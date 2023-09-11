Below is a list of scientific questions IOJ just dropped on the UN under the right to make a freedom of information request.

First the story, then read our full list of bad ass questions to UN below!

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New UN Scientific Advisory Board Just Announced! Yes you heard right.

WIERD SCIENCE?

TRANSCRIPT OF THE IMPORTANT PART:

From August 30, 2023:

1:49

this morning the Secretary General held a meeting in the inaugural meeting in fact which was virtual with his scientific Advisory Board

2:05 the board includes imminent scientists in artificial intelligence, climate change and biotechnology

board members shared with the Secretary General their concerns about the risks of emerging science

2:15

as well as the opportunities it presents for accelerating development

2:19 these risks include

rapidly accelerating artificial intelligence capabilities

2:24 current and future impacts of climate change inaction and

emerging scientific discoveries

as well as gaps in global and National preparedness for new pandemics

just to name a few issues

the board will immediately Begin work within the U.N system to understand and help address these risks

including:

2:42 through:

the new AI advisory body,

the forthcoming general assembly

and with senior decision-making bodies of the UN

2:49

if you're interested in speaking to any of the board members uh let us know - they are a rather extraordinary group of people

IOJ is interested in speaking to the new UN Scientific Advisory Board, so we just let them know!

More UN monopolistic practices and tendencies?

Where is the real CONSENSUS?

Are these purportedly “imminent scientists” at the head of the same UN science board who brags the UN “OWNS THE SCIENCE” so they are entitled to rig Google to censor their scientific challengers who were in the majority, all because the UN was mad the truth was on top of each search:

Yes, UN got caught. #CLIMATE SCAM came up first on Google - and would still come up first if not shadow-banned and suppressed!

Whats the meaning of this?

UN claims to our nations foreign ministries and governments that “the science is settled” and falsely alleges (with no proof & whilst suppressing facts to the contrary) that there is a global scientific CONSENSUS on climate change theory.

UN’s scientists purport that climate change is real, man made, caused by carbon and therefore a whole of society monumental sustainable decarbonization net zero revolution with the largest debt forced upon each nation is a social duty States are obligated under treaties to perform.

To be sustainable and meet State obligations under Agenda 2030 SDG’s forced by UN scientific alarmism and “accelerating timelines” the States must go into unsustainable debt to do useless decarbonization and “climate mitigation” measures that are wholly unsustainable, disproportionate and unnecessary.

When #CLIMATE SCAM came up first on Google and the UN had to censor thousands of posts and shadow-ban them, lets face it, it was victory for real science.

That glorious moment when UN publicly admitted they censored the global “NON CONSENSUS” - all just to create the illusion of consensus on Google… Yes, it forever proves unequivocally, once and for all, the fraud of UN science boards.

Because - hello: THERE IS NO SCIENTIFIC CONSENSUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE ALARMISM SKY IS FALLING UNPROVEN NONSENSE! None.

In fact people call BS. Its climate alarmism and fraud until the existential threat of climate change is finally proven in a real debate with real unedited data sets the UN won’t provide.

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#CLIMATESCAM

Does the new board act as immorally as the last boards represented by the crazy global communications lady who claims UN “OWNS THE SCIENCE”?

Transcript of UN climate science shill: “if anybody is telling any doubt about the extent to which the climate change narrative is a scam here's the UN's undersecutive general for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaking at a world economic Forum event in October 2022. “You know we partnered with Google. For example if you Google climate change you will at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of un resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we'd Googled climate change we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. So we we're becoming much more proactive you know, we own the science, and we think that the world you know should know it, and and the platforms themselves also know we own this”

That is so bold UN. You “Own THE Science”?

Really? Jeeze Louse.

Does UN continue to rig algorithms in the internet which is a human right to free and open information?

Will the new Scientific Advisory Board use AI as a type of scientific dictatorship (that Aldeous Huxley warned of) to rig the narrative to convince humanity about the opportunities biotechnology and other “emerging sciences"“ presents for accelerating development? Will they continue to censor the risks as is currently happening?

board members shared with the Secretary General their concerns about the risks of emerging science…

The good part is below where we get to TAKE ACTION and expose the climate science scam & demand TRANSPARENCY:

IOJ asks UN the TOUGH SCIENTIFIC QUESTIONS WE ALL NEED ANSWERED:

Regarding the new UN Scientific Board:

Provide all names, credentials and conflicts of interest of every board member of the new scientific board. Who is in charge of choosing the research agenda or scientific methodology for the Scientific Board? Is the UN Scientific Board separate or connected to the WHO technical advisory board? How does the technical board ensure scientific basis for the recommended technical measures? Is the new Science Board the sole advisor to WHO? If not, please provide names and contacts of all UN and WHO scientific advisors that are considered when making WHO technical reccomendations? How does the board ensure cooperation and collaboration from outside scientific experts? Please provide the contact and methodology for us and our team of “uniquely qualified” scientific experts (with no conflicts) to apply to provide scientific information to the board. How does the board ensure public hearings when the science is in dispute by outside scientific experts? Please provide the contact and methodology for us and our team to request a prompt hearing if ever needed for participation and right to a hearing. Please provide the detailed information on each topic below in which board members shared with the Secretary General their concerns about the risks of emerging science, these risks include:

rapidly accelerating artificial intelligence capabilities

current and future impacts of climate change inaction (how does UN unequivocally know the effects of climate change inaction?) and

emerging scientific discoveries (please list all)

as well as gaps in global and National preparedness for new pandemics (which global gaps and why isn’t national preparedness enough?)

just to name a few issues (please name and describe all other issues shared with the UN Secretary General by the board)

The board will immediately begin work within the U.N system to understand and help address these risks including through:

the new AI advisory body. Please provide the new AI advisory body members, credentials, contacts and conflicts of interest.

The forthcoming general assembly. Please provide the plans in place to understand and address the perceived risks at the General Assembly.

and with senior decision-making bodies of the UN. Please provide the senior decision-making body members, credentials, contacts and conflicts of interest.

2:49 If you're interested in speaking to any of the board members uh let us know - they are a rather extraordinary group of people. Interest of Justice is very interested in speaking to the board members and are formally requesting an audience or hearing with them prior to the forthcoming General Assembly.

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Regarding Biotechnology:

What concerns of risks and why? Is mRNA or viral vector unproven novel vaccines outside a clinical trial risky in any way? If yes, what information has UN released to share the risks with the public? What opportunities it presents for accelerating development is expected and why?

Regarding AI:

What concerns of risks and why? What opportunities it presents for accelerating development is expected and why?

Regarding Climate:

What concerns of climate risks and why? What opportunities it presents for accelerating development is expected and why? Provide the un-redacted underlying data sets behind the UN claim there is a climate emergency Provide the scientific methodology of precisely how UN determines there is a scientific consensus on climate (and also on any other topic). The news from UN says global warming is on track to go up 3 degrees and 1.5 degrees limit mandated by Paris Agreement is untenable. Please provide the conclusive evidence and include the complete datasets to examine of why and how the Earths temperature is rising by 3%. Also include why 1.5% degrees was the chosen marker for the Paris Agreement, especially since untenable or unrealistic and so costly in many other ways. The UN under-secratary for global communications Mellissa Flemming is quoted at WEF October 2022 speaking about the science of climate change: “we were shocked to see that when we'd Googled climate change we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top so we we're becoming much more proactive you know we own the science and we think that the world you know should know it and and the platforms themselves also do we own this”. This statement is very concerning for human rights to disseminate and receive information on dissenting climate science. Does UN still claim there is still a consensus on climate science whilst also admitting the dissent or information contradicting UN on climate science is so vast it naturally came up first on Google? ie: How can there be a climate science consensus when thousands of climate scam posts with scientific views are censored and thousands of prominent scientists signed declarations claiming the UN climate emergency is a scam based on cherry picked data modeling and pseudo science? Is this really a consensus of global scientists or just a consensus of UN scientists? What is the definition of consensus. Please answer all sub-questions herein on question 5 so we can understand the current methodology and logic of UN climate science. Regardless of which side of the debate is correct, is the UN claiming their scientific boards are considering the totality of evidence on climate science whilst also contrarily admitting they say counter views are mere “incredibly distorted information right at the top”? How does UN ensure they are not biased to their agendas and actually consider the totality of evidence on climate (or any other topic?)? Is there a method to ensure information is considered which may scientifically prove the corresponding UN agenda is unnecessary if considered? Is there an ethics board for the UN-WEF-Google partnership mentioned in the quote from the UN under-secretary for global communications Mellissa Flemming? “we were shocked to see that when we'd Googled climate change we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top so we we're becoming much more proactive you know we own the science and we think that the world you know should know it and and the platforms themselves also know we own this”. If yes, when was the ethics board created and please provide their reports and contact info. If no, why is the UN censoring science they don’t like with no ethical oversight? Does UN directly or bi-proxy pay Google in the partnership to “own the science” and remove or suppress the “distorted information”? Why does UN consider the news at the top distorted? Provide 10 examples of the news about climate that showed up on Google that UN felt is distorted and therefore needed to be suppressed lower in the algorithm than UN climate information? Why is UN not consider opposing scientific views on climate considering UN scientists and highly credentialed climatologists say UN is wrong and there is no climate emergency and UN is not infallible, having been wrong on many scientific issues in the past? Does UN directly or bi-proxy pressure or “nudge” Google or States in the partnership to “own the science” and remove or suppress the “distorted information”? Does UN consider climate mitigation by decarbonization, SDG’s and Agenda 2030 to be an “unproven intervention outside a clinical trial”? If yes, why is the UN not in conformity with the current advisory opinion on this matter insofar as community involvement? example: censoring the dissent or rigging the Google algorithms so the dissent does not come up on top. If no, why is the SDG’s and Agenda 2030 not an “unproven intervention outside a clinical trial” considering it will change all aspects of society? Does UN have a climate diplomacy program? Please provide all climate diplomacy departments and the respective diplomats and the contacts. Does UN have a science diplomacy program? Please provide all science diplomacy departments and the respective diplomats and the contacts. Has the UN ever performed a compelling public interest test regarding climate to determine if the “proposed scientific cures for the perceived problem of climate change” such as SDG’s or Agenda 2030 is proportionate, necessary, reasonable or even legal in member states or under international law? Does the UN consider any negative potential outcomes from the “ambitious” and ubiquitous SDG and Agenda 2030 UN programs that may outweigh perceived potential benefits of the unproven interventions? What if the UN’s mitigation efforts through SDG’s are so overly ambitious they are destructive? Is there a plan to reverse course if the experiment to restructure society to address the perceived risks causes a decline in commerce, health or quality of life index? Is there any oversight of UN?

Regarding Infodemics, misinformation and other forms of thought control:

How many direct or bi-proxy public or private partnerships does UN have to “manage information”? Name all UN related information management programs, including but not limited to all UN misinformation, disinformation, mal information programs and the contact information for each. We need to contact every UN partner and the top official involved in these programs such as “the program to combat misinformation and roumors”, “WHO Infodemic Newsflash”, “Trusted News Initiative”, etc. The name and contact of the top officials and program themselves is not listed and is required by us to investigate. What authority does UN have by law to regulate thought or free expression of free opinion? Isn’t the UN charged with protecting the right to free opinion, which is non derogable? Do the UN information management programs violate peoples right to free opinion and expression? If yes, why is UN violating rights they are entrusted to protect? If no, why is it not a violation of right to free opinion and expression to “manage” information? Why did WHO not have any ethics oversight of the misinformation and infodemic programs until February 2023, long after engaging in directing global censorship? Provide all names and contact information for the WHO infodemic and misinformation management ethics board, or boards, as well as their reports since they began work. Provide all names and contact information for the WHO infodemic and misinformation management board, or boards, as well as their reports and recommendations since they began work.

Regarding UN Procurement

UN Global Marketplace anticorruption self reporting system is down. How does UN ensure the Global Compacts commitments are met by their suppliers, in particular for covid-19 vaccines? Did Bill Gates report his investments as required?

WHO Foundation

Can we request an audit? Explain in detail whats it used for? Tedros said only small amounts going through. What is the amount in WHO Foundation smallest and largest amounts by year? When was it set up? Is NITAG, RITAG or Bill Gates involved with funds from WHO Foundation?

WHO pre-qualification

Provide all Mutual Confidentiality Agreements regarding the covid-19 vaccines with strict regulatory bodies and DoD which are needed for anti corruption investigations. This is a common law freedom of information request which expands the types of information. This information is not able to be withheld under the common law information request that alleges corruption and other treaties, as well as WHO ethical obligations. If you refuse please explain your legal and ethical basis for refusal. Provide all emails discussing the adverse effects of the covid-19 vaccines with strict regulatory bodies which was revealed in UK freedom of information requests. The WHO is keeping confidential information in the public interest regarding adverse effects of the experimental unproven interventions outside a clinical trial and this is a serious breach of international obligations to protect human rights and transparency. If you refuse please explain your legal and ethical basis for refusal.

OK folks, thats all for now. The UN is hosting the SDG Summit September 18-20, and will sign a $500 billion dollar a year SDG Stimulus to “rescue” the SDG’s. UN is about to ensnare our nations in the #ClimateScam based on a ton of scientific presumptions.

ALL PRESUMPTIONS IN LAW ARE REBUTTABLE.

Lets see who has the better science.

If you have more questions for us to ask we do intend to send UN and other bodies many more information requests. Let us know the questions we should be asking at our new site: Show Us The Science. The email to contact us is on the bottom.

Dear UN - Show Us The Science! NOW.

UN owns the science so let them PROVE it by answering these questions for a start.

!

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