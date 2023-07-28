YES THE UN HAS THE AUDACITY TO CONTINUE THE CLIMATE SCAM

The era of global warming has ended the area the era of global boiling has arrived

Transcript of UN Director António Guterres: Humanity is in the hot seat. Today dual meteorological organization and European commission's Copernicus climate change service are releasing official data that confirms that July 2023 is said to be the hottest months ever recorded in human history.

The consequences are clear and they are tragic. Children Swept Away by Monsoon rains, families running from the Flames, workers collapsing in scorching heat and for scientists it is unequivocal humans are to blame. All this is entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings.

The only surprise is the speed of the change. The era of global warming has ended the area the era of global boiling has arrived.

The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable and the level of fossil full profits and climate inaction is unacceptable.

Democracy Now Joins UN as top Alarmist Fear Mongers:

July is on pace to be the hottest month ever recorded, and the impact of the soaring temperatures is being felt across the globe in massive heat waves, wildfires, flooding and more. On Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the world has entered the "era of global boiling," and President Joe Biden gave a major speech to unveil new measures to combat the crisis but resisted calls to declare a climate emergency. David Wallace-Wells, an opinion writer for The New York Times and a columnist for The New York Times Magazine, says the world is not moving quickly enough to phase out fossil fuels, and even some of the progress that has been made is easily erased by massive wildfires like those burning in Canada right now. We also speak with Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter at The Guardian US_ who wrote an exposé on "Project 2025," a right-wing plan to dismantle environmental policies and many regulatory protections if a Republican takes the White House in the next election. She calls the document's drafters "a who's who of the far right." Transcript: https://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/2...

Folks, IOJ wrote the UN many times for their alleged climate science. If they ever prove it we will let you know, but for now just know these are unsubstantiated claims that “official data that confirms that July 2023 is said to be the hottest months ever recorded in human history.” IOJ calls BS.

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