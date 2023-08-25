Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Aug 25, 2023

The UN won't even try to stop illegal wars, claiming to be chained by the veto power of the USA etc...

If they could bring peace and avoid wars, maybe they would regain trust in nations.

But they're full of crap and an extension of the oligarchy which wants war and division.

Now that's biting them back in the ass.

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Bandit
Aug 25, 2023

He just wants everyone on Earth to be down with them and the WHO running everything and taking everything. He doesn't give a large rodents butt if anyone agrees with him or not.

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