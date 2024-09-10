Damning video taken by Pfizer employee and whistleblower: Pfizer's principal scientist Kanwal Gill admits in undercover footage that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the COVID-19 jab anyway due to political pressure.

WATCH: New whistleblower video shows Pfizer's principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the COVID-19 jab anyway.

Justin Leslie, a former Pfizer employee and whistleblower, is the man recording this private conversation with Kanwal Gill, a principal scientist at Pfizer. He has just released the video recording and claims to have signed a sworn affidavit, which is provided on his X account.

Kanwal talks about the company skipping ten years of clinical trials and using the pandemic to bring the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to market. She also mentions that they have attempted to bring mRNA technology to market for 50 years, but due to side effects, they were never able to do so.

She boasts that it was only due to the covid declarations of emergency that “everything was done on the fly” and Pfizer was able to just “roll it out, roll it out, roll it out”.

