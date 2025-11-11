The Most Unjust Scheme in Human History - Grand Plans Without Our Permission

Here’s what should enrage you! The same unelected globalists constructing digital identity prisons, AI control grids, IoT surveillance networks, mRNA mandates, and climate control schemes never asked for your participation. Not once. These converging systems—arriving simultaneously by design, not coincidence—represent the architecture of total technocratic control being built while the public is deliberately kept in the dark and systematically censored when they dare to question.

The United Nations and its specialized agency the World Health Organization literally censored Interest of Justice and the Free Speech Association from civil society consultation processes after we exposed their own admission: the UN claims to literally “own the science.” Think about that. How can humanity accept grand schemes built upon a foundation of science that’s rigged, monopolistic, and refuses to hear from the thousands of scientists who call it fraudulent? This isn’t science—it’s scientism as religion, wielded as a weapon against dissent.

These systems violate jus cogens—the peremptory norms of international law from which no derogation is permitted. They violate natural law. They violate our inherent human rights that exist prior to and independent of government recognition. And they’re being imposed at breathtaking speed precisely because the architects know that informed populations would never consent to their own enslavement.The Climate Industrial Complex - Bill Gates’ Revealing Pivot and COP30’s True Agenda

LIVE now! Official opening of COP30 November 10-21, 2025

Tune in now to watch the opening plenary of COP30 live. Watch the COP30 opening ceremony here

“Paris Agreement is working to deliver real progress, but we must strive valiantly for more”: Simon Stiell speech on opening day of COP30 in Belém, Brazil

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell addressed the official opening of COP30 today, noting that the Paris Agreement has helped bend the curve of emissions downward. But he didn’t sugarcoat it. “We must move much, much, faster on both reductions of emissions and strengthening resilience,” he said. Stiell said strong and clear outcomes on all issues are essential.



“This is how we signal to the world that climate cooperation is delivering results,” he added. “In Belém, we’ve got to marry the world of negotiations to the actions needed in the real economy. Every gigawatt of clean power cuts pollution and creates more jobs. Every action to build resilience helps save lives, strengthen communities, and protect the global supply chains that every economy depends on. This is the growth story of the 21st century – the economic transformation of our age.”

COP30 Un: Today an update to our NDC Synthesis Report shows the emissions curve is being bent downwards.



Global emissions are projected to fall by 12% in 2035 (compared to 2019 levels) based on new NDCs, including many received in recent weeks.



“That’s a big deal,” write UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on LinkedIn. “Every fraction of a degree of heating avoided will save millions of lives and billions of dollars in economic damage. But we must move much, much, faster on both reductions of emissions and strengthening resilience.”

Bill Gates’ Climate Pivot? Consolidating Philanthropic Power Over Life Systems

Just before COP30 in Brazil, Bill Gates made a stunning admission - climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise.” This from the man who spent years promoting apocalyptic climate narratives to justify massive interventions. The recalibration isn’t abandonment—it’s strategic repositioning toward controlling agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure under the banner of “climate adaptation.”

His $1.4 billion COP30 commitment for agricultural “innovations” in Africa and Asia raises the critical question - who controls these systems? What strings are attached? Gates Foundation initiatives consistently consolidate power in unelected technocrats and their corporate partners. With U.S. government funding withdrawn, we’re witnessing climate policy’s transformation from democratic accountability to philanthropic dictatorship. This is technocracy in its purest form: rule by supposed experts with zero electoral accountability and total insulation from the populations they claim to serve.

But yet at the same time, Bill Gates being in the “Club” (maybe even the Club of Rome) just recently took back his beliefs about the global warming scam!

Under the Trump administration’s “Unleashing American Energy” policy has prompted hand-wringing from the climate establishment, but the reality is more nuanced. What we are witnessing is not the end of climate policy, but its transformation from government-driven mandates to a public-private partnership model in which figures like Gates, wielding the resources of the largest private foundation on earth, can exert influence without democratic accountability. This is technocracy in its purest form: rule by supposed experts, insulated from electoral consequence, pursuing objectives that may or may not align with the genuine needs and wishes of the populations they claim to serve.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115459641125796285

Publications from the Club of Rome:

“the global system of nature in which we all live – probably cannot support present rates of economic and population growth much beyond the year 2100, They examined the five basic factors that determine and, in their interactions, ultimately limit growth on this planet”

“Perhaps we can term the impending incompatibility of human population and food supply as a “crisis,” but one could more properly view the situation as the scientific confirmation (”validation”) of Malthus’s earlier “model.”

Published 1975 – This report states the need to create an “organic” or a truly interdependent society as the only way to save the world from the almost overwhelming world problematique.

Authors: Mihajlo Mesarovic, Eduard Pestel

Click here for further information

https://www.clubofrome.org/publication/the-limits-to-growth/

https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-declares-victory-against-climate-hoax-after-bill-gates-comments/article70219553.ece

mRNA Mandates Collapse - The Ninth Circuit Destroys the Legal Foundation

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling in Health Freedom Defense Fund v. LAUSD fundamentally distinguished COVID-19 mRNA injections from traditional vaccines, recognizing what we argued in our Nuremberg Hearing, these are medical treatments that mitigate symptoms, not preventative measures that halt transmission. This obliterates the legal foundation for mandates. Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) authorized limited vaccine mandates precisely because they prevented disease spread and protected communities. When an intervention merely reduces individual severity without stopping transmission, the government cannot invoke police power to mandate it.

The Trump administration’s prohibition on federal funding for school COVID vaccine mandates, combined with Secretary Kennedy’s restriction of recommendations to high-risk populations only, represents a dramatic legal correction. Yet the $500 million cancellation in mRNA research funding reveals the deeper issue: public trust destroyed by mandates, censorship of legitimate safety concerns, and regulatory capture by pharmaceutical companies.

The principle transcends any particular vaccine. When government partners with Big Pharma to mandate medical interventions as conditions for education or employment, when questioning earns professional destruction, when agencies are captured by industries they regulate, we’ve abandoned informed consent—the fundamental medical ethics principle established at Nuremberg. The Ninth Circuit’s recognition of this truth, now federal precedent, represents a correction long overdue.

Digital Identity - Building the Panopticon

The global acceleration of digital identity systems represents the most significant threat to privacy and freedom of movement in human history. China’s National Online Identity Authentication system, launched July 2025, provides the blueprint: unique “network numbers” tied to phones and biometrics, enabling comprehensive tracking. The word “voluntary” is Orwellian when refusal means exclusion from digital life.

The spread is deliberate and coordinated: Singapore’s Singpass, South Korea’s registration cards, Spain’s MiDNI, the EU’s eIDAS 2.0 requiring digital wallets by 2026. The UK’s proposal for mandatory employment digital ID by 2029 shows how “voluntary” becomes compulsory. In America, Real ID requirements and 13-state mobile driver’s licenses create a de facto national ID without the political controversy of explicitly creating one.

The fundamental problem: once infrastructure for comprehensive digital identification exists, it will be exploited by governments seeking expanded surveillance. Privacy protections and encryption offer technical solutions but cannot address the core vulnerability. As civil liberties advocates warn, “Can’t be evil” is far stronger protection than “Won’t be evil.”

Global Censorship Programs - Suppress Dissent When In Power

The Trump administration’s Executive Order on ending federal censorship correctly identifies Biden administration pressure on social media platforms to moderate content deemed “misinformation.” The closure of the State Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation Hub acknowledged these “disinformation” frameworks “devolved into tools for political censorship.”

Europe’s Online Safety Act and Digital Services Act represent comprehensive censorship regimes empowering bureaucrats to determine acceptable expression. The global spread of these frameworks to Australia and proposed American legislation like KOSA shows the globalization of censorship infrastructure cloaked as “safety.”

IoT Sensors - The Omnipresent Surveillance Grid

The global IoT government market reaches $30 billion by 2025, with 60% of smart cities deploying IoT. These interconnected sensors monitoring traffic, water, energy, and movement generate unprecedented data streams governments claim are essential for efficiency. The promised benefits—optimized traffic, reduced waste, improved emergency response—are real. The problem lies in governance frameworks that barely exist.

Most IoT devices exhibit gross security vulnerabilities—default passwords, inadequate encryption. The challenge of governing billions of connected devices exceeds existing regulatory capacity. More fundamentally, questions of data ownership, algorithmic accountability, and automated decision-making ethics remain unresolved as deployment races ahead. This represents massive power transfer from individuals to institutions controlling sensors and algorithms, transforming every physical space into a surveillance zone.

AI Control - The Black Box Problem

The Trump AI Action Plan prioritizes American AI dominance over risk mitigation, directing agencies to aggressively roll back regulations and make federal funding contingent on state deregulation. This represents industrial policy for maintaining American leadership but does little to address AI’s impact on privacy, democracy, and human agency.

The European AI Act offers more comprehensive regulation, categorizing systems by risk and imposing varying obligations. Yet even this robust framework struggles to keep pace with the technology. China’s approach—comprehensive AI content labeling combined with state direction—demonstrates how authoritarian governments use AI for social control.

The transparency crisis compounds these challenges. When neural networks make decisions based on billions of parameters from vast datasets, even the engineers who built them often cannot explain why the system reached a particular conclusion. This “black box” problem undermines accountability and makes detecting bias nearly impossible. Freedom of information in an AI-governed world requires not just algorithm access, but the ability to audit and challenge decisions—a technical and legal challenge barely begun.

The Convergence: Interlocking Systems of Total Control

These aren’t independent policy debates. They’re interlocking components of comprehensive technocratic governance threatening to render democratic accountability obsolete. Digital identity credentials authenticate IoT devices and AI systems. AI algorithms process IoT sensor data streams to generate behavioral predictions. Vaccine passports and climate compliance scores integrate into digital identity to enable or restrict access. Government censorship determines what information citizens can access about these very systems. Each component reinforces the others, creating control architecture operating with efficiency impossible in previous eras.

The architects—Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, WHO, major tech companies, international organizations, aligned governments—consistently characterize these efforts as humanitarian, scientific, and necessary. Climate change, pandemics, inequality, extremism, and technological disruption are real problems requiring response. The question is whether these solutions genuinely address problems or exploit legitimate concerns to justify unprecedented power concentrations.

The track record doesn’t inspire confidence. WHO pandemic treaty negotiations proceeded with minimal meaningful consultation, favoring pharmaceutical company and aligned NGO input. Climate finance flows to large corporations and international organizations rather than affected communities. Digital identity systems suffer massive data breaches. AI systems perpetuate bias at scale. These institutions demonstrate neither competence nor good faith necessary to justify the trust they demand.

And now, as if to underscore the convergence of threats, Elon Musk recently announced plans to unleash a torrent of one million robots per year per facility. He laughed when he said it, but days later the implications became clear: we face not just digital surveillance and algorithmic control, but physical automation on a scale that could fundamentally transform labor, warfare, and human autonomy itself. The era of globalism isn’t just coming—it’s accelerating with robotic precision.

Tomorrow: We Make Our Stand

Interest of Justice will make a major announcement tomorrow. When there are systems this unjust, this oppressive, this incoming, and this accelerating converge simultaneously, when the foundations are built on fraudulent science that won’t hear dissenting experts, when international organizations censor civil society while claiming to “own the science,” when jus cogens rights and natural law are violated openly—we need a way to stop them at the gate!!!

We must stop Agenda 2030 before it becomes irreversible infrastructure.

Here’s what should give you hope! the same speed bringing these threats is also accelerating awakening. The legal victories we’ve documented—the Ninth Circuit recognizing vaccine mandates require genuine public health justification, the rollback of censorship frameworks, the growing state resistance—prove pushback works. Our victories in Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber forcing government admissions about vaccine classifications and establishing WHO authority limits demonstrate that persistence and sound legal arguments can achieve significant victories even with limited resources. Imagine if IoJ actually had the kind of funds to accelerate in all of these topics with the same vigorous tenacity we are holding against the COVID-19 mRNA [NON] “vaccines”!!! To us, this is a lifestyle, not just a project that keeps spiraling out of control to never end! We are accelerating as fast as they are! And if we don’t….They win! If we keep breaking their moral pillar like we keep doing, Humanity has a real big chance at destroying the SDG’s and the Global communist takeover! NEVER GIVE UP!

The collapse of public trust in institutional authorities, while destabilizing, represents healthy skepticism making future power grabs more difficult. People are waking up. Fast. As fast as the globalist agenda accelerates, resistance accelerates faster, especially over here at IoJ.

The Solution: Bonding Together Around Jus Cogens Rights

These systems violate peremptory norms—jus cogens principles from which no derogation is permitted under international law. They violate natural law recognizing inherent human dignity and rights existing prior to government. The solution requires:

Legal Action: Continue challenging overreach through litigation. Build on precedents like the Ninth Circuit decision. Press courts to recognize new technologies don’t suspend constitutional protections.

Political Pressure: Demand representatives resist technocratic solutions promising efficiency at liberty’s cost. The state-by-state resistance, European pushback, and American rejection of WHO pandemic amendments show democratic pressure forces institutional accountability.

Technical Alternatives: Develop privacy-preserving alternatives to centralized control. Self-sovereign identity frameworks placing data control in individuals’ hands, encrypted communication tools resisting surveillance, open-source AI systems that can be audited offer technical paths toward digital freedom.

Cultural Revival: Rebuild appreciation for liberty, privacy, and democratic accountability as values worth defending. The ease with which populations accepted unprecedented restrictions during the pandemic—often cheering dissenter punishment—reveals troubling willingness to trade freedom for promised safety. Rebuilding culture that understands liberty as prerequisite to human dignity, not obstacle to efficient administration, may be the most important task.

Global Coordination: These threats are international. The response must be too. Interest of Justice has built an Alliance of Sovereign Nations to coordinate resistance across borders. We need mechanisms for genuine democratic deliberation, not theatrical “consultation” generating pre-ordained conclusions.

Are We All Doomed? Hell No—We’re Just Getting Started

The globalist era isn’t just incoming fast—people are waking up and stopping it just as fast, turning it around toward a better lifestyle. The technocrats have resources, expertise, institutional power. But we have something more fundamental: the human spirit’s enduring commitment to freedom and rights that are ours by virtue of humanity, not by government grace or algorithmic calculation.

At Interest of Justice, we’ve demonstrated it’s possible to hold governments and international organizations accountable. We forced Costa Rica to admit COVID vaccines were experimental treatments. We established procedural limits on WHO authority. We helped prevent pandemic treaty amendments transferring sovereignty to international bureaucrats. We built coordination networks among nations recognizing the threat and sent 50,000+ signatures stopping the 1st set of IHR amendments in their tracks along with making diplomatic bi lateral relations with the Government.

These victories prove the technocratic juggernaut isn’t invincible. It can be challenged, slowed, and stopped through informed advocacy, sound legal arguments, strategic litigation, and coordination among those who recognize the threat. The question is whether enough people will engage before control infrastructure becomes so comprehensive that meaningful resistance becomes impossible.

That’s why tomorrow’s announcement matters. That’s why we need EVERYONE POSSIBLE in this fight. We have the legalities mapped out and know who the players are! It’s a strategic plan that will take people a second to realize that we are correct…It just feels right!

The answer to that question will determine the future of human freedom. Support organizations like Interest of Justice fighting in courts and international forums. Demand accountability. Challenge censorship. Question mandates. Protect privacy. Defend free speech. Build alternatives to centralized control.

The technocrats think they’ve won because their systems are interlocking, comprehensive, and accelerating. They’re wrong. Every day more people recognize what’s happening. Every day more scientists expose the fraudulent foundations. Every day more lawyers file actions. Every day more citizens say no.

We’re not doomed. We’re pissed off, we’re informed, and we’re organized. And we’re about to show them what happens when free people decide they’ve had enough.

Join us tomorrow for the announcement that changes everything!!!

