UN Set Up Anti Corruption Oversight Of All Procurement In 2004, Revived It In 2014, Then Forgot All About It.

The promise:

The reality:

NOW THEY ARE PAUSING THE REPORTING OF BUSINESSES PROGRESS ON ANTI CORRUPTION GOALS DUE TO THE CRAPPY UN BROKEN REPORTING SYSTEM

Dear UN, What the hell happened to the UN Global Compact which guides all UN procurement? YOU kind of dropped the ball!

Didn’t you guys sell enough crap to invest in a working self reporting system?

Does this mean UN has extended this years deadline to report corruption, so that no business has to report about corruption until you fix it? Yes.

In the next few posts we are going to get into the UN procurement program and how they give Bill Gates and the cabal “access to the UN Global Marketplace” with $2B in covid UN Marketplace revenue (normal years are access to only $1B UN marketplace).

Long story short, UN isn’t doing much to enforce the UN Global Compact, regarding ethics, human rights and anti corruption so IOJ is stepping up with a GRAND PLAN which we will be unveiling shortly. A LOT is in the works behind the scenes, and a lot is going on we cant even tell you, or it will ruin investigations.

Notice to readers:

The UN set up a program COP, for businesses to report their progress, but it looks like it never worked right and needs to be redone. Here is the “reporting site” for businesses like Pfizer to self report their progress on the UN Global Compact goals such as anti corruption. IT IS BROKEN!:

see below from the reporting webpage:

The enhanced Communication on Progress

As of 15 June 2023, access to the Communication on Progress (CoP) platform will be paused to troubleshoot and solve the technical challenges that we have been experiencing. We regret this necessary action, but believe this is the right thing to do until we can ensure the best platform experience for our participants and provide a revised roll out plan and a new submission deadline that supersedes the earlier communicated 15 July deadline for the CoP for this year.

We will provide an update regarding the functionality of the digital platform and next steps as soon as we can.

If you have any questions, please reach out to cop-support@unglobalcompact.org and UN Global Compact Local Network.

Benefits of the enhanced Communication on Progress

The enhanced CoP enables participating companies of the UN Global Compact to:

Measure and demonstrate progress to stakeholders and the public on the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals in a consistent and harmonized way.

Build credibility and brand value by showing their commitment to the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Receive insight, learn and continuously improve performance by identifying gaps, accessing guidance and setting sustainability goals.

Compare performance against peers with access to one of the largest sources of free, public and comparable corporate sustainability data.

The Promise:

Here is the Global Compact that all businesses that sold stuff under UN Global Marketplace for covid (masks, PCR tests, vaccines, etc) must abide by:

The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact are derived from: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery

There you have it folks - UN in charge of global pandemic procurement. Shady as hell.

We are obviously going to have to jump in the mix and raise hell that there is really no effective oversight to know if businesses are meeting their promises of ethics, human rights and anti corruption. We are going to be setting up community actions to oversee the UN. It is past time people with honor and integrity get involved…

Global Anti Corruption is a beautiful goal we should all strive for!

Share

To All Donors Thank You

Leave a comment