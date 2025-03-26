Update on Nuremberg Hearing: Next Steps - 3 Day Countdown Begins To Certify Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay As Costa Rica Covid & Pandemic Science Advisory Commission !
Positive Silence in Civil law countries. BAM - THIS IS A BIG DEAL TO STOP THE FAKE SCIENCE & fake "totality of evidence" allegedly proving safety!
3 days and counting…
Tick Tock…
[update March 26 8:30am - Government just promptly wrote us to say they have received our request and gave us a case#. Now we wait the 3 days knowing they are being responsive]
Did we just win one request in the Nuremberg Hearing: to host a Covid Science Commission?
We will know in 3 days if they will authorize us or what…
The deadline to give us our certified authorization is Friday March 28, 2025, before midnight.
BACKGROUND OF PERSISTENCE:
Mid last year we asked for a hearing to bitch about WHO Breaches of Duty and try to stop the vax authorizations.
See our request for the Nuremberg Hearing here:
After we made the above request to be heard, the VP and Foreign Affairs of the Health Ministry delayed deciding if they would grant a hearing to high heaven…. yes, they were slow as a mule and took 4 months to grant it. We got our hearing on November 11, 2024.
They took 4 months to decide in our favor before, and we did get our hearing, when they could easily say no…
In that case… We shall wait a full 4 months.
Four months it is!
We gave the slow Administration a full 4 months since our 11-11 Nuremberg hearing, since it is true that our complaints were dense as hell to investigate. However, now we think it is time to invoke the positive silence law in order to claim our rights to form our ‘CR covid and pandemic science integrity and anti corruption commission’ as a matter of pure law.
Question: Well, what happens now at the four month mark IoJ?
Answer: Accelerating the timeline, THAT’s what happens! 3 days.
POSITIVE SILENCE HAS A 3 DAY LEGAL DEADLINE TO CERTIFY US
We just sent the following legal 3 day demand for our certified authorization of our commission last night and we have a TON to share with you all in the upcoming days.
The commission will be Dustin and Xylie co-founders of IoJ, Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin, authorized to advise the Presidents office, VP and Health Minister on covid and pandemic science integrity.
Pray it goes smooth - it would solve a lot of humanities problems where the record is incorrectly omitting most real science, so decisions are based on BS.
In the hearing the government praised Dr. Yeadon and the experts as giving “very helpful” information, so we are on friendly terms and should be granted easily.
For those who were wondering what happened to our regular posting, just know that we were buried in docs (still are) to stop covid vaccines now, and Dustin got very ill for a few months, the computer with the main info died and Apple could not fix it (arrrgggghhh), we had to buy and mail in and switch computers and re-find files lost, on and on, so many extreme issues prevented us from giving our Substack the love we wanted to give.
Don’t worry, dear readers and tribe, we love you, are still in the fight, and are about to resume our normal posting to get you all up to date!
THE BIGGEST PUSH YET IS COMING JUST AROUND THE CORNER. We have a pile of legal actions about to commence that should theoretically work. It’s been months of building these docs.
We are CRUSHING IT and making huge strides since November’s Nuremberg Hearing. Just keep the faith.
Most people would give up by now, but we are insane optimists and our motto is: Why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE! We can’t stop and we WILL WIN. The system must be fixed! Someone has to force it to be fixed and despite how tedious this is we are honored to help and to be a vessel for God’s work.
God hired us, who is going to fire us?
NOTICE: We will be right back with the Health Ministers response to being ORDERED by the top court to give all safety data….
It is very important because her latest response clearly explains its an EXPERIMENT.
As you all know, or should know, experimenting on humans is unethical and impermissible without animal experiments and informed consent first! Covid “vaccines” failed to secure both and are in clear violation of Nuremberg Code!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Happy to hear that you're still in the fight! Recently, in an interview, Dr David Martin gave an impassioned plea for justice against ALL the perpetrators; but, rather surprisingly, and emphatically stated that we do not need a Nuremberg 2.0; he bases his argument on the fact that the Nuremberg trials did NOT bring so many Nazi medical doctors and scientists to trial and that they should have been made accountable as much as any of the top Nazi brass or any other professional group; he further argues, rather naively, in my view, that we need "truth and reconciliation", which requires three elements to work: 1) disclosure of the truth which requires exposure(unredacted) of all e-mails of the perpetrators; 2) contrition: a contrite response is needed, no excuses such as doing my job at the time( sounds like the original Nuremberg excuse); 3) legal obligation under the law to recompense ALL VICTIMS; all of this from the man who revealed that Covid and vaccine development were a craftily designed criminal conspiracy with the sole intention to kill most of us off; truth, reconciliation, contrition are not possible realities to be found in the DEVIL's lexicon! I will send a link.