Well, it’s in: United States will be voting YES on the pandemic accord next week in the WHA77. You are not surprised are you?

Just so you all know, the covid vaccines are on the GLOBAL market due to an unholy and lucrative ongoing collaboration between WHO, FDA and EMA, that began in 2007, with “collective research”, so the United States has a LOT riding on a majority of countries voting yes the WHO proposed negotiations next week…

A LOT of money and power is at stake for U.S. by being a third of the WHO PQ vax cartel with WHO and UK.

Just taking notice of facts here.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

U.S. is absolutely VOTING YES to adopt the WHO Pandemic Accord WHA77!

May 9, 2024: One of the 49 U.S. Senators that opposes the WHO Accords asks the U.S. Delegate to WHO precisely how many votes would it would take to block the Accords, and if UK alone could do it?

The answer is very revealing…. well, he really never answers that question.. but…

Many countries are discussing breaking consensus!

And U.S. REALLY does not want them to ruin the deal!

