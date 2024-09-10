Undercover: Pfizer's principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the COVID-19 jab anyway.
WATCH: New whistleblower video shows Pfizer's principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the COVID-19 jab anyway.
Justin Leslie, a former Pfizer employee and whistleblower, is the man recording this private conversation with Kanwal Gill, a principal scientist at Pfizer. He has just released the video recording and claims to have signed a sworn affidavit, which is provided on his X account.
Kanwal talks about the company skipping ten years of clinical trials and using the pandemic to bring the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to market. She also mentions that they have attempted to bring mRNA technology to market for 50 years, but due to side effects, they were never able to do so.
She boasts that it was only due to the covid declarations of emergency that “everything was done on the fly” and Pfizer was able to just “roll it out, roll it out, roll it out”.
"There was no time to think, it was a time to act."
No - it was not a time to roll out what they already knew was garbage.
Little children are literally dropping dead in school. How's that for action?
Well, I wonder how long she will remain employed.😉🤐
This has about 2 mths to go global viral, before it will be irrelevant in the "new" tech of samRNA shots.😤🤐 And then the genie really screws humanity.
