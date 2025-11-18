There’s a moment in litigation when everything changes. When careful questioning backed by relentless document requests forces an admission that can’t be walked back, can’t be spun by PR teams, and can’t be dismissed as conspiracy theory because it’s right there in the official court record.

We hit that moment when Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister testified under oath about how these products entered the country and under what legal authority they were distributed to the population.

They couldn’t provide proof these products followed standard pharmaceutical approval processes. They couldn’t produce evidence of completed preclinical trials. They couldn’t demonstrate compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices. So instead, they admitted to using Article 117 of Costa Rica’s General Health Law—a legal provision that exists for one specific purpose: importing unregistered medicines for investigational biomedical research. In fact, when writing us they left out half the law that mattered…

Not vaccines. Not approved therapeutics. Investigational products. Research-phase compounds. Experimental biological agents being used on human subjects under a law designed for controlled scientific studies, not mass public health campaigns.

And they used it to authorize injection of the entire population, including pregnant women, children, and indigenous communities, without ever disclosing the investigational nature of what they were administering. That’s not public health policy. That’s human experimentation without informed consent, documented in sworn testimony that creates permanent legal record.

The statute itself is straightforward enough: “Article 117 of the General Health Law indicates that: The Ministry of Health, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and any other state entity, with public health or social security functions, may acquire unregistered medicines, at any time or under any circumstances.” What matters isn’t just the text—it’s where this provision lives within Costa Rica’s legal framework. Article 117 sits in the section governing biomedical research on humans. It’s the mechanism that allows research institutions to import experimental compounds that haven’t completed standard approval pathways because they’re still in study phases.

The law exists for legitimate reasons. Medical research requires the ability to test promising treatments under controlled conditions before full approval. Clinical trials need access to investigational compounds. Research hospitals need pathways to import experimental therapies for specific patients in precisely defined circumstances where informed consent is explicit, oversight is rigorous, and the experimental nature is never in question.

What Article 117 was never designed for is authorizing mass distribution campaigns where the government markets products as safe, effective, fully approved vaccines while threatening employment, restricting travel, and mandating injections for babies as young as six months with threats to remove children from parents who refuse. That’s not controlled research with informed consent. That’s coercion combined with systematic deception about the investigational status of what’s being administered.

When we asked for concrete proof these products met standard quality requirements—completion of preclinical trials, adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices, transparent regulatory filings—the government’s response revealed everything. They testified: “However, since these are vaccines that would be used for the first time in humans, and to ensure the population rapid access to vaccines and safeguard the health of the Costa Rican population, the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission established that COVID-19 vaccines should be approved by a Strict Regulatory Authority or approved in the List of Use of WHO Emergency...”

Read that opening phrase again. Products being used “for the first time in humans.” That’s not the language of approved therapeutics. That’s the precise terminology of Phase I clinical trials—the initial stage where experimental compounds are tested on human subjects for the first time to assess basic safety and dosing. When government officials use that phrase in sworn testimony, they’re admitting these were investigational research products, not established medical interventions.

The defense they offered explains nothing and condemns everything. They declared an emergency through Executive Decree 42227, which then activated Article 117’s provisions allowing import of unregistered medicines. But declaring an emergency doesn’t transform experimental research compounds into approved vaccines. It doesn’t eliminate informed consent requirements. It doesn’t override the Nuremberg Code’s fundamental principle that human subjects must understand the experimental nature of what they’re receiving.

All the emergency declaration did was provide the legal mechanism to bypass normal approval pathways using a law designed for research contexts. It gave them the authority to import investigational products—but that authority came with obligations they systematically violated. Chief among them: full disclosure that what they were administering remained in investigational status with ongoing Phase III studies, unknown long-term effects, and insufficient data on vulnerable populations.

The government’s testimony admits this explicitly: “COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA, EMA, as well as other Strict Regulatory Authorities, have been authorized based on the quality, safety and efficacy results available AT THE TIME of the authorization decision...but the clinical studies Phase III studies continue to be conducted to obtain data on the duration of protection shown over time and to document efficacy in special populations (e.g. children, pregnant women).”

They authorized products before studies were complete. They distributed compounds while Phase III trials were still ongoing. They targeted special populations—children, pregnant women—when they openly admitted efficacy data for those groups didn’t exist yet. And they did all of this under a legal framework designed for controlled investigational research while marketing it to the public as fully tested, completely safe, entirely approved vaccination.

That’s fraud. And we’ve documented it in multiple judicial confessions across five separate Supreme Court victories.

What makes this evidence particularly powerful legally is its portability across jurisdictions. Costa Rica didn’t develop unique products or follow unusual authorization pathways. They used the exact same WHO Emergency Use Listings, the same FDA and EMA authorizations, the same products every other country used. When Costa Rican officials testify these were imported under laws meant for investigational research because they couldn’t be approved through normal channels, that confession applies everywhere the same products and same authorization framework were used.

The regulatory fraud Costa Rica admitted to wasn’t a local anomaly. It was the global blueprint. WHO issued Emergency Use Listings for investigational products. Countries imported those products under their own versions of emergency research provisions. Governments marketed them as fully approved vaccines while maintaining internal documentation that classified them as investigational. The systematic deception was coordinated, and the evidence we’ve extracted in Costa Rica exposes the entire framework.

This matters because Article 1 of the Nuremberg Code is unambiguous: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” That consent requires full disclosure of the experimental nature of what’s being administered, complete information about risks and uncertainties, and genuine freedom to refuse without coercion or penalty. You cannot obtain valid informed consent by calling an investigational product a “vaccine,” claiming it’s “safe and effective” when Phase III studies are ongoing, and threatening employment, travel restrictions, and custody of children for those who refuse.

The Costa Rican government’s testimony proves they violated every element. They knew these were investigational products—they imported them under laws meant for investigational research. They knew safety data was incomplete—they admitted Phase III studies were continuing. They knew they were targeting populations where efficacy data didn’t exist—their own testimony acknowledges this. Yet they implemented mandates, threats, and coercion while systematically concealing the investigational status.

We caught them, and the judicial confession sits in court records that create permanent evidence for any prosecutor or civil litigant anywhere who wants to challenge the same fraud in their own jurisdiction.

The work of extracting these confessions wasn’t simple. It required understanding which questions would force admissions, which documents would prove contradictions, which legal theories would survive motions to dismiss. We filed strategic complaints. We submitted precise interrogatories. We challenged contradictions in testimony. We appealed unfavorable rulings. We brought expert witnesses like Dr. Mike Yeadon whose credentials couldn’t be dismissed. We documented WHO’s refusal to cooperate with judicial orders, then sued them for contempt when they ghosted the proceedings entirely.

Each victory built foundation for the next. Each confession extracted made subsequent admissions harder to avoid. Each precedent set opened pathways to challenge related aspects of the fraud. This is how sophisticated legal accountability works—not dramatic single trials, but coordinated campaigns of strategic litigation that build unassailable evidentiary records piece by piece, confession by confession, victory by victory.

The Article 117 admission is one piece. The testimony about ongoing Phase III studies is another. The confession that they did zero independent verification and simply trusted WHO authorizations adds more. The evidence of indigenous population targeting with 23.6% infant mortality spikes during convenient data blackouts compounds it further. WHO’s contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about their role completes the picture.

What we have now is comprehensive documentation that these were investigational products administered through systematic fraud, authorized under research laws, distributed with threats and coercion, and defended through circular responsibility games where each party blames the others while refusing to answer basic questions about safety and informed consent.

That’s not just regulatory capture or institutional incompetence. That’s coordinated criminal conduct, and the evidence to prove it exists in official judicial records because we built the legal strategies that forced the confessions.

The question now is what happens with this evidence. Does it sit in Costa Rican court files while the same fraud continues globally? Or does it become the foundation for coordinated legal actions across multiple jurisdictions using the confessions we extracted to challenge authorizations, revoke liability shields, and establish accountability for human experimentation without informed consent?

That answer depends on resources. Attorney time to file strategic complaints. Legal research to identify vulnerabilities in authorization frameworks. Expert witness preparation to establish Nuremberg Code violations. Document translation for international proceedings. Court filing fees across multiple jurisdictions. All the unglamorous, expensive work that turns evidence into victories.

We’ve proven we can win with limited resources. Five Supreme Court victories. Multiple judicial confessions. WHO sued for contempt. Government officials caught lying under oath about experimental products they knew were investigational. All accomplished on budgets that wouldn’t fund a single week at major law firms.

But scaling from Costa Rican victories to global accountability requires funding those legal strategies properly. The evidence exists. The legal pathways are mapped. The expert testimony is documented. What’s needed now is the resources to execute at the scope this fraud demands.

The Article 117 confession didn’t come free. It came from strategic litigation that cost money—attorney hours, filing fees, expert witness coordination, document procurement. The next phase of using that confession globally will cost more. But unlike donations that fund newsletters and podcasts, every dollar that goes to this work funds actual legal victories in actual courts with actual judges issuing actual rulings that create actual accountability.

The choice is straightforward. You can fund legal strategies that have already won five times and extracted judicial confessions that can be used globally. Or you can wait and hope someone else does the work while the same fraud continues unabated. WE NEED YOUR HELP!

We forced them to admit under oath they used laws meant for human research to authorize mass experimentation without informed consent. That admission changes everything—if we have the resources to use it properly.

The Article 117 confession was just the beginning. Help us use it to challenge this fraud everywhere it occurred.

