We just got the following email message from the WHO at 1am central time asking us to share. The time zone they are talking about is Geneva Switzerland.

Dear colleagues,

Following on the decision of the INB, currently meeting, in order to provide greater transparency of the work of the INB and to reach a broader audience, a session to report on the second resumed session of the first meeting, item 7 of the agenda, is being broadcast to the public at the conclusion of the meeting on 8 June 2022. The live broadcast will begin at 14:00 and can be accessed from the link below.

The report session will be broadcast live from this page: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-1-second-resumed-session.html

Please share this with your networks.

Kind regards,

WHO Secretariat

Related links

Further information on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/

Questions and answers on a pandemic prevention, preparedness and response accord

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord

