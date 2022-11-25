Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Laurie Miller's avatar
Laurie Miller
Nov 25, 2022

The WHO and the CDC are just vaccine shills. So criminal. They're trying to maim and kill us all.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Nov 25, 2022

The WHO is a privately funded corporate entity with strong ties to big pharma. Our governments are racketeering and colluding . They are pushing that corporate agenda of the WEF. Billionaire psychopaths aided by treasonous governments are trying to dismantle our democracies , fundamental human rights, and our sovereignty. Our governments and these corporate entities are a serious threat to national security. I refuse to recognize these corporate entities as having ANY authority over me. They can piss off.

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