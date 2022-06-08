URGENT! We JUST got a message from the WHO INB for TODAY!! PUBLIC HEARING TODAY!
Not much notice from the WHO... but be it KNOWN and share it far and wide - An INB report session will be broadcast live today!!!
We just got the following email message from the WHO at 1am central time asking us to share. The time zone they are talking about is Geneva Switzerland.
Dear colleagues,
Following on the decision of the INB, currently meeting, in order to provide greater transparency of the work of the INB and to reach a broader audience, a session to report on the second resumed session of the first meeting, item 7 of the agenda, is being broadcast to the public at the conclusion of the meeting on 8 June 2022. The live broadcast will begin at 14:00 and can be accessed from the link below.
The report session will be broadcast live from this page: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-1-second-resumed-session.html
Please share this with your networks.
Kind regards,
WHO Secretariat
Related links
Further information on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/
Questions and answers on a pandemic prevention, preparedness and response accord
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord
https://t.me/InterestOfJustice
Thanks for reading Interest of Justice! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
✓
Our Substack and legal work is free for all to access due to the generous support of donors.
It is you, the few donors we have, that singlehandedly make our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States possible.
Putting something at short notice, without any or little information is a classic tactic of scammers. The US Dems have perfected that trick.
I for one believe that there is a plot among the nazi/eugenicists, the controllers, to finally consummate their wet dream for over 100 years, that is, to inescapably capture humanity a la "1984". Hopefully, I am wrong about this and would be grateful for anyone to show me. But if that actually is what's happening, all we have to do is grant these powers to the WHO and watch it happen. Imagine, that soon they will be releasing a more deadly virus. Of course the vaccine doesn't actually stop it, but people will be grabbing at straws and will welcome the WHO issuing vaccine mandates to every country in the world. Then we will be forced to be jabbed and that is that. It will be all over. When they can innoculate the populace whenever they deem it necessary, our freedom will be forever gone. There is no reason to think that the oligarchs who control our governments are thinking of our welfare.