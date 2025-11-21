UNPRECEDENTED: US Congress Summons Costa Rica Ambassador Over Constitutional Concerns in Presidential Immunity Case

Chávez Calls It an Act of War - “Dark Powers” Instrumentalization Against Democracy

November 21, 2025

Something is happening at 11:30 AM EST today that we’ve never seen before in Costa Rican diplomatic history.

Ambassador Catalina Crespo Sancho has been formally summoned - not invited, not requested, but summoned - to appear before the United States Congress. She has to go explain the constitutional legitimacy of what’s happening with the proceedings to remove President Rodrigo Chávez’s immunity.

Ambassador Crespo’s assessment of the situation’s uniqueness deserves emphasis: “In the 3 years that I have been here, they have never summoned me. I could say that I believe no other ambassador in history has been called like this.” Her belief - that no Costa Rican ambassador in history has faced this level of congressional scrutiny - reflects the extraordinary nature of this intervention.

We’ll update this article once we learn whether the hearing is public or private, and what comes out of it.

Five days after his abrupt departure from the legislature, President Rodrigo Chávez responded to the commission analyzing the lifting of his immunity.

The president accused opposition congresswomen of being at the service of what he calls “the care network” and “the filibusters.” He describes the leaders of the legislative and judicial branches as fomenting a coup against him!

English- President calls out the “premeditated treachery of the accomplices” against him.

President Chaves calls out the power groups and coup, refusing to deal with their network of caretakers, refusing to appear last week in legislative meeting to lift his immunity.

Tells them to have a nice day.

COUP D’ÉTAT Against President Chávez and Costa Rica’s Democracy?

United States is rightfully concerned!

When Ambassador Crespo talked about the summons, she didn’t mince words. “This is not a conversation. I am being called to render accounts, basically. This only happens when Congress is very preoccupied by situations in some countries.”

She went on to say that in her three years as ambassador, this has never happened. More importantly, she believes “no other ambassador in history has been called like this.”

Think about that for a second. The United States Congress doesn’t summon ambassadors from allied democracies to question their internal constitutional processes unless there’s serious concern about what’s happening to democratic stability. This is the kind of thing they do when democracies are sliding - Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador.

Not Costa Rica. Never Costa Rica. This is the country that abolished its military in 1948 and has been the model for Latin American democracy for 75 years.

So why now? What’s happening that prompted this level of diplomatic intervention?

Here Are The People Who Dare Break The Constitution

The following are basically the left of Costa Rica and yes, they shamelessly insist they have the duty and right to be able to suspend the president’s immunity because citizens filed complaints.

They of course went for the jugular and also insist President Chávez is a misogynist for questioning the Legislative Assembly president’s exercise of power against him - who happens to be a woman.

They want the sitting President’s immunity lifted for accusations of BELLIGERENCE! (full description of the unique Costa Rican law below)

On one hand, most people think it seems pretty fair and legit to waive immunity of a president to stand facing the accusations of citizens for violations. Otherwise how would COVID or any other dispute ever be settled?

But on the other hand, it’s TOTALLY, COMPLETELY and SINCERELY unacceptable to even begin to dream of lifting immunity just over what could be a false accusation. These are tough legal and diplomatic issues which are truly critical to get right as we move toward Agenda 2030 and the golden age where rule of law is critical to strengthen.

Where’s The Constitutional Authority?

Here’s the issue. Costa Rica’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) wants to remove President Rodrigo Chávez’s immunity. They’re basing this on 15 accumulated complaints of “beligerancia política“ - which basically means using your official position or state resources to benefit a political party during elections.

They’re using Article 270 of the Electoral Code to do this. That article says when you want to go after someone with immunity, you first have to get the Legislative Assembly to lift that immunity.

Sounds straightforward enough, right?

Except US congressional staff actually read Costa Rica’s Constitution and couldn’t find where this procedure is authorized for sitting presidents.

Ambassador Crespo had to acknowledge this gap when talking about what Congress was asking her. “They already did a study and see that this was not in the Constitution. They’re asking me if this is the Electoral Tribunal changing the rules or interpreting the rules of the Constitution.”

So the real question is whether the Electoral Code - which is just regular legislation - can create mechanisms for removing presidential immunity that aren’t in the Constitution itself.

Let’s be very clear: The Constitution establishes presidential immunity as a fundamental protection. Article 110 explicitly provides immunity for legislators. Presidential immunity follows from the structure of executive power under the Constitution. The question is whether a regular law can establish procedures for removing this constitutional protection without that procedure being in the Constitution.

The TSE’s Self-[mis]Interpretation Problem

Here’s the procedural history, and pay attention because this is where it gets interesting.

Back in 1996, the TSE issued Resolution 0038-96. In that resolution, the TSE interpreted its own authority under Article 102.5 of the Constitution, which gives the electoral tribunal power to investigate and sanction beligerancia. The TSE concluded that when officials with immunity are involved, they must request the Legislative Assembly to lift immunity before proceeding.

Then in 2009, when they revised the Electoral Code, they made that interpretation into law.

See the problem? An institution interprets its own constitutional authority broadly, then gets that interpretation written into statutory law, thereby expanding its power beyond what the Constitution explicitly gave it. That’s concerning from a separation of powers standpoint.

Sure, the TSE has constitutional authority as a “fourth branch“ of government to interpret electoral law. But you can’t interpret yourself into powers the Constitution never gave you. The Constitution establishes immunity protections. The Constitution has to authorize procedures for removing those protections. Secondary legislation can’t create new constitutional-level procedures just because an institution decided that’s what the Constitution meant.

What Is The Limit of Constitutional Authority?

Can the fourth branch Electoral Tribunal exercise the authority to lift a president’s immunity since the Constitution did give the branch the powers over everything electoral? Where’s the limits here?

The Separation of Powers Question On the Table Today

This creates what constitutional scholars would recognize as a potential bootstrap problem. An institution interprets its own authority expansively, then has that interpretation enacted into statutory law, thereby entrenching an expanded power base that may exceed original constitutional grants.

The Constitution establishes immunity protections. The Constitution must authorize procedures for removing those protections. Secondary legislation cannot create new constitutional-level procedures simply through statutory enactment, even if initially derived from institutional interpretation.

This is the core legal question the US Congress is now examining. Does Costa Rica’s constitutional structure actually authorize this procedure, or has statutory law expanded beyond constitutional authorization - like the US during the 1984-2024 Chevron era and constitutional crisis?

For those who don’t know, “Chevron“ was a 1984 ruling recently struck down as a “fiction from day one” where agencies could make policy, interpret it themselves, and enforce it. Too much concentrated power in any single government entity is NOT good or constitutional, so it was thankfully declared void ab initio. There are many parallels to this exercise of discretion over the TSE’s interpretation of their own powers in this case.

Is it a coup or constitutional authority underway? US wants to know the same question. US wants answers TODAY!

Friday November 21, 2025 is a big day and US intervention will definitely be influencing the outcome of next week’s TSE meetings on whether to lift immunity of Chávez or not.

Three Months Before His Term Ends Anyway

The allegations against Chávez involve public speeches, broadcast appearances, and statements that allegedly promoted his political movement. These are administrative electoral violations, not criminal offenses.

And here’s something important. Chávez is constitutionally barred from seeking consecutive re-election under Article 134. The February 1, 2026 election is happening without him on the ballot. His term ends May 8, 2026 no matter what.

So we have to ask - is removing someone from office 3-6 months before their term expires anyway really a proportionate response to administrative speech violations by a president who can’t even run for re-election?

That’s what US Congressional concern centers on. Are these legitimate constitutional accountability proceedings, or is this a novel interpretation of electoral law being applied to get around normal democratic processes?

So What’s Beligerancia Anyway?

“Beligerancia política“ is a uniquely Costa Rican legal concept. Article 102.5 of the Constitution mandates political neutrality for public servants during electoral periods.

Here’s what the Constitution actually says in English:

“To investigate by itself or through delegates, and to pronounce itself with regard to any complaint formulated by the parties on [the] political partiality of the servants of the State in the exercise of their offices, or on political activities of functionaries to whom it is prohibited to exercise them. The declaration of culpability pronounced by the Tribunal will be obligatory cause for dismissal and will incapacitate the culpable [person] from exercising public offices for a period of no less than two years, without prejudice to the penal responsibilities that may be demanded of them.”

The TSE has authority to “investigate and judge” political belligerence by public officials - using your official position or state resources to benefit a political party or engage in electoral activities.

Article 146 of the Electoral Code spells it out clearly: “Article 146 of Costa Rica’s Electoral Code explicitly prohibits public officials from participating in political-electoral activities during work hours or using their office to benefit a political party. The law extends this prohibition to the president, vice president, government officials, active members of the foreign service, and employees of any state or autonomous institution.”

For the President specifically, the restrictions are absolute and apply 24 hours daily during campaign periods. General public employees only face restrictions during working hours.

And here’s the key - Article 270 of the Electoral Code: “Because of the defendant’s office, the Legislative Assembly must first lift his immunity before a standard sanctioning procedure can be opened.”

That’s the procedure being used against Chávez. That’s what’s not clearly authorized in the Constitution.

The TSE issued a formal admonishment to President Chávez in April 2025 for beligerancia violations - essentially a warning. The current proceedings involve 15 accumulated complaints the TSE’s Specialized Section unanimously determined met the threshold for pursuing immunity removal.

According to the TSE’s October 2025 resolution, the complaints involve…

Public speeches at official events containing political content

Appearances on national broadcasts promoting political positions

Use of official ceremonies for political messaging

Statements perceived as supporting specific candidates or movements

Again - these are administrative violations, not criminal charges. According to the Constitution, the penalty structure includes formal warnings, temporary suspension, “permanent disqualification from holding public positions (minimum 2 years)” and for elected officials, potential credential cancellation.

The question isn’t really whether beligerancia violations happened. The question is whether the Constitution actually authorizes this specific procedure for removing a sitting president over them.

When Did This Become So Urgent?

Let’s lay out what’s happened and when:

May 8, 2022: Chávez becomes President

April 2025: TSE formally warns Chávez about beligerancia violations

July 2025: Supreme Court asks Assembly to lift immunity (corruption charges)

September 22, 2025: Assembly votes - 34 in favor, need 38. Immunity removal fails.

October 8, 2025: TSE requests immunity removal (beligerancia charges - different legal basis)

November 21, 2025: US Congress summons Ambassador Crespo (today)

November 26, 2025: Costa Rica’s Assembly committee scheduled to vote

Late November: Full Assembly vote expected

February 1, 2026: Presidential election (Chávez can’t run)

May 8, 2026: Chávez’s term ends regardless

So Chávez has been president for about three and a half years. If these violations were serious enough to warrant removal, why did systematic proceedings only start ramping up in mid-2025?

More importantly - why this concentrated push to remove him 3-6 months before his term expires anyway?

This is the first attempt to remove presidential immunity in Costa Rican history. First the Supreme Court tried with corruption charges - didn’t get enough votes. Less than two months later, the TSE tries with beligerancia charges - completely different legal framework, same goal.

The pattern raises questions: Is this systematic accountability or systematic harassment? Are these independent institutional responses to genuine violations, or coordinated attempts to remove a president through any available legal mechanism?

The proportionality question matters. If removal is necessary because of serious violations, then proceeding makes sense from an accountability standpoint. But if we’re talking about administrative speech restrictions, pursuing removal months before the term naturally expires raises questions about whether this serves justice or other objectives.

This timing concern is exactly what prompted Congressman Díaz-Balart’s observation about “ambiguous mechanisms” threatening democratic legitimacy. The why-now question is legitimate.

Meet The Congressman Asking Questions

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) serves as Chairman of the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee - a position with real influence over US foreign assistance policy throughout Latin America and globally.

Díaz-Balart’s subcommittee controls appropriations for security cooperation and counter-narcotics programs, law enforcement capacity building and equipment, institutional strengthening and democratic governance support, and all bilateral assistance that supports Costa Rica’s security infrastructure.

In July 2025, Díaz-Balart visited Costa Rica with a congressional delegation to assess regional security and democratic stability. They left confident in Costa Rica as a model democracy.

Four months later, he’s exercising appropriate oversight by questioning whether that assessment still holds.

His statement was measured and focused on constitutional process… “Removing a president a few months before national elections through ambiguous mechanisms jeopardizes democratic legitimacy and sends an alarming signal.”

Key word: “ambiguous mechanisms.”

He’s not defending President Chávez personally. He’s defending constitutional process. The United States has a legitimate interest in ensuring that democracies receiving US support maintain constitutional governance standards.

When an allied democracy appears to be using novel legal interpretations to remove an elected leader months before his term expires, using procedures not clearly authorized in their constitution, US Congressional attention is not only appropriate - it’s necessary.

The Diplomatic Stakes

Ambassador Crespo outlined the potential consequences pretty clearly:

Congressional hearing produces a report assessing democratic concerns. Report gets forwarded to House Foreign Relations Committee. Potential for additional public hearings. Referral to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and State Department. Determination on foreign assistance levels for fiscal year 2026.

She referenced concrete precedents: “In Colombia they have cut back support quite a bit... other Central American sister countries... have also had funds and support cut.”

Then she said what matters most: “We have a very strong relationship with the United States, very good, where we have received tremendous support for drug trafficking issues, for everything that is security, for scanners, and so we cannot lose the trust in democracy that the United States has in Costa Rica.“

That final phrase captures everything. The United States’ relationship with Costa Rica is built on democratic trust. When that trust gets questioned through procedurally ambiguous constitutional proceedings, the relationship itself is at risk.

This isn’t economic coercion. It’s the natural consequence of democratic partnerships - they require both parties to maintain democratic standards. The US is exercising appropriate pressure to ensure those standards are upheld.

Truly Unprecedented Diplomatic Intervention

Context matters… The United States maintains diplomatic relations with 180+ countries. Congressional summons of ambassadors from allied democracies to question internal constitutional processes is exceptionally rare. This mechanism is typically reserved for nations experiencing democratic backsliding or institutional collapse, human rights crises requiring international intervention, threats to regional stability, or breakdown of constitutional order.

Costa Rica has never fallen into these categories. Until potentially now.

The fact that this is occurring speaks to both the severity of US concerns and the appropriateness of their engagement. When a 75-year democratic model begins employing questionable constitutional procedures to remove elected leadership, international democratic partners have both the right and responsibility to seek clarification.

WEF Establishment Dark Power vs. Outsider?

Understanding the 2022 election provides crucial context for evaluating whether current proceedings represent standard institutional accountability or something else.

The April 3, 2022 runoff pitted two candidates with very different profiles…

José María Figueres (National Liberation Party - PLN) was the former president (1994-1998), son of José Figueres Ferrer who abolished the military in 1948, and connected through family to Christiana Figueres (UN climate chief, WEF figure). He represented the traditional PLN establishment that dominated Costa Rican politics for 70+ years. He also faced lingering corruption allegations from a $900,000 Alcatel consulting contract.

Rodrigo Chávez (Social Democratic Progress Party - PPSD) was a former World Bank economist, brief Finance Minister who resigned over policy disagreements, political outsider with no prior elected office experience, and led a new party with only 10 legislative seats out of 57. He faced sexual harassment allegations from World Bank tenure.

Election Result: Chávez won 53% to 47% - a clear victory for an anti-establishment candidate over the most established political dynasty in Costa Rica.

The Figueres family has been central to Costa Rican politics and international climate policy for 75 years. Costa Rica has served as a pilot nation for various WEF green economy initiatives and sustainable development programs. The family’s role in positioning Costa Rica as a global environmental leader has brought significant international investment and attention.

Since taking office, Chávez has clashed repeatedly with established institutions - Supreme Court, Legislative Assembly (where he has minimal party representation), TSE, traditional media and civil society organizations.

Now these same institutions - TSE, Supreme Court, and Legislative Assembly - are pursuing his removal through legal proceedings not clearly established in the Constitution.

So is this systematic institutional accountability of a president who genuinely violates electoral neutrality standards? Or is this institutional resistance to an outsider who challenged and defeated the political establishment?

Both interpretations have supporting evidence. The beligerancia complaints involve real conduct that can be objectively evaluated. But the concentration of institutional actions, the timing, and the novel constitutional interpretations being used raise legitimate questions about whether process is being weaponized for political ends.

That’s exactly why US Congressional oversight makes sense here. Democratic partners have a responsibility to examine whether constitutional processes are being faithfully executed or strategically weaponized.

Why US Engagement Makes Sense

Look, we know some people get uncomfortable when the United States involves itself in other countries’ politics. And given US history in Latin America, that skepticism is earned. There have been plenty of regrettable interventions that undermined rather than supported democratic processes.

But what’s happening here is different.

The US isn’t questioning whether Chávez should be president. They’re not backing a preferred candidate. They’re not making policy demands. They’re not threatening regime change or funding opposition groups.

They’re asking questions about constitutional process.

The concern isn’t about Chávez’s policies or personality or political views. It’s about whether Costa Rica is using constitutional procedures or inventing new legal interpretations specifically to remove this particular president.

Think about it this way, Democratic nations that maintain deep partnerships - security cooperation, economic assistance, shared intelligence, coordinated regional policy - have every right to ask questions when proceedings appear to bypass constitutional norms. Especially when those nations are providing hundreds of millions in bilateral assistance.

We actually welcome this intervention.

US Congressional pressure to ensure constitutional procedures are followed represents healthy democratic international relations. This isn’t imperialism. This is democratic nations holding each other accountable to shared values of constitutional governance.

If Costa Rica’s proceedings are constitutionally sound, then explaining that clearly to Congress strengthens both nations’ democratic credentials and the bilateral relationship. If the proceedings are constitutionally questionable, then US diplomatic pressure to correct course protects democratic norms and helps Costa Rica avoid a serious mistake.

Either way, this engagement serves democracy.

What Needs to Happen

Costa Rica needs constitutional clarity before proceeding. The Legislative Assembly should demand answers before voting. Get constitutional scholars on record. Have the TSE present detailed legal justification for why Article 270 is constitutionally authorized. Consider asking the Constitutional Chamber for a definitive ruling. Make everything public and transparent.

The real question isn’t whether Chávez violated beligerancia rules. The question is whether the Constitution actually authorizes this procedure for removing a sitting president.

The United States should maintain oversight. Congress should thoroughly examine Ambassador Crespo’s testimony today. Monitor what happens November 26 when the Legislative Assembly committee votes. Assess whether constitutional due process is actually being followed. Work with State Department on appropriate diplomatic response based on what they find.

And yeah, make clear that bilateral assistance depends on maintenance of constitutional governance standards. That’s not economic coercion - that’s appropriate conditionality. Democratic partnerships require both parties to uphold democratic norms.

President Chávez should challenge this constitutionally. File a comprehensive constitutional challenge to Article 270’s application. Request expedited review from the Constitutional Chamber given the time constraints. Get international democratic monitoring involved. Present the defense based on constitutional procedure, not political grievance. Most importantly - respect institutional processes while defending constitutional rights.

The international democratic community should watch closely. Regional and international monitoring organizations need to assess whether these proceedings meet international democratic standards. Look at proportionality - is removal 3-6 months before term expiration proportionate for administrative speech violations? Check compliance with Inter-American Democratic Charter commitments. Offer technical assistance if Costa Rica wants help working through the constitutional questions.

The Questions That Still Need Answers

Where exactly in Costa Rica’s Constitution is Article 270’s procedure authorized for sitting presidents?

Can an institution interpret its own constitutional authority, write that interpretation into law, and thereby expand its power?

Is removing a president 3-6 months before his term ends proportionate for administrative speech violations when he can’t even run for re-election?

Why were similar proceedings never started against previous presidents for comparable conduct?

Why did these proceedings only begin in 2025 after three years of Chávez’s presidency?

Where’s the line between prohibited beligerancia and constitutionally protected political expression for an elected president?

Are beligerancia standards being applied consistently across all officials, or selectively?

These aren’t rhetorical questions. They need real answers with constitutional rigor.

Why This Matters to Our Work at Interest of Justice

Costa Rica has become ground zero for some of the most important legal accountability battles happening right now. And they’re all interconnected in ways that are becoming clearer.

Here’s what a lot of people don’t realize - the same US Congressional foreign affairs oversight that’s now examining Costa Rica’s constitutional processes? These are the same bodies that oversee international health governance, WHO member state compliance, and the accountability mechanisms we’ve been working on for years in our cases against WHO, the pandemic response fraud, and the non-vaccine, non-diagnostic PCR testing that was used to justify lockdowns and mandates worldwide.

Congressman Díaz-Balart’s subcommittee doesn’t just control Costa Rica’s bilateral assistance. It oversees State Department engagement with international organizations - including WHO. The appropriations power. The diplomatic pressure. The congressional hearings.

The timing couldn’t be better - or more critical.

The United States is wisely exiting WHO. The one-year notice period ends in January 2026. We’re hustling to get as much accountability work done while the US is still technically a member, because once they’re out, the leverage changes significantly. The funding restraints are real - both for us and for the international accountability mechanisms we’re trying to use.

We have more complaints ready. More evidence compiled. More legal actions prepared for both US and Costa Rican oversight bodies. And now we’re watching these same foreign affairs officials actually do their jobs - not allowing outrageous constitutional violations, recognizing when proceedings look like coups in slow motion, and applying appropriate diplomatic pressure.

This is what democratic accountability looks like when it works.

Costa Rica’s System Under Scrutiny

Look, we’ve been working in Costa Rica’s legal system as an International Civil Society Organization for years now. We’ve filed over 30 cases in the Constitutional Chamber. We’ve won 5 significant cases against the Health Minister forcing government admissions about COVID vaccine classifications and WHO authority limitations.

The system isn’t perfect, but it has responded to sustained legal pressure and constitutional arguments. The courts have ruled. The government has had to make admissions. Constitutional protections have been enforced.

Now that same system is under international scrutiny over these immunity proceedings. With this much attention - US Congressional oversight, international democratic monitoring, global media coverage - we actually expect Costa Rica’s institutions to follow constitutional procedures correctly.

That’s the power of sunlight. When everyone’s watching, it’s harder to cut corners or use creative constitutional interpretations.

We’re hopeful that today’s congressional hearing with Ambassador Crespo will strengthen, not weaken, the US-Costa Rica relationship. Both nations benefit when constitutional processes are clear, transparent, and followed faithfully. The scrutiny should result in more careful adherence to constitutional norms, not less.

Critical Week Ahead

This is the final weekend before Thanksgiving week, and we’re not slowing down.

We have been preparing a series of lawsuits that are absolutely critical for COVID accountability. Years of work. Thousands of hours of legal preparation. Expert witnesses are needing to be lined up. Evidence compiled. Constitutional arguments refined through multiple court battles.

The timing of all this - the Costa Rica constitutional crisis, the US Congressional oversight ramping up, our lawsuits launching, the WHO exit timeline approaching - it’s not coincidence. It’s convergence.

We’re seeing a potential restoration of rule of law and constitutional accountability across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. US Congress is defending democratic processes. Costa Rica’s courts are being watched internationally. WHO’s authority is being challenged on multiple fronts. Member states are being held to account for the pandemic response fraud.

This is what we’ve been working toward - actual accountability through legitimate legal and diplomatic channels.

The Video below has an AI annoying voice but it’s in English and explains how unprecedented this is. Cheers!

The dubious and now heavily scrutinized TSA commission is pushing for deadlines to decide if immunity can be waived: reports due by December 1st and a request for an additional 20 days.

Costa Rica as ground zero for law, order, and democratic accountability. The world is watching. History is being written. Thank you for believing in this work.

Our work monitoring institutional capture, procedural legitimacy, and constitutional fidelity continues. Rule of law depends on it.

