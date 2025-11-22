Interest of Justice

Iain Harris
4d

The fundamental problem is co2 is not the problem they claim. Far from it and many are now realising the futility of the net zero quest.

When you look at global temperatures over the last 500m years and then compare to co2 levels the lack of correlation is striking.

If you then consider where we are today re temperature to then claim over heating beckons is laughable.

AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle
4d

It’s promising but I’d like to see the entire U.N. Agenda, first signed in Rio & later endorsed by legislation & mandated revisions, COMPLETELY gone. When I look at city “ future” development plans, all across the U.S., the language used & programs followed, all scream U.N. lies;

Sustainability

Smart

Equitable

Green

Diverse

Inclusive

🥵🥵🥵

Until these “ goals”, that are imbedded in all city development are gone, we are still under the control of a system that is working to control us.

5G is starting to roll out and with support from the FCC, snake their way into cities & neighborhoods everywhere. Surveillance & huge data collection is the result, as well as, direct harm to anything living in their way. That is all of us. This is the fight we must take on.

Slowing 15 min. cities and Digital ID is the current battle that must be won locally. The harms of 5G must be presented to all city officials, so they are openly educated on what consequences will follow. It’s much easier to stop the installation of 5G, than to take it down later. Many say it’s already too late. I don’t agree.

Pause to celebrate U.N. defeats, but know they are STILL intertwined in every new NGO development plan, in all major cities. They will continue to dig their heels in, wherever they can.

We need to revoke legislation & the soft laws that brought this evil into existence. Climate truth might be a start & a clear path for success. Bill Gates may have opened a door to the answer, or at least cause more “ believers” to doubt the propaganda that’s been endlessly pushed.

Start locally, & push back hard.

