphere | NASA

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