THE FINAL COUNTDOWN U.S. EXITS W.HO. TODAY - WAHOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

January 22, 2026 - EXIT WHO The Day the United States Chose to Ignore International Duty Rather Than Fight for WHO Accountability—Now It Falls to Us

United States Just Let WHO Get Away With Serious Breaches (Covid crimes), whilst a new U.S. led global governance Peace Board emerges…

While world leaders gathered in Davos to announce “the old order is not coming back,” the US officially withdrew from WHO without ever invoking the mandatory legal mechanism to hold the organization accountable. The American government had every right—and arguably a duty—to sue WHO at the International Court of Justice. They refused. Now it falls to citizens and organizations like Interest of Justice to seek what our government abandoned.

Interest of Justice Won’t Give up like U.S. just did.

Today the US officially withdrew from WHO - THANK GOODNESS —however today’s glorious exit of U.S from the decrepit UN agency, W.H.O., is without U.S. ever using the mandatory legal mechanism to hold them accountable.

Why? Probably because you can’t sue your co-conspirators without exposing yourself.

WHO’s U.S. based Co-perps all went in hiding - the lady in charge of filing the Article 75 “MANDATORY DISPUTE LAWSUIT” IN ICJ AGAINST WHO was “never in her office” and refused to return emails and calls...

Yes, the U.S. refused to work with IoJ or honor all of your signatures to sue the WHO by today. No one here is surprised, are you? At least we asked them to do it & built a record of exhausting remedies. THANK YOU ALL FOR SIGNING AND TAKING ACTION!

Now it falls to citizens like us to fight for justice. This is historic and unprecedented legal actions we are needing to undertake and CRITICAL to our next generations legal structures and ethics of emerging tech & human experimentation. Informed consent matters and the WHO/US experimented on humanity in the name of covid - a mythical “virus”, never isolated or found in reality outside computer modeling!

FRAUDS on humanity need good people to step in and prevent them!

What Happened Today, January 22, 2026

The Stunning Convergence of January 22, 2026

Today marks an extraordinary convergence of events that will reshape global governance for decades to come.

Two things occurred simultaneously in the last 24 hours that affect humanity and Americans alike:

1. The United States officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization — ending 78 years of membership. (PS: The WHO fees are still due for US to exit under the WHO rules, and intentionally still not paid by Trump, so there is THAT… We will analyze and be back with analysis on if its really a proper exit, or if WHO really has US by the balls. For now let’s go with screw the WHO -US is OUT)

2. President Trump launched a private “Board of Peace“ in Davos — with himself as chairman for life, $1 billion membership fees he controls, and the stated goal of replacing the United Nations.

WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER OF U.S. STYLE PEACEKEEPING

At the precise moment the United States officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization—ending 78 years of membership—President Trump was in Davos, Switzerland launching a “Board of Peace“ that he declared could “do pretty much whatever we want to do” and might replace the United Nations.

Think about it:

Its actually brilliant because UN is only sovereign due to being the only entity in that space of “monitoring world peace”. LET THAT SINK IN.

*** UN should lose sovereignty in our opinion if the Board of Peace truly does what UN never did…. (It seems to be an impossible lofty to oversee peace, considering human nature is polarized, but OK, at least UN finally isn’t King of the World “peace keepers” and finally now have competition - monopolization of Peace is over… The new order has arrived)

The US withdrawal of WHO became official today—one year after Trump signed the executive order on his inauguration day. The stated reasons? That WHO allegedly “mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic“ and “failed to act independently from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

But here’s what nobody is talking about:

If those allegations are true—if WHO really did violate its constitutional obligations—the United States had a mandatory legal mechanism to seek accountability. They chose not to use it.

(SIDE NOTE: Blame China is the scam - but if you recall, it was China who honestly said covid isn’t transmissible… Its just a computer model fake virus PCR fraud and it actually does not spread person to person - uhhh so don’t believe the a psy-op in a psy-op folks.)

ARTICLE 75 Is Supposed To Be The Legal Weapon - But America Refused to Use It

The WHO Constitution contains a remarkable provision that virtually no mainstream commentator has mentioned:

Article 75: “Any question or dispute concerning the interpretation or application of this Constitution which is not settled by negotiation or by the Health Assembly shall be referred to the International Court of Justice in conformity with the Statute of the Court unless the parties concerned agree on another mode of settlement.”

Source: EJIL Talk - ICJ Jurisdiction over WHO

Note the operative word: “shall be referred.” Not “may be.” Not “could be.” SHALL BE.

This is mandatory, compulsory language creating automatic ICJ jurisdiction for disputes about the interpretation or application of the WHO Constitution.

What Disputes Did the US Have?

The Trump administration cited multiple grievances that would qualify as disputes under Article 75:

COVID-19 information-sharing failures — Alleged violations of IHR Articles 6 & 7 concerning information sharing, which flow directly from WHO Constitution Articles 63 & 64 Failure to remain independent — WHO Constitution Article 37 requires the Director-General to be “independent and impartial” and not seek or receive instructions from any government Mishandling of pandemic response — Questions about whether WHO fulfilled its constitutional mandate to “act as the directing and coordinating authority on international health work” Inappropriate political influence — The very basis of Trump’s withdrawal executive order

The ICJ Has Confirmed Its Jurisdiction

The International Court of Justice has previously interpreted Article 75 and confirmed it has jurisdiction over disputes concerning interpretation and application of the WHO Constitution. In its 2006 Armed Activities judgment, the Court acknowledged the “preconditions” of Article 75 must be met before ICJ jurisdiction attaches.

The US never even attempted to meet those preconditions. They never initiated negotiations under Article 75. They never brought disputes to the Health Assembly. They simply walked away.

THE GREAT BETRAYAL

Why Didn’t America Sue?

This is the question that should haunt every American concerned about accountability:

If WHO really committed the violations the US government alleges, why didn’t they pursue the mandatory legal remedy?

The answer reveals an uncomfortable truth that accountability cuts both ways.

ICJ proceedings involve discovery. They involve evidence production. They involve cross-examination of conduct on all sides. A lawsuit against WHO for pandemic response failures would inevitably expose:

What the US government knew, and when

Communications between US officials and WHO leadership

American conduct during the critical early weeks

The full documentary record of who said what to whom

Perhaps the US government calculated that the cost of transparency exceeded the benefit of accountability.

Or perhaps—and this is the darker interpretation— the goal was never accountability. It was replacement and no intent to stop bio experiments.

Meanwhile back at Davos, world leaders took turns admitting the obvious…

DAVOS 2026 World Order Speeches

While the WHO withdrawal was finalized, world leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum delivered a series of obvious and pretty remarkable admissions about the state of global governance.

Here’s what they said:

“We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition. The old world order is not coming back.” — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister

“Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition. Over the past two decades, a series of crises in finance, health, energy and geopolitics laid bare the risks of extreme global integration. More recently, great powers began using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage. Financial infrastructure as coercion. Supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited.” “The old world order is not coming back.“ “The multilateral institutions on which middle powers relied—the WTO, the UN, the COP—the architecture of collective problem solving—are greatly diminished.“ “In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact. If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.“

Source: Official Canadian Government Transcript

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO & WEF Interim Co-Chair

“For many people, this meeting feels out of step with the moment: elites in an age of populism, an established institution in an era of deep institutional distrust. And there’s truth in that critique.“ [On AI]: “The earliest gains are flowing mainly to those who control the models, data, and infrastructure... AI could deepen inequality in advanced economies... Will AI do to white-collar jobs what globalisation did to blue-collar work?“

Source: Euronews Davos Coverage

Emmanuel Macron, French President

“It’s clear that we are reaching a time of instability, of imbalances, both from the security and defense point of view and the economic point of view. Look at the situation where we are. A shift towards autocracy against democracy, more violence, more than 60 wars in 2024, an absolute record...” “We do believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world. But we do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to plotism, and we do prefer rule of law to brutality.“

Source: Élysée Palace Official Transcript

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

“The almost unthinkable scale of change is driving European independence... Europe must speed up its push for independence—from security to economy, from defence to democracy. The point is that the world has changed permanently.“ “First principle: full solidarity with Greenland and the kingdom of Denmark. The sovereignty and integrity of the territory is non-negotiable.“

Source: WEF Official Transcript

Javier Milei, Argentine President

“Today, I will demonstrate that free enterprise capitalism is not only more productive, but also that it’s the only just system... When ethical and moral values are abandoned, policies become not only unjust, but also lead to collapse—not only economic collapse, but social collapse as well, to the point of threatening Western civilization itself.“ “The world has begun to wake up. America is experiencing a rebirth of liberty and will once again be the beacon that reignites the West.”

Source: WEF Official Transcript

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

“Just last year here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words, ‘Europe needs to know how to defend itself.’ A year has passed and nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words.” “Instead of taking the lead in defending freedom worldwide, especially when America’s focus shifts elsewhere, Europe looks lost trying to convince the U.S. president to change.”

Source: CNBC Coverage

Yanis Varoufakis, Former Greek Finance Minister

“What we see is the geopolitical version of Steve Bannon’s infamous policy or tactic of flooding the zone... Behind this tactic, we have the Steve Bannon strategy of making the rest of us, the rest of the world, sink into a black hole of uncertainty.” “The whole point of what [Trump is] doing is essentially to create an unholy alliance of big business. This is what the tech lords—Peter Thiel, various members of this cabal—this is a new ideology, the ideology of corporations resembling, if you want to go back centuries ago, the Dutch East India Company or the British East India Company.“ “[The Board of Peace] is one of the most despicable developments in my lifetime... a private company, headed by [Trump] for life, will annex the occupied land of Gaza.” “Trump has all his work done for him by placid European centrists who went along with the policy of trashing international law and creating the circumstances for him to create his private company and say, ‘Right, I’m taking over the world.’”

Source: Democracy Now Interview

Alex Karp, Palantir CEO

“[AI] will destroy humanities jobs. You went to an elite school, and you studied philosophy—I’ll use myself as an example—hopefully, you have some other skill, that one is going to be hard to market.”

Source: Euronews

Børge Brende, WEF President

“We are most worried about major escalations of wars. That can kill global growth.“

Source: Euronews

THE BOARD OF PEACE

Trump’s Private UN Replacement

While announcing America’s abandonment of WHO accountability mechanisms, Trump simultaneously unveiled his alternative to the United Nations—a private corporation called the “Board of Peace” with extraordinary characteristics:

Structure:

Trump’s Own Words:

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.“ “I think the Board of Peace will be the most prestigious board ever, and it’s going to get a lot of work done that the United Nations should have done.“ “The United Nations never helped me [as a reason for creating the Board]”

Source: PBS News

International Response:

France warned the board could “replace the UN as the world’s main venue for conflict resolution.” The UK refused to sign over concerns about Putin’s potential involvement. Belgium said it did NOT sign despite being initially listed by the White House.

Countries that DID sign: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

WHY INTEREST OF JUSTICE’S WORK MATTERS MORE THAN EVER

While the United States government abandoned its legal tools, Interest of Justice has been doing the work America (and all WHO Member States) refused to do.

Five Constitutional Chamber Victories in Costa Rica

Between 2021-2025, Interest of Justice achieved five consecutive victories in Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber, forcing government officials to make extraordinary admissions:

COVID products were imported under Article 117 biomedical research laws —not as vaccines

Products were classified as “investigational” —meaning experimental

The legal definition of “vaccine” was never satisfied

Informed consent for biomedical research was required but never properly obtained

These admissions go to the heart of the global fraud: products sold as “vaccines” were actually experimental gene therapies imported under research protocols while the public was told they were proven, safe, and fully approved.

The WHO Contempt Case

Interest of Justice filed against WHO in Costa Rica in an unprecedented Nuremberg Hearing, and when Costa Rica and WHO ignored direct court orders for eight months, we pursued contempt proceedings (in process now). This is one of the only documented instances of any organization attempting to hold WHO legally accountable through judicial process anywhere in the world.

The US government—with infinitely more resources, standing, and leverage—chose to walk away without ever invoking Article 75.

That contrast is everything.

The US Had a Legal Duty to Sue WHO. They Refused.

Here’s what nobody is telling you:

WHO Constitution Article 75 states that disputes about WHO’s conduct “shall be referred to the International Court of Justice.”

Not “may be.” SHALL BE. It’s mandatory.

Source: EJIL Talk - ICJ Jurisdiction

The United States claimed WHO:

Mishandled COVID-19

Failed to share critical information

Acted under inappropriate political influence

Violated its constitutional obligations

If those allegations are true, the US had every right—and arguably a duty—to sue WHO at the International Court of Justice.

They didn’t.

They walked away instead.

Why?

You Can’t Sue Your Co-Conspirators Without Exposing Yourself

The answer is obvious when you think about it:

ICJ proceedings involve discovery. Evidence production. Cross-examination. Full documentary records.

A lawsuit against WHO for pandemic response failures would expose what US officials knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it.

The US government isn’t letting WHO “get away with it” out of incompetence.

They’re letting WHO get away with it because they’re co-perpetrators in the largest crime against humanity in modern history.

Experimental gene therapy products—never meeting the legal definition of vaccines—were injected into billions of people worldwide without proper informed consent. These products are deadly to some humans. Exposed. Documented. Proven.

And rather than hold anyone accountable, the US government simply quit WHO and started a private club with $1 billion entry fees.

What the World Leaders Said at Davos

While the US abandoned accountability, here’s what they were saying in Switzerland:

Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister:

“The multilateral institutions on which middle powers relied—the WTO, the UN, the COP—the architecture of collective problem solving—are greatly diminished.“

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO & WEF Co-Chair:

“For many people, this meeting feels out of step with the moment: elites in an age of populism, an established institution in an era of deep institutional distrust. And there’s truth in that critique.“

Emmanuel Macron, French President:

“A shift towards autocracy against democracy, more violence, more than 60 wars in 2024, an absolute record... We do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to plotism, and we do prefer rule of law to brutality.“

Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President:

“The world has changed permanently.“

Yanis Varoufakis, Former Greek Finance Minister:

“[The Board of Peace is] one of the most despicable developments in my lifetime... a private company, headed by [Trump] for life, will annex occupied land.” “Trump has all his work done for him by placid European centrists who went along with the policy of trashing international law.”

Donald Trump, on his Board of Peace:

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.“ “The United Nations never helped me.“

We Do Not Accept This

Interest of Justice does not accept:

Member states withdrawing from WHO without holding it accountable

Governments refusing to invoke Article 75 dispute mechanisms

Experimental products being injected into humans without informed consent

The largest crime against humanity going unpunished

We are fighting back.

Interest of Justice Has Direct Disputes With WHO

This isn’t abstract. Interest of Justice—as a WHO-credentialed stakeholder organization—has direct, documented disputes with WHO:

PCR Testing Fraud

WHO promoted PCR testing protocols that were scientifically fraudulent—cycle thresholds set so high they guaranteed false positives, creating the “casedemic” that justified lockdowns, mandates, and emergency powers worldwide. This wasn’t error. It was fraud.

Non-Vaccine Bioagent Experiments

WHO promoted experimental gene therapy products as “vaccines” when they never met the legal or scientific definition. These are bioagents. They were imported under biomedical research statutes (Article 117 in Costa Rica—we proved it in court). WHO helped facilitate the largest unconsented medical experiment in human history.

IHR Amendments Censoring Civil Society

The International Health Regulations amendments WHO is pushing would censor civil society organizations like Interest of Justice. They want to silence the very organizations holding them accountable. We have stakeholder status. We have a seat at the table. And they’re trying to remove our voice.

These are OUR disputes. Direct. Personal. Documented.

Article 75 exists precisely for disputes like these. The US refused to use it. We won’t.

Two Critical Cases: One Against USA, One Against WHO

Interest of Justice attorneys are filing two critical legal cases:

1. Against the United States

A mandamus action challenging the void authority behind Emergency Use Authorization products. These were never properly authorized. The legal basis was fraudulent. The products don’t meet the definition of vaccines—they’re experimental gene therapies that were imported under biomedical research laws.

2. Against WHO

A commercial case holding WHO accountable for its constitutional violations—including the PCR fraud, the non-vaccine bioagent experiments, and the IHR amendments designed to silence organizations like us. The US won’t invoke Article 75? Fine. We will pursue every legal avenue available to force accountability.

The goal is simple: STOP THE DEADLY EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS.

No more injecting humans with products that kill some of them. No more “informed consent” that informs no one and consents to nothing. No more Nuremberg Code violations hidden behind emergency declarations.

The Nuremberg Hearing Project Is Heating Up

Interest of Justice conducted formal Nuremberg hearings on November 9 and 11, 2024, obtaining recorded government testimony about vaccine safety concerns and Nuremberg Code violations.

We have expert witness declarations from:

Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Pfizer VP)

Dr. Janci Lindsay

Sasha Latypova

Dr. Leisha Martin

We have five Constitutional Chamber victories in Costa Rica forcing government admissions that COVID products were imported as “investigational” under Article 117 biomedical research laws—not as vaccines.

We have WHO on record ignoring direct court orders for eight months.

The evidence is overwhelming. The documentation is complete. The legal framework is solid.

What we need is the resources needed to see it through.

Maybe Argentina Will Do What the US Refused to Do?

Argentina signed Trump’s Board of Peace today.

But Argentina is also led by Javier Milei, who told Davos:

“When ethical and moral values are abandoned, policies become not only unjust, but also lead to collapse—not only economic collapse, but social collapse as well, to the point of threatening Western civilization itself.“

Perhaps Argentina—or another member state willing to stand for justice—will do what the United States refused:

Invoke Article 75 and refer WHO disputes to the International Court of Justice.

The US abandoned its duty. But 193 other member states remain. The mechanism still exists. The violations still occurred. The victims still deserve justice.

We will continue to pressure Argentina and the remaining Member States of WHO.

THE GREAT FLAKE OUT

The United States had the legal tools to hold WHO accountable.

Article 75 of the WHO Constitution required disputes to be referred to the International Court of Justice.

The US refused to use it.

Why? Because accountability cuts both ways. You can’t sue your co-conspirators without exposing your own crimes.

So the US just... left. Walked away. Started a private club in Davos with billion-dollar memberships and Trump as chairman for life.

Interest of Justice refuses to accept this.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with WHO stakeholder status and certified diplomatic credentials. We have five Constitutional Chamber victories. We have expert witnesses. We have documented evidence. We have 5 years of fighting this fight and just recieved the confessions of experimentation to win. We have world class attorneys ready to file.

What we need is your support.

You Can Be A Hero By Helping to Support the IOJ Legal Fund Now!

The US government won’t sue WHO because they’re co-perpetrators.

But we will with YOUR help.

Interest of Justice is filing and preparing:

WHO commercial case filing in US to waive WHO immunity for experiments (needs Attorney fees IMMEDIATELY and then filed)

US mandamus action on void authority (just filed to stop the shots)

International filings across ICC, IACHR, and national courts

Continued Nuremberg hearing documentation

This is humanity’s fight for accountability - its a long game and critical.

The shots are deadly to some humans. There was no informed consent. The Nuremberg Code was violated. And the governments that were supposed to protect us are walking away.

It’s the right thing to do—even if the US wants to let WHO get away with it.

Especially because the US wants to let them get away with it.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to use of law to uplift humanity and create positive soul-utions to the worlds biggest ethical breaches, using negotiations and certified diplomatic credentials first, lawsuits when needed, like NOW.

The old order is collapsing. What rises in its place is up to us.

Place your ORDER for the New World Order dear readers and loved ones. The future is OURS TO CREATE!

Share this article. Support the legal fund. Don't let them get away with it!

