We have not heard anyone mention this yet, and think it’s very important that everyone is up to speed on the details right now, so we assembled this information for you all. We’re at your service!!!

The following information has been made available on the three outcome documents for the Summit of the Future, namely the Pact for the Future; the Declaration on Future Generations; and the Global Digital Compact:

Pact for the Future:

It is expected that Rev 3 will be released on 26 August and will be put under silence until 29 or 30 August.

The delay is due to the Co-facilitators attempting to deconflict the silence process with those for the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Declaration on Future Generations:

The Co-facilitators have written to Permanent Representatives including Rev 3 of the Declaration on Future Generations. They had placed this version under silence until 4pm NY Time Friday, 16 August.

Global Digital Compact:

There will be another Member State negotiation round this week on Rev 3, after which it is expected that the text will be placed under silence.

To be clear, there was a previous silence procedure on Rev 3 of this document.

Unlike previous versions, GDC Rev.3 was placed under the Silence Procedure July 13, 2024, which the UN General Assembly initially used during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Under this approach, government delegates had 72 hours to raise concerns or “break” the silence.

The way a silence procedure works is if any delegation breaks the silence, the deliberations will continue through further consultations with the co-facilitators. If no delegation breaks the silence, the text in Rev.3 will be maintained as initially presented.

“Silence procedure” At the end of negotiations on a resolution, when a tentative agreement has been reached, delegations may need to get final approval from their governments. The draft resolution is declared to be“in silence procedure” for a specified time. If no Member State puts forward an objection by the given deadline, the draft text is considered “agreed.”

The deadline for delegations to break the last silence on Rev 3 was July 16, 2024 and we were lucky it did not pass at that time or version.

What will the UN Member States do this week once the terrifying Global Digital Compact is once again placed under Silence Procedure to try to push it through?

As soon as we hear it’s under Silence Procedure we will create a form to land blast everyone of the decision makers like we did for the Rev 3 Declaration on Future Generations, ……Stay tuned and keep a lookout for IoJ’s legal demand to sign and send immediately.

GET UNITED STATES OUT OF UNITED NATIONS ! (all other countries will follow)

If you want out of UN and are in US please go to Rima Laibow’s site Preventgenocide2030.org and sign the petition to support the 2 Bills pending that would completely get US out of UN! (link now fixed!)

