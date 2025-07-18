Yesterday we sent the following letter to President Trump and went to sleep KNOWING it would work to FORCE the U.S. to reject the IHR Amendments.

This is a lesson in NOT giving up and doing the real work to contact our governments with their duties. It WORKS.

Keep it up folks - we are dismantling the NWO one instrument and win at a time…

WHO is becoming obsolete. Good. They need to be kicked to the curb globally.

IoJ wasn’t the only ones writing in to ask to reject the IHR Amendments. We have been pestering them since the Amendments were announced.

The US Government stepped up today to do what we demanded, and IoJ is so proud to be part of this historic win!

Of course they stuck with the WHO -China story as if there was a real lab leak, but all in all we are so happy the IHR Amendments are rejected officially.

Take today and CELEBRATE folks!

This is a truly huge win. Power to the People!

Today the Government released this message:

"The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty." - Secretary Kennedy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Joint Statement by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on International Health Regulations Amendments

United States Rejection of 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

Today, the Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the official U.S. rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Heath Regulations (IHR) (2005). This action delivers on our promise to the American people – to fight for Americans in the international system, protect our national sovereignty, and prevent international bureaucrats from shaping U.S. domestic policies.

In 2024, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that significantly expanded the World Health Organization's (WHO) authority over international public health responses. Developed without adequate public input, these amendments expand the role of the WHO in public health emergencies, create additional authorities for the WHO for shaping pandemic declarations, and promote WHO's ability to facilitate "equitable access” of health commodities. These amendments have undue influence on our domestic health responses from WHO directives. They also fail to adequately address the WHO's susceptibility to the political influence and censorship - most notably from China - during outbreaks. These amendments were set to become binding on the United States regardless of our withdrawal from the WHO.

Terminology throughout the 2024 amendments is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions. The amendments also suggest that countries develop capabilities that jeopardize management and dissemination controls over public health information, potentially stifling valuable scientific debate. Furthermore, these revisions compel countries to adopt digital health documents. Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy, or personal liberties. These amendments risk unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy. We are proud to have worked jointly to ensure public health policy continues to be dictated by the values and will of the American people, not unelected global actors.

source: https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/secretary-kennedy-rubio-reject-ihr-amendments-joint-statement.html

