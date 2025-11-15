The uncomfortable questions every American deserves answers to—before it’s too late. President Donald Trump, You’ve done so many great things for the American people..Why now? Many people had faith in you!

Let’s cut through the noise and ask the questions that keep getting buried under press releases, photo ops, and political theater!! Has the American people been thrown under the bus by their President’s decisions? Not the hypothetical future bus—the one that’s already running us over while we’re being told it’s taking us to freedom.

The evidence isn’t hidden in classified documents or whistleblower testimony. It’s happening in broad daylight, in the Oval Office, at the United Nations, through executive orders signed with a smile. And the contradictions are so glaring, so impossibly brazen, that you almost have to admire the audacity—if it wasn’t destroying the constitutional republic in the process.

The $70 Billion Question: Why Is Trump in Bed with Pfizer? Didn’t Pfizer Lobby FDA Peter Marks? Aren’t they tied in with NIH Fauci?? We know how they’re tied in..And they’re tied in!

On September 30, 2025, President Donald Trump stood in the Oval Office with Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer—a company that paid $2.3 billion in 2009 to settle the largest healthcare fraud case in American history. Not a small fine. Not a slap on the wrist. The largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter at that time.

Pfizer’s subsidiary pleaded guilty to a felony violation for misbranding drugs with intent to defraud. Since 2000, Pfizer has racked up over $11 billion in penalties across 107 documented violations—kickbacks to doctors, illegal off-label drug promotion, false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. As recently as April 2025, Pfizer paid nearly $60 million to resolve kickback allegations for its migraine drug.

This isn’t ancient history. This is a habitual criminal enterprise that treats multi-billion dollar settlements as the cost of doing business.

And what the hell did President Trump do? He gave Pfizer:

$70 billion in investment commitments for US manufacturing

A three-year exemption from pharmaceutical tariffs

Guaranteed government contracts through Medicaid pricing agreements

A renewed stamp of approval as a “partner” in American health

The President even suggested other pharmaceutical companies should follow Pfizer’s lead, threatening them with tariffs if they don’t make similar deals. “We’ll be making deals with all of them,” Trump promised.

But Wait—Didn’t RFK Jr. Just Cancel Their mRNA Contracts?

Here’s where the contradictions become impossible to reconcile. In August 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the termination of 22 mRNA vaccine development projects totaling $500 million, specifically targeting contracts with Pfizer, Moderna, and other pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy stated that “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu” and that HHS would shift funding away from mRNA platforms.

Infectious disease experts condemned the move. Dr. Mike Osterholm called it “the most dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business.” Republican Senator Bill Cassidy—whose vote was critical in Kennedy’s confirmation—called the decision “unfortunate” and accused Kennedy of “wasting the money which is already invested” while “conceding to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease.”

Yet there was RFK Jr., just weeks later, standing in the Oval Office with Trump and Bourla, effectively blessing a deal that will pour tens of billions into the very company whose mRNA vaccine proposals his department had just rejected. (Granted, Kennedy must be feeling like he’s in between a rock and a hard place) (hopefully not between Black “Rock”)

Make it make sense!!!?

Either mRNA vaccines are dangerous and ineffective, as Kennedy has claimed, or they’re not. Either Pfizer is untrustworthy, or they’re a partner worth $70 billion in investment. It cannot be both. We shouldn’t accept anything less!

And here’s the real kicker: The White House fact sheet provides virtually no specifics about what those $70 billion will actually fund. Vague language about “domestic drug manufacturing and research facilities” and “reshoring manufacturing” without naming a single product line or therapeutic area.

Given that Pfizer currently manufactures its mRNA COVID vaccine Comirnaty at facilities in Andover, Massachusetts and Kalamazoo, Michigan—and just released updated 2025-2026 formulas in August—there is every reason to believe this $70 billion investment includes continued and expanded mRNA vaccine production on American soil!!!

Why in HELL Are mRNA “Death Jabs” Still on the Market?

Let’s be direct please! Interest of Justice filed a comprehensive Citizens Petition with the FDA in June 2024 (comment on the petition and enforce it!) documenting systematic legal violations in the approval and distribution of mRNA COVID vaccines. This petition, currently onFDA’s, RFK’s and President Trump’s desk awaiting formal grant, provides court-certified evidence of constitutional violations, regulatory fraud, and systematic denial of informed consent.

The petition argues that Pfizer and Moderna misclassified their mRNA COVID vaccines as conventional vaccines when they should have been regulated as gene therapy products under FDA’s own definitions. By avoiding gene therapy classification, these companies sidestepped legally required FDA environmental assessments that would have informed the public about the genetic nature of these products.

Notably, Moderna itself acknowledged in a 2020 SEC filing that “currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

The petition cites multiple independent studies confirming excessive levels of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, with DNA fragments reported at levels between 6 and 470 times above the regulatory limit of 10 nanograms per dose. These DNA fragments are encapsulated in the same lipid nanoparticles as the mRNA, potentially allowing foreign genetic material to enter human cells with unknown long-term consequences.

Under federal law, the FDA must respond to this citizen petition within 180 days after filing.

So while serious allegations of regulatory violations and product contamination remain unresolved—with a petition that Interest of Justice spent four years and immense resources preparing with court-certified evidence—the Trump administration is moving full speed ahead with a deal that will exponentially expand Pfizer’s manufacturing capacity.

Trump Asked the Right Question—Then Ignored His Own Answer

On September 1, 2025, President Trump publicly questioned whether Operation Warp Speed was “BRILLIANT” as claimed, demanding answers about why it might have failed. Just one week later, RFK Jr. provided the answer: “I don’t think there have been successes” in US health agencies because they’ve been “infiltrated by the pharmaceutical companies” for 30-40 years, making “a series of bad decisions.”

That same day, Trump posted a video featuring NIH scientists describing vaccines as containing toxic chemicals linked to autism and neurological damage. This alignment of admissions from the highest levels of government confirms what Interest of Justice documented in our comprehensive FDA petition.

Trump wondered aloud whether Operation Warp Speed succeeded or failed. RFK Jr. answered: pharmaceutical capture destroyed any possibility of success.

And then what did they do? They celebrated a $70 billion partnership with the biggest pharmaceutical criminal the US government ever sued.

The cognitive dissonance isn’t just jarring—it’s disqualifying. It suggests that either…

Trump and Kennedy are being systematically deceived by the same pharmaceutical-captured agencies they claim to be reforming, or The questioning was theater, and the real policy is business as usual with Big Pharma calling the shots

Either way, the American people are the ones getting thrown under the bus.

Why Isn’t Albert Bourla Being Criminally Prosecuted?

Here’s a question that should keep every American awake at night.. If Pfizer paid the largest criminal fine in American history for healthcare fraud, and if the systematic violations have continued with over $11 billion in total penalties since 2000, why is Albert Bourla being celebrated in the Oval Office instead of facing a grand jury?

The 2009 settlement included an “integrity agreement” to be overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, essentially placing Pfizer under a form of trusteeship to prevent future wrongdoing. Yet violations continued. As recently as April 2025—just five months ago—Pfizer was paying settlements for kickback schemes.

This is textbook “habitual offender” behavior. When a company treats multi-billion dollar criminal fines as simply the cost of doing business, when settlements include promises of reform followed immediately by new violations, that’s not a company that made mistakes. That’s an ongoing criminal enterprise.

And it gets worse. Interest of Justice’s FDA petition documents how Operation Warp Speed was legally void from its inception due to fraudulent use of Other Transaction Authority contractual agreements by the Department of Defense (now honestly renamed the Department of War). The DOD conducted unauthorized experiments on American civilians under Operation Warp Speed, representing a fundamental violation of congressional authority and constitutional protections—specifically 50 USC 1520a, which explicitly prohibits such experimentation.

These weren’t bureaucratic oversights. They were deliberate legal maneuvers designed to bypass informed consent requirements and constitutional protections established after Nuremberg.

So we have…

A company with the largest criminal fine in US history for healthcare fraud, and in our opinion deployed an experimental biological agent on the entire globe!

Systematic violations of federal regulations in vaccine development and approval

Documented legal violations in the entire Operation Warp Speed framework

Ongoing contamination issues with DNA fragments exceeding regulatory limits

Systematic denial of informed consent to millions of Americans and the entire globe!

And instead of prosecution, we get a $70 billion handshake deal and tariff exemptions???

Explain how that serves justice. Explain how that protects Americans and the international community like our friends in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada etc…

The Surveillance State Partnership: Palantir and Digital ID

But the pharmaceutical betrayal is only half the story. While Trump cuts deals with convicted pharmaceutical criminals, he’s simultaneously deploying a comprehensive surveillance infrastructure that would make China’s social credit system jealous.

On September 25, 2025—the same month as the Pfizer deal—President Trump signed executive orders to dismantle “domestic terrorism networks” while Palantir Technologies delivered its Immigration Lifecycle Operating System (ImmigrationOS) prototype to ICE under a $30 million contract.

The timing was surgical. Just two days earlier, Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly warning about “uncontrolled migration” while accusing the UN of “funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.” Now, with Palantir’s ImmigrationOS going live, the administration gains unprecedented capability to track, target, and process millions through a system that integrates data from every corner of government.

What Is ImmigrationOS Really Capable Of?

According to contract documents and civil liberties groups, Palantir’s system enables ICE to:

Query 346 million individual records simultaneously

Process biometric data including fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans

Integrate data from Department of Homeland Security databases, FBI and CIA intelligence feeds, IRS tax records, Social Security files, Department of Labor employment data, and state and local law enforcement systems

Perform “complete target analysis of known populations”—language that should terrify anyone concerned about civil liberties

Documents obtained by The Intercept confirm that Palantir is compiling information on people in the United States for a “master database,” creating an easy way to cross-reference sensitive data from tax records, immigration records, and more.

Here’s the critical question civil liberties groups are raising: It’s unclear how the system would be limited only to people living illegally in the U.S. Once you build comprehensive surveillance infrastructure capable of tracking 346 million people, what prevents it from being used on citizens? How can we allow an experimental bio agent be deployed into our innocent children!!!



And IoJ’s Question is, even if President Trump wants to use it for the purpose of good, what happens when he’s out of office and someone new is as corrupt and nefarious as the Biden and Obama Administration? How do we know they wont purpose this tech for dual use operations against it’s own citizens? SERIOUSLY!! How could we allow this??

WHO WANTS TO SERIOUSLY HELP FUND IoJ's efforts on a GIANT MISSION TO STOP ALL OF THIS? We have the capabilities, we've won multiple times in the courts already.

The BlackRock-Vanguard-Palantir Connection

Before diving deeper into Palantir’s capabilities, we need to understand who really controls these systems. BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard—the three largest index fund managers in the world—collectively manage $22 trillion in assets. They’re the top shareholders in 88% of the S&P 500, according to Cambridge University research.

The concentration is staggering:

BlackRock and Vanguard own majority shares in the four companies that control 90% of the US media landscape

Combined, the three largest investment firms have ownership in nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms , secretly wielding monopoly control over virtually ALL industries

At the 2023 World Economic Forum, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink openly admitted: “You have to FORCE behaviors, at BlackRock we are FORCING behaviors”

And now? Larry Fink recently took over the helm at the World Economic Forum after Klaus Schwab stepped down, placing one of the world’s most powerful financial controllers at the head of the organization pushing for the Great Reset.

The same entities that control Big Pharma also control Big Tech. The same financial giants that profit from mRNA vaccines also profit from comprehensive surveillance systems. It’s not separate industries—it’s a unified control grid with BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street at the center.

Adding to the conflict of interest: Stephen Miller, who as United States homeland security advisor has been actively involved in the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, owns between $100,000 and $250,000 of Palantir stock.

Is America Heading Toward China-Style Surveillance?

The infrastructure being deployed doesn’t just enable immigration enforcement—it creates the technical foundation for comprehensive population control that rivals or exceeds China’s capabilities.

Consider what’s being built simultaneously:

1. Palantir’s Surveillance Infrastructure

The ImmigrationOS system integrates data from virtually every government agency, creating a unified view of individuals that can track movements, financial transactions, employment, healthcare, and associations.

2. Digital Identity Systems

Bill Gates has been laying groundwork for universal digital identity through ID2020. The Gates Foundation has committed $200 million to digital public infrastructure focusing on systems like MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform), adopted by 11 countries. In July 2020, a partnership between the Gates-backed GAVI vaccine alliance, Mastercard, and Trust Stamp was ready to introduce a biometric identity platform in West Africa.

3. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Combined with digital ID, CBDC creates a control system where every transaction can be monitored, approved, or denied in real-time based on social credit scores, political views, or any other criteria the system administrators choose.

4. Unified Cloud Infrastructure

Palantir’s infrastructure runs on Amazon Web Services with DoD Impact Level 6 security clearance—the same cloud providers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle) that serve virtually all government systems. This concentration means a handful of companies have potential access to vast troves of citizen data.

Sources tell WIRED that DOGE leadership within the IRS orchestrated a ‘hackathon’ aimed at plotting out a ‘mega API’ allowing privileged users to view all agency data from a central access point, likely hosted on Palantir’s Foundry software. This would give a private company unprecedented access to government data on citizens.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Worldwide Research Head at Pfizer, wrote to the UK Parliament warning about digital ID…

“The unavoidable conclusion is that power centralisers absolutely require it in order to acquire effectively unlimited power over the individual. It cannot be accepted. I will choose penury, starvation, arrest and death before I will sign up to it or use it if one is assigned. This system, coupled with Central Bank Digital Currency, comprises a control system unparalleled in the history of humanity. There is literally nothing that the central authority cannot prevent you from doing & worse, can force you to do, if this is established.”

Is America heading toward surveillance like China and the UK? The infrastructure is being deployed right now. The only question is whether Americans will wake up in time to stop it.

What Will Be the Future of the American Superpower?

This is the $70 billion question—literally. When the President of the United States:

Partners with convicted pharmaceutical criminals while his own HHS Secretary condemns their products

Deploys comprehensive surveillance infrastructure while claiming to protect freedom

Exempts pharmaceutical giants from tariffs while threatening other industries

Celebrates companies that paid the largest criminal fines in American history

Builds digital identity and tracking systems that rival China’s social credit system

Allows private companies like Palantir unprecedented access to citizen data

What exactly is being made great again?

Because from where we’re standing, it looks like what’s being made great is:

Big Pharma’s profit margins (despite criminal convictions)

Big Tech’s surveillance capabilities (despite constitutional concerns)

BlackRock and Vanguard’s control grid (despite monopoly concerns)

The World Economic Forum’s agenda (despite sovereignty concerns)

The American people were promised!!!

“Drain the Swamp” → Instead, the swamp creatures are getting $70 billion deals

“America First” → Instead, it’s Pfizer First and Palantir First

“Make America Healthy Again” → Instead, the companies with the worst safety records get preferential treatment???

“Restore the Constitution” → Instead, experimental biological warfare military operations on civilians continue under fraudulent authorities

The Constitutional Crisis Nobody’s Talking About

Interest of Justice’s FDA petition—which President Trump has had on his desk since June 2024—documents systematic constitutional violations that strike at the heart of American governance:

Operation Warp Speed violated 50 USC 1520a, which explicitly prohibits the Department of Defense from conducting experiments on human subjects without informed consent. The DOD, operating under what is now honestly called the Department of War, used fraudulent Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to bypass congressional prohibitions.

These weren’t administrative errors. They were deliberate circumvention of laws specifically designed to protect American citizens from unauthorized medical experimentation BY CONGRESS INTENT!!—laws that exist because of Nuremberg, because we supposedly learned that governments cannot experiment on their own people.

The petition provides a complete roadmap for constitutional restoration. It documents every legal violation, traces every circumvented protection, and offers specific solutions for ensuring these violations never happen again.

Under federal law, the FDA must respond within 180 days of filing. That deadline has long passed. Trump has had this petition on his desk for over a year. And instead of granting it, instead of restoring constitutional governance, he’s celebrating a $70 billion deal with the primary beneficiary of the constitutional violations. HELP!!

What Future Awaits America?

If current trends continue—if pharmaceutical criminals continue receiving preferential treatment, if surveillance infrastructure continues expanding without constitutional constraints, if digital identity and CBDC systems are deployed as planned—America’s future looks less like a constitutional republic and more like a technocratic control grid where BlackRock, Vanguard, Big Pharma, and Big Tech call all the shots while elections become theater.

The infrastructure for comprehensive population control is being deployed right now:

Palantir tracking every movement and transaction

Digital ID systems identifying and authenticating every interaction

CBDC controlling every financial decision

mRNA platforms providing the excuse for regular mandated injections tied to digital health passports and big business for the supranational organizations like the World Health Organization and its PABS programs

AI systems monitoring all communications for “misinformation”

BlackRock and Vanguard owning the corporations, media, and infrastructure that make it all possible

This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is infrastructure deployment happening in plain sight while Americans are distracted by political theater and reassured that everything is fine.

The Lock Step Coordination That Makes It All Possible

What we’re witnessing isn’t separate policy decisions made by isolated actors. It’s coordinated implementation of scenarios that were openly published over a decade ago.

The term “Lock Step” comes from the 2010 Rockefeller Foundation document “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” which literally outlined a scenario called “Lock Step” describing how governments would respond to a pandemic with authoritarian measures that never get rolled back.

Then came Event 201—the pandemic simulation conducted by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019—just months before COVID-19 was announced as a global pandemic emergency. This wasn’t just a medical exercise; it included sessions specifically focused on controlling public opinion and combating “misinformation” during a pandemic.

The Chinese representative even mused about countering rumors that viruses might be man-made—in October 2019, before anyone supposedly knew about COVID-19.

When 194 countries move in perfect synchronization to:

Implement identical lockdown policies

Deploy identical vaccine mandates

Use identical censorship mechanisms

Build identical surveillance infrastructure

Adopt identical digital ID frameworks

That’s not policy coordination. That’s criminal conspiracy.

And it’s enabled by the legal immunity that international organizations like WHO enjoy—they can issue binding recommendations while disclaiming all liability for consequences. They can coordinate global policies that violate member states’ constitutions while claiming they’re just providing guidance.

Remove that immunity, and the entire coordination mechanism collapses.

The Questions That Demand Answers

Every American deserves real answers to these questions:

1. Why are mRNA vaccines still on the market when Interest of Justice’s FDA petition documents systematic legal violations, regulatory fraud, DNA contamination exceeding limits by up to 470 times, and complete denial of informed consent? When they deny that (hopefully they do not) we have a BACKUP plan that cannot be denied!

2. Why isn’t Albert Bourla being criminally prosecuted when Pfizer has paid over $11 billion in criminal penalties since 2000, continues violating its “integrity agreement,” and participated in what may be the largest case of systematic fraud in pharmaceutical history? Including the COVID-19 “plandemic”

3. Why is Trump celebrating a $70 billion partnership with Pfizer when his own HHS Secretary just cancelled their mRNA research contracts for being ineffective and dangerous?

4. Is the entire Trump administration run for the benefit of Big Pharma and Big Tech when pharmaceutical criminals get tariff exemptions and Palantir gets unprecedented access to citizen data?

5. What exactly will Pfizer manufacture with $70 billion when the White House won’t provide specific details and there’s every indication it includes expanded mRNA vaccine production?

6. How will Palantir’s ImmigrationOS be limited to undocumented immigrants when the system is designed to track 346 million people and integrate data from every government agency? George Orwell would be Rolling in his grave right now!!

7. Will America soon be under surveillance like China and the UK when the infrastructure being deployed—Palantir, Digital ID, CBDC, AI monitoring—creates technical capabilities that exceed China’s social credit system?

8. What is the future of America as a superpower when constitutional protections are systematically violated, pharmaceutical criminals are celebrated as partners, and surveillance infrastructure is deployed by private companies with massive conflicts of interest?

9. Why hasn’t FRDA, RFK and or President Trump granted Interest of Justice’s FDA petition that provides the complete legal framework for constitutional restoration and has been on his desk for over a year?

10. At what point do we admit that the American people have been thrown under the bus when the evidence is this overwhelming, the contradictions this glaring, and the betrayals this complete?

What Can Be Done Before It’s Too Late?

The criminals implementing Lock Step are counting on our despair, our assumption that nothing can be done, our willingness to accept systematic rights violations as the new normal. They’re betting that nobody will demand real accountability through criminal prosecution.

But Lock Step isn’t invincible—it’s just unchallenged.

Interest of Justice has spent four years documenting these violations through international legal proceedings and bringing them to the attention of the United States government. Our FDA petition represents a complete solution in a box—a roadmap for correcting systematic constitutional violations and ensuring they never happen again with a failproof backup plan!

We’re the only organization, as far as we know, that has a formal legal referral to Member States from WHO ethics oversight department against COVID vaccine illegal experimentation. We forced this dispute through WHO’s own system and got them to send it to member states.

We recently achieved a government hearing in Costa Rica where officials listened to documented proof of WHO’s systematic targeting of vulnerable populations, their admission of having zero safety data, their abandonment of member states under court order. The officials agreed with our evidence—and then did exactly what WHO told them to do anyway.

This is why breaking Lock Step requires Lock Step Vanguard—people willing to fund the fight that nobody else will take on. The criminals coordinated globally; our response must be equally coordinated and equally funded.

The Legal Precedents That Would Break Lock Step Forever

To dismantle the criminal conspiracy permanently requires establishing legal precedents in international courts:

1. International organizations that issue binding recommendations bear legal liability for consequences → No more claiming they’re just advisors while demanding compliance

2. Reify and strengthen the Siracusa Principles for all countries → Enforceable limits on emergency powers with judicial enforcement mechanisms as well as a plan that we have already drafted for implementing a multilateral agreement with member states and we will be deploying our platform shortly..

3. Establish universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity committed through health policy → When medical interventions are imposed without informed consent across multiple countries, that requires international prosecution

4. Create precedent that emergency use authorizations cannot bypass informed consent requirements → Close the massive loophole that enables systematic rights violations

5. Establish that coordination between international organizations and member states to violate constitutional rights constitutes criminal conspiracy → Make future Lock Step coordination legally impossible

These precedents wouldn’t just apply to current cases—they would establish permanent legal barriers that make future Lock Step coordination impossible for generations.

The Bottom Line: We’ve Been Thrown Under the Bus

The evidence is overwhelming. The contradictions are impossible to reconcile. The betrayals are complete.

When the President…

Questions Operation Warp Speed’s success, then celebrates a $70 billion deal with its primary beneficiary

Appoints an HHS Secretary who condemns mRNA vaccines, then stands with him applauding a deal that will expand mRNA production

Promises to “drain the swamp,” then gives pharmaceutical criminals tariff exemptions and guaranteed contracts

Claims to protect freedom, then deploys surveillance infrastructure that rivals China’s capabilities

Swears an oath to uphold the Constitution, then ignores a comprehensive petition documenting systematic constitutional violations

Yes. The American people have been thrown under the bus, along with most of the rest of the world!

Not thrown under a hypothetical future bus. Thrown under the Big Pharma-Surveillance State bus that’s already rolling, already crushing constitutional rights, already building the control grid that will define America’s future.

The only question remaining is whether enough Americans will wake up in time to stop it.

Because if we don’t—if we accept these contradictions, if we believe the theater while the infrastructure gets deployed, if we let criminal enterprises continue operating with government blessing while surveillance systems are built around us—then the America we thought we were fighting for is already gone.

And the superpowers that emerge from what’s left won’t be American in any meaningful sense. They’ll be BlackRock. Vanguard. Pfizer. Palantir. The World Economic Forum. Corporate-government fusion operating with unlimited surveillance, no constitutional constraints, and populations too tracked, too controlled, and too frightened to resist.

That’s not the future America deserves. But it’s the future America will get if we don’t demand answers NOW and WE MUST HELP THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY AS WELL! The entire globe is in WORLD WAR SILENT WEAPONS

Take Action

1. Comment on Interest of Justice’s FDA Petition

Go to: regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Every comment matters. Tell them:

Your story

Your injury or loss

Your demand for truth and accountability

Your support for granting the petition in full

2. Sign the Open Letter to President Trump

stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/open-letter-to-president-trump

3. Support the Legal Fight

Breaking Lock Step requires funding international criminal prosecutions. Interest of Justice has the evidence, the legal framework, and the precedent-setting cases ready to file. What we need is the Lock Step Vanguard—people willing to fund the fight that nobody else will take on.

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

NurembergHearing.org/donate

4. Share This Article Far and Wide

The criminals implementing Lock Step depend on people not connecting the dots. Share this article. Tag officials. Make noise. Demand answers.

Because constitutional governance requires constitutional leaders. And if current leadership won’t provide those answers, the American people have every right—and every obligation—to demand new leadership that will.

The rule of law depends on leaders willing to enforce the law, especially when that enforcement requires admitting that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority.

Interest of Justice stands ready to help restore that rule of law. We cannot enforce constitutional protections without you—the people who refuse to accept that systematic rights violations are the new normal.

Most people have ZERO faith anymore!! But we do! Jesus said “have the faith of a mustard seed” Thats all it takes…We have faith of a Lion heart ready to ATTACK FROM EVERY ANGLE NECESSARY LEGALLY SPEAKING AND TO MAKE A GIANT RUCKUS!!! WHY STOP NOW!!!

Lock Step will fail if we succeed.

They are Lock Step in LIES.

We are Lock Step in LOVE.

And love for constitutional governance, for informed consent, for human dignity, for American sovereignty—that’s what will break the control grid before it’s too late.

Interest of Justice is an international human rights monitoring organization and official stakeholder in WHO, FDA, and HHS proceedings. For four years, we’ve documented systematic constitutional violations and fought for accountability when no one else would. Our comprehensive legal research provides the roadmap for constitutional restoration. But we can’t do this alone. Support our fight at NurembergHearing.org/donate

Because when pharmaceutical criminals get $70 billion handshakes while Americans lose their constitutional rights, somebody has to stand up and say: NO MORE.

That somebody is us. And hopefully, that somebody is you too.

