Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2h

No I’m not surprised but perhaps they imagine we need their consent….to sue .

Reply
Share
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
1h

The global political theatre of the elites keeps on getting better. I may even purchase a season ticket for 2026.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture