Pandemic Treaty will be formally adopted on Tuesday in a plenary session at the World Health Assembly in Geneva…

Slovakias epic gamble backfires…

One hundred twenty-four countries voted in favor of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, after Slovakia called for a vote on Monday, as its COVID-19 vaccine sceptic prime minister demanded that his country challenge the adoption of the agreement.

No countries voted against, while 11 countries, including Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia and Iran abstained.

Tweet below from Slovakia PM Robert Fico is from BEFORE Slovakia demanded all countries VOTE:

- PM Fico probably thought the treaty would be reasonably rejected or that more countries wouls want to have domestic votes… but no, he calls a vote at the WHO WHA and SOLIDIFIES THE DEAL… NO one wants to reject the treaty or wait to adopt.

Sigh. Think about the irony.

The trouble with diplomatic negotiations and hard tactics, it’s always a gamble.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to formally adopt the Pandemic Agreement during the plenary session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Sue the WHO Legal Fund

The adoption is expected to occur during the morning session, followed by a high-level segment featuring statements from heads of state and the presentation of the Director-General’s Awards for Global Health.

Please note that the exact time of the adoption may vary, and the WHO will publish a daily journal each morning on the WHA78 Documents page to provide detailed information on the day’s schedule.

To stay updated on the proceedings, you can access the live webcast of the WHA78 public sessions on the WHO’s official website.

124 countries support treaty, 11 abstain including Poland, Israel, Italy

Treaty addresses inequities in drug and vaccine development

U.S. not bound by pact due to withdrawal under Trump

While this is VERY URGENT - let us all regroup and make wise plans to prevent the final ratifications in our countries, because it will not formally come into effect until an annex on pathogen sharing is negotiated, which could take up to two years, after which states will have to ratify the accord.

As of this moment, the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) stands at a critical juncture in Geneva, with the formal adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement (Document A78/10) scheduled for tomorrow’s plenary session as agenda item 16.2.

Today’s procedural vote (124 in favor, 0 against, 11 abstentions) has created the erroneous impression that adoption is a mere formality.

This assessment fundamentally misapprehends the applicable Rules of Procedure and constitutional requirements.

The formal adoption has not yet occurred. Lets PERSUADE NOW!

Member States retain the procedural right to prevent consensus adoption, but only in the am session in mere hours May 20 in Geneva.

(1) the precise procedural mechanisms available to Member States during today's plenary session;

(2) the specific legal defects in the Agreement warranting opposition; and

(3) immediate actions citizens can take before the session commences.

PROCEDURAL MECHANISMS AVAILABLE TODAY

The Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly provide multiple mechanisms through which Member States may prevent consensus adoption.

Each of these options remains fully available until the moment the President of the Assembly formally pronounces the Agreement adopted:

1. Formal Declaration of Opposition to Consensus Adoption

Procedural Basis: Rule 49 in conjunction with Article 19 of the WHO Constitution

When agenda item 16.2 is called for consideration, any delegation may take the floor and state:

"The delegation of [Member State] formally opposes adoption of the draft Pandemic Agreement as presented in document A78/10. Pursuant to Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which explicitly requires 'a two-thirds vote of the Health Assembly' for adoption of conventions or agreements, we request that a recorded roll-call vote be conducted."

This declaration must occur before the President pronounces the item adopted by consensus. A single Member State expressing formal opposition is sufficient to require a recorded vote.

2. Point of Order on Constitutional Requirements

Procedural Basis: Rule 58 (Points of Order)

Any delegation may raise a point of order specifically challenging the constitutional validity of proceeding without a formal vote:

"Point of order, Mr./Madam President. Article 19 of the WHO Constitution explicitly mandates a 'two-thirds vote' for adoption of conventions or agreements. Proceeding with adoption by consensus without conducting this constitutionally required vote would constitute an ultra vires procedural violation. We request a ruling from the President on this procedural question."

If the President rules against the point of order, any delegation may immediately appeal the ruling under Rule 59, forcing an immediate vote on whether to uphold the President's determination.

3. Motion to Postpone Debate

Procedural Basis: Rule 65 (Postponement of Debate)

Any delegation may move to postpone debate on agenda item 16.2:

"Pursuant to Rule 65, [Member State] moves to postpone debate on agenda item 16.2 concerning the Pandemic Agreement until the 79th World Health Assembly, to allow adequate time for constitutional review, parliamentary consultation, and resolution of the numerous identified legal deficiencies in the current text."

This motion requires only a simple majority to pass and would effectively prevent adoption at the current Assembly.

4. Motion for Division of the Proposal

Procedural Basis: Rule 64 (Division of Proposals)

Any delegation may request separate voting on specific problematic provisions:

"In accordance with Rule 64, [Member State] moves that the following provisions of the draft Pandemic Agreement be voted on separately: Article 8 paragraphs 2(a), 4, 5, and 6 on regulatory systems; Article 12 on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System; and Article 19 on the Conference of the Parties."

This would require separate votes on each identified provision, potentially preventing their inclusion if they fail to secure the requisite two-thirds majority.

SUBSTANTIVE LEGAL DEFECTS WARRANTING OUR MAJOR OPPOSITION

The Agreement contains numerous provisions that exceed the WHO's constitutional mandate and contravene established principles of international law that would make Mengele proud:

1. Ultra Vires Emergency Use Listing Framework (Article 8)

Article 8 establishes a supranational regulatory framework for "expedited regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization" (Art. 8.2(a)) that exceeds the WHO's constitutional mandate and contravenes principles of national regulatory sovereignty established under numerous legal frameworks, including:

Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT Agreement)

International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Article 12

Established jurisprudence regarding regulatory autonomy in public health

2. Contravention of Established Human Rights Norms

The Agreement facilitates a framework for potential non-consensual experimentation by omitting foundational bioethical protections, including:

No reference to the Nuremberg Code's informed consent requirements

Absence of Siracusa Principles limitations on emergency derogation of rights

Failure to incorporate Helsinki Declaration protections for research subjects

Contravention of Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights prohibiting medical experimentation without free consent

3. Pathogen Access System Sovereignty Infringements (Article 12)

Article 12 establishes a "Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System" that:

Conflicts with established sovereign rights over biological resources under the Convention on Biological Diversity and Nagoya Protocol

Creates compulsory pathogen sharing obligations without adequate consent safeguards

Lacks sufficient biosafety protocols for dangerous pathogen collection, storage and research

Fails to incorporate indigenous peoples' rights over genetic resources under UNDRIP

4. Conference of Parties Extraconstitutional Authority (Article 19)

Article 19 creates a "Conference of the Parties" with authority to "take the decisions necessary to promote effective implementation" without requiring domestic parliamentary approval, effectively establishing a supranational authority not contemplated by the WHO Constitution and infringing upon fundamental principles of state consent in international law.

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS WE MUST TAKE TODAY

1. Urgent Communication with National Delegations

IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED: Contact your country's WHA delegation, foreign ministry officials, and diplomatic missions in Geneva before the plenary session begins:

Request that your delegation formally oppose consensus adoption using the procedural mechanisms outlined above

Emphasize that today's adoption DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY BIND your nation, but creates problematic precedent

Highlight that abstention is insufficient - formal opposition and request for recorded vote is necessary

Emphasize that Article 19 of the WHO Constitution explicitly requires a formal vote rather than consensus

Contact Information:

[Your Country]'s Mission to the UN in Geneva: [Phone/Email]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emergency Contact: [Phone/Email]

WHO Delegation Point of Contact: [Name/Position/Contact]

Sample Communication:

"I urgently request that our delegation formally oppose consensus adoption of the Pandemic Agreement (Document A78/10) at today's plenary session by invoking Rule 49 and Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which explicitly requires a 'two-thirds vote' for adoption of conventions. If necessary, please raise a formal point of order under Rule 58 challenging the constitutional validity of consensus adoption without a formal vote. The Agreement contains numerous provisions that exceed WHO's constitutional mandate, particularly Articles 8, 12, and 19, which infringe upon fundamental sovereign rights regarding regulatory autonomy, biological resources, and democratic governance."

2. Demand Recorded Positions

If your country is among the 124 that voted in favor yesterday, demand transparency regarding their position:

Request a formal explanation of their vote, particularly regarding the most problematic provisions

Emphasize that yesterday's vote was procedural and does not represent formal adoption

Request confirmation that your representatives will insist on a formal recorded vote today as required by Article 19 of the WHO Constitution

Emphasize that WHO Constitution Article 19 also specifies that agreements "shall come into force for each Member when accepted by it in accordance with its constitutional processes" - meaning domestic legislative approval is still required

3. Focus on Abstaining Nations

The 11 abstaining nations (Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, Iran and others) represent the most likely candidates to formally oppose consensus adoption today:

If you are a citizen of one of these nations, emphasize that abstention is insufficient - formal opposition is necessary

If you have connections to civil society organizations, media outlets, or government officials in these countries, urge them to contact their delegations immediately

Emphasize that these nations have already indicated concerns through their abstention, and today represents the critical moment to formalize opposition

4. Prepare for Next Phase

Even if adoption occurs today May 20, the process is far from complete:

The Agreement will not be opened for signature until after adoption of the contentious PABS Annex (Article 31.2), which could take months or years (while we fight in courts)

Article 33.1 requires 60 nations to ratify before entry into force

Ratification requires domestic constitutional processes in each country

Begin organizing now to challenge ratification through legislative and judicial processes

CONCLUSION: THE CRITICAL WINDOW IS TODAY

The procedural fiction that the WHA May 19th treaty vote represents conclusion of the adoption process fundamentally misapprehends both WHO Rules of Procedure and the constitutional requirements of Article 19.

Member States absolutely retain the ability—indeed, the constitutional obligation—to prevent consensus adoption today by invoking the specific procedural mechanisms outlined above.

Procedural action today can prevent the normalization of an inherently harmful instrument with profound implications for sovereignty, individual rights, and democratic governance.

Reuters:

Following three years of difficult negotiations, the agreement has been seen by many diplomats and analysts as a victory for global cooperation at a time when multilateral organisations like the WHO have been battered by sharp cuts in U.S. foreign funding.

U.S. negotiators left the discussions after President Donald Trump began a 12-month process of withdrawing the U.S. - by far the WHO's largest financial backer - from the agency when he took office in January. Given this, the U.S. would not be bound by the pact.

The final draft of the pandemic agreement for the World Health Assembly (WHA) next week was published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday – along with a document outlining the long road member states still have to travel before it is enforced.

This follows the historic agreement reached on the text in the early hours of 16 April after three years of talks on how to prevent, prepare for, and deal with, future pandemics in an equitable manner – unlike what happened during COVID when wealthy nations hoarded vaccines at the expense of low- and middle-income countries.

The procedural document outlining the steps to adoption, which will be done in terms of Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, makes sobering reading.

While the agreement needs a two-thirds vote to pass, “adoption of the text by consensus automatically fulfils this requirement”, it notes.

Once the WHA has adopted the agreement via a resolution, it will be deposited with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, who will ensure it is prepared in various languages for signature.

Member states are expected to notify the WHO Director General on whether they intend to accept the agreement within 18 months of its adoption by the WHA.

Still more PABS negotiations

But member states’ signature of the pandemic agreement will only happen after the adoption of an annex on the much-contested Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) System – a mechanism on how to share information about pathogens with pandemic potential and any possible benefits (such as vaccines and therapeutics) that might arise from sharing this information.

This annex – called the PABS instrument – still has to be negotiated, and it deals with a range of issues including “the provisions governing the PABS System, definitions of pathogens with pandemic potential and PABS Materials and Sequence Information, modalities, legal nature, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions”.

This means the PABS can of worms will be reopened in the coming months and member states will once again have to find agreement on this highly contested subject.

Only once the annex has been agreed, will the WHO Pandemic Agreement be open for signature by heads of state.

But even once the heads of state have signed the agreement, countries are not bound by its provisions.

Instead, by signing, a head of state would be “expressing political approval of the treaty concerned, and raises an expectation that the signatory will in due course take the appropriate domestic actions to become a contracting party”.

However, before domestic ratification, member states that have signed the treaty will be expected not to undermine the agreement.

Countries that have ratified the pandemic agreement will then be expected to deposit instruments of ratification with the UN Secretary-General and once 60 countries have done so, it will come into force and the first Conference of Parties will be held.

The entire process is likely to take several years, during which many new norms will be built domestically to prepare for these international structural changes incoming.

The Pandemic Agreement still has to pass through several hoops, including more negotiations on a PABS System, before it comes into force.

