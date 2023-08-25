Here we go again everyone.

Aren’t you concerned about the "dangerous" "fragmentation of the global world order"? UN sure is & want’s you to know about it.

UN is ramping up the fear and demands to your governments for “cooperation”. The hype notably comes just before the September 18, 19 2023 SDG Summit where they seek to sign a new Political Declaration….

Is cooperation with UN agendas akin to cooperation with your own enslavement?

Below is the latest UN hype that you should be aware of:

Noon Briefing August 24, 2023 by Florencia Soto Niño, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General. Secretary-General in South Africa & other topics

UN Secretary General fear mongering and demanding forced cooperation again…. In his remarks, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a simple message – “in a fracturing world overwhelmed by crises there is no alternative to cooperation. Noting the current global climate and increasing move towards a multi-polar world, he warned that we must have strong and effective multilateral institutions. This means strengthened and reformed institutions based on the UN Charter and international law.”

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We have the testimony the Health Ministries relied on UN and WHO the whole time and we are the only ones in the world who has the WHO cornered with the DG Tedros sovereign immunity waived by law.

Thank you supporters. We love you and CANNOT continue this fight without your support! WE ARE WINNING - KEEP THE FAITH! UN will NEVER beat the children of the light. Their plans will fail if we keep at it non stop and cover all angles!

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Highlights:

-Secretary-General in South Africa -Security Council/Ukraine -Security Council/Lebanon -Sudan SECRETARY-GENERAL IN SOUTH AFRICA In South Africa this morning, the Secretary-General participated in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue sessions.

In his remarks, he delivered a simple message – in a fracturing world overwhelmed by crises there is no alternative to cooperation. Noting the current global climate and increasing move towards a multi-polar world, he warned that we must have strong and effective multilateral institutions. This means strengthened and reformed institutions based on the UN Charter and international law.

This is especially true given that the current structures are based on yesterday’s world. Mr. Guterres said that this is especially true, of the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions, when so many peoples around the world were still under the yolk of colonialism and not at the table where the decisions were made.

In the absence of such reforms, the Secretary-General warned, fragmentation is inevitable, and the world cannot afford to have a divided global economy with diverging strategies on critical issues such as artificial intelligence, and conflicting security frameworks.

And in a press briefing he reiterated this message and said that he remains concerned about this risk of a fracturing of the global world order and said we need to urgently restore trust and reinvigorate multilateralism.

he remains concerned about this risk of a fracturing of the global world order

This morning, the Security Council held a meeting on the Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine. Briefing Council members was the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo. She noted that today marks a year and a half since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and there is no end in sight to this war, launched in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. She said that since Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative on 17 July, the fighting has only escalated, and just yesterday, as a result of another Russian drone attack in the Odesa region, 13 thousand tons of grain were destroyed.

She reiterated that attacks targeting grain facilities may have far-reaching global consequences, and they threaten to reverse the progress made in bolstering food security over the past year.

She also said that we are concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow. She stressed that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure – wherever they may occur – are indefensible and strictly prohibited under international law.

And she also congratulated the Ukrainian people on their National Day and stressed, once again, the UN’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders.

Full Highlights: https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/noon...

One highlight IOJ noticed is:

QUESTION:

8:43

um just now you mentioned the Secretary General talking about a the the danger of a fractured World. What does he think about this invitation would this would this prompt a more fractured world and what does it what does it have to do with the with the global self-development?

9:04

I mean I think when he talks about a fractured World there are two things:

One is countries finding groupings and expanding them or being a part of those groupings which we're absolutely fine with and he said that this is positive

9:20

then there's the issue of the world becoming more fragmented, how is this happening? well we can have all these groupings and we can have different things going on but if there if there is not a strong multilateral system in place if multilateralism is you know not working… if people don't have trust in multilateral institutions this is where it starts to become you know fragmented and dangerous and he said it himself, fragmentation can be dangerous it could lead to you know could be dangerous for the global economy

10:01

it could lead to you know “beacons of Confrontation in the future” so I think this is why he's pushing so much for reforms and for the need to strengthen the multilateral institutions

Reuters has the following to say on the latest UN press report:

UN's Guterres: today's global governance structures reflect yesterday's world

source: Reuters

August 24, 20233:32 AM CST

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks about the Black Sea grain corridor outside U.N. Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that "today's global governance structures reflect yesterday's world" and that for multilateral institutions to be universal they needed to reform.

"They were largely created in the aftermath of World War II when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table," Guterres said in remarks on the final day of the BRICS summit.

"This is particularly true of the Security Council of the United Nations and the Bretton Woods institutions," he said, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Get ready for fighting the establishment of Digital ID & the UN global one world digital currency mark of the beast & climate scam folks!

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We have the testimony the Health Ministries relied on UN and WHO the whole time and we are the only ones in the world who has the WHO cornered with the DG Tedros sovereign immunity waived by law.

Thank you supporters. We love you and CANNOT continue this fight without your support! WE ARE WINNING - KEEP THE FAITH! UN will NEVER beat the children of the light. Their plans will fail if we keep at it non stop and cover all angles!

Help IOJ Sue The WHO & UN! We can beat them!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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