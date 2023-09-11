Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
Sep 11, 2023

"We own the science." Gosh, how very materialistic!

Perhaps I could purchase some science from its owners. I'm poor, so maybe just a few ounces! lol. I thought I was stupid but I have at least one rival! lol.

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Sep 11, 2023

Coming up with more ways to F us over.

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